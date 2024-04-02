About Cookies on This Site

27” WQHD IPS Monitor mit USB Type-C™
27” WQHD IPS Monitor mit USB Type-C™

27BA65QB-B

27” WQHD IPS Monitor mit USB Type-C™

Vorderansicht
+15-Grad-Seitenansicht
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht
-30-Grad-Seitenansicht
Seitenansicht
Rückansicht
Perspektivische Darstellung Rückseite
Nahaufnahme des Standfußes
Nahaufnahme der Rückseite
Nahaufnahme der Anschlüsse

Hauptmerkmale

  • 27” IPS-Display mit WQHD (2.560 x 1.440)
  • Integriertes Netzteil und Lautsprecher
  • 100Hz Bildwiederholrate / LG Switch App
  • USB-Typ C™ (Stromversorgung mit 65 W)
  • Lese-Modus und Flicker Safe
27" WQHD IPS-Display

Exakte Farbwiedergabe auch bei großen Betrachtungswinkeln

Der WQHD Monitor (2.560 x 1.440) von LG mit IPS-Technologie liefert ein klares und konsistentes Farbbild. Seine exakte Farbwiedergabe garantiert auch bei großen Betrachtungswinkeln ein hervorragendes Seherlebnis.

Ein Arbeitsplatz mit einem LG Monitor.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Leistungsfähigkeit

27” WQHD (2.560 x 1.440) IPS

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Benutzerfreundlichkeit

LG Switch-App

Integriertes Netzteil und Lautsprecher

USB-Typ C™ (Stromversorgung mit 65 W)

Komfort und Vertrauen

Ergonomischer Standfuß

Lese-Modus und Flicker Safe

EPEAT und Energy Star

Vielseitige Business-Monitore für jeden Arbeitsplatz

Mit seinem klaren IPS-Display und dem nahezu randlosen Design auf drei Seiten ist dieser vielseitige Monitor jeder Aufgabe gewachsen, ob im Büro, in der Verwaltung oder im Kundenservice.

Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman with a headset talking to customer in call center.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.
Friendly receptionist showing a woman where to sign on a digital tablet.
A woman with a headset talking to customer in call center.
Employees sitting at office desks and having a conversation.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Reibungsloser Arbeitsablauf

Die schnelle Bildwiederholrate von 100 Hz sorgt für reibungsloses Laden in verschiedenen Programmen. Dadurch wird Ruckeln und Bewegungsunschärfe reduziert und die Arbeitsproduktivität erhöht.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Dies gilt im Vergleich zu Modellen mit einer Bildwiederholrate von weniger als 100 Hz.

HDR10 mit sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Sieh fantastische Farben

Die HDR-Technologie wird jetzt auf verschiedene Inhalte angewendet. Dieser Monitor ist mit dem Industriestandard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range) kompatibel, der auf dem sRGB-Farbraum von 99% basiert und bestimmte Farb- und Helligkeitsstufen unterstützt, die es dem Betrachter ermöglichen, die dramatischen Farben der Inhalte zu genießen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, und können von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Helligkeit: 350nits (Typ.), Farbraum: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

*Helligkeit: 350nits (Typ.), Farbraum: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

USB Typ-C™

Produktivitätszentrum
mit einfacher Konnektivität

Der USB-Type-C™-Anschluss ermöglicht die Anzeige, die Datenübertragung sowie das Aufladen angeschlossener Geräte (bis zu 65 W), sodass du deinen Laptop über ein einziges Kabel gleichzeitig nutzen kannst.

  • Display pictogram.

    Bildschirm

  • Data pictogram.

    Daten

  • Power delivery pictogram.

    Stromversorgung

    (Bis zu 65 W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB Type-C cable.

*Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren, muss das im Lieferumfang enthaltene USB-Typ C™-Kabel an den USB-Typ C™-Anschluss des Monitors angeschlossen werden.

