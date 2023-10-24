About Cookies on This Site

Krankenhäuser

Ein Bild einer Krankenschwester, die einen Patienten anlächelt.

Luftpflege rund um die Uhr für Gesundheit und Komfort

Komfort und Sicherheit

- Präzise Temperatur- und Luftfeuchtigkeitskontrolle....

Intelligente Energieersparnis

- Energieverwaltung und -überwachung über ein zentrales Steuerungssystem...

Ein Bild eines Krankenhauses mit Thumbnails eines Patientenzimmers, von Allgemeinflächen, einem OP und einem Radiologie-Raum und einem Steuerungszentrums.

Ein Bild eines Klimageräts mit drei Ffiltern an der Decke und eines Patientenzimmers mit eingeschalteter Klimatisierung.

Patientenzimmer

Vielschichtige Klimatisierungslösung reinigt die Luft für die sichere Patientenversorgung und bewahrt ein angenehmes Umfeld nach globalem Standard*.

*ASHRAE-Standard: 20~24 °C, 30~60 % relative Feuchtigkeit

Radiologie1

Radiologie

Aus Gründen der Sicherheit können alle Einstellungen für Temperatur, Luftfeuchtigkeit und Luftdruck für Sonderräume angepasst und beibehalten werden.

Ein Bild einer Allgemeinfläche mit eingeschalteter Klimaanlage.

Allgemeinflächen

Große Flächen mit mehr Personen können mit sauberer Luft komfortabel gestaltet werden.

Ein Bild einer Person, die zwei Monitore für die jahreszeitliche Energieverwaltung nutzt.

Intelligente zentrale Steuerungslösung

Jahreszeitliche Energieverwaltung und -überwachung und flexibler Betrieb reduzieren den Energiebedarf und die Betriebskosten.

Produktreihe für Krankenhäuser

MULTI V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

Multi V Innengeräte

Warmwasserlösung /Hydro-Kit)

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

Air Handling Unit (AHU)

Chiller

Control Solutions

Ein Bild eines Mannes, der ein Smartphone mit der LG Website auf dem Display in der Hand hält.

Lernen Sie die optimalen Lösungen von LG für verschiedene Arten von Krankenhäusern kennen

