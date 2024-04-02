About Cookies on This Site

LG CineBeam Q Standfuß

Vorderansicht mit CineBeam Q
+30-Grad-Seitenansicht von links
Vorderansicht
Rückansicht
+30-Grad-Seitenansicht von rechts
Frontansicht mit Powercode
+30-Grad-Seitenansicht von rechts mit Powercode
rechte Seitenansicht mit Powercode
+30-Winkel-Seitenansicht von rechts mit Powercode

Hauptmerkmale

  • Entwickelt für den CineBeam Q 
  • Schlankes Design
  • Einfache Montage

LG CineBeam Q Standfuß

Fotos von CineBeam Q stand CQS710PB in einem Schlafzimmer.

Elegantes und schlankes Design

Design passt zu CineBeam Q

Der CineBeam Q Standfuß, dessen fabelhaftes Design zum CineBeam Q passt, schafft in jedem geeigneten Raum ein kinoreifes Ambiente. Von nun an kannst du mit dem CineBeam Q Standfuß verschiedene Möglichkeiten erkunden, wie du dein Leben lebst und dabei beweglich bleiben kannst.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Anwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*CineBeam Q ist nicht im Paket enthalten, sondern separat erhältlich.

Der beste Standfuß für CineBeam Q

Passt sich überall und jedem Winkel an

Mit dem CineBeam Q Standfuß kannst du den CineBeam Q überallhin mitnehmen. Unser Standfuß wurde für eine bessere Nutzung des CineBeam Q konzipiert und zeichnet sich durch eine hohe Stabilität und eine einfache Installation aus. Teile deine kostbaren Momente gemeinsam mit CineBeam Q.

Verwendungsbilder von CQS710PB: Menschen, die Videos an verschiedenen Orten und in verschiedenen Winkeln mit CQS710PB ansehen.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Anwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*CineBeam Q ist nicht im Paket enthalten, sondern separat erhältlich.

Einfache Montage

Auf die Plätze, fertig, los

Der CineBeam Q Standfuß lässt sich einfach montieren, damit du deine Lieblingsinhalte schnell und an jedem beliebigen Ort genießen kannst. Außerdem verfügt er über eine Kabelhalterung, mit der du unordentliche Kabel sauber organisieren kannst.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Anwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*CineBeam Q ist nicht im Paket enthalten, sondern separat erhältlich.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN

  • Nur Produkt (B x H x T)

    300 x 635,5 x 300

  • Mit Verpackung (B x H x T)

    442 x 81 x 387

PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN

  • Farbe

    Grau

GEWICHT

  • Mit Verpackung

    3,76 kg