Docking Station

Für mehr Platz in Ihrem Arbeitsbereich

Der 27BA65QB verfügt über eine integrierte Dockingstation, an die Sie zahlreiche Geräte anschließen können, um Ihren Schreibtisch effizient einzurichten. Sorgen Sie für Ordnung auf Ihrem Schreibtisch, indem Sie alle Ihre Geräte mit einem einzigen Kabel anschließen, und maximieren Sie Ihre Arbeitseffizienz, indem Sie Peripheriegeräte einfach anschließen.

Front view showing a workstation with multiple devices connected to monitors.
  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI 2.0

  • DisplayPort icon.

    2 x DisplayPort 1.4

  • USB Downstream icon.

    4 x USB 3.0 (downstream)

  • USB 3.0 Upstream icon.

    USB 3.0 (upstream)

  • USB Type-C icon.

    USB Typ-C™

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*USB-C- und DisplayPort-Kabel sind im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*USB-C- und DisplayPort-Kabel sind im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Integriertes Netzteil

Holen Sie das Meiste aus Ihrem Arbeitsplatz heraus

Das eingebaute Netzteil sorgt für einen aufgeräumten und übersichtlichen Arbeitsplatz. Die effizientere Raumnutzung und verbesserte Organisation schaffen ein aufgeräumtes und einladendes Arbeitsumfeld.

Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Side view showing video conference scene on the monitor.

Eingebauter Lautsprecher

Weg frei für deine Videokonferenzen

Der 27BA65QB ist mit integrierten Lautsprechern ausgestattet, sodass keine zusätzlichen Lautsprecher installiert werden müssen, wenn du an Webkonferenzen teilnimmst oder dir Videos ansiehst.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Für Videokonferenzen ist eine Webcam erforderlich, die nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten ist (separat erhältlich). 

LG Switch-App

Schnell umschalten

Die LG Switch-App optimiert den Monitor für produktives Arbeiten. Du kannst das Display in sechs Bereiche unterteilen, Zeitpläne verwalten oder Videogespräche per Schnelltaste starten.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die neueste LG Switch-App kannst du unter LG.COM herunterladen.

*Die neueste LG Switch-App kannst du unter LG.COM herunterladen.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfach und komfortabel

Der 27BA65QB lässt sich neigen, schwenken, drehen und in der Höhe verstellen. Dadurch entsteht ein komfortabler Arbeitsplatz auch für diejenigen, die viel Zeit vor dem Monitor verbringen. Zudem erleichtert unser ergonomischer Standfuß die Kommunikation mit Kunden oder Kollegen, indem er sich niedriger stellen lässt.

A female receptionist is talking to a man at the front desk.
Two male and female employees discuss while looking at the monitor in the office.
One Click Stand icon.

One-Click-Standfuß

Einfache Installation

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Neigung / Höhe

-5~21° / 150 mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Schwenken

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Drehbar

In zwei Richtungen verstellbar

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

Sehkomfort

Lese-Modus

Der Lese-Modus passt Farbtemperatur und Luminanz an, um beim Betrachten von Text auf einem Monitor Ermüdungserscheinungen der Augen zu verringern und den Sehkomfort zu erhöhen.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flackern des Bildschirms und entlastet damit die Augen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können abhängig von den tatsächlichen Einsatzbedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Erweiterte Monitorverwaltung

Die LG Business-Monitore bieten CLI (Command Line Interface), eine Software zur effizienten Geräteverwaltung. Mit dem Programm können IT-Manager die Firmware aktualisieren und Einstellungen wie Videomodus, Helligkeit und Reaktionszeit anpassen.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um ein besseres Verständnis der Funktionen zu schaffen. Dies kann von der tatsächlichen Nutzung abweichen.

*Die CLI (Command Line Interface) ist nur für Funktionen verfügbar, die vom erworbenen Monitor unterstützt werden. Der Umfang kann je nach Modell variieren.

Finger heart logo.

Ein besseres Leben für alle

Der 27BA65QB erfüllt die Anforderungen mehrerer Gütesiegel. Darunter Energy Star und EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    TCO certified

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    ENERGY STAR certified

  • PCF logo.

    PCF certified

  • EPEAT® logo.

    EPEAT® registered

Alle Spezifikationen

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.7 x 250 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.7 x 63 mm

  • Abmessungen des Pakets (B x H x T) [mm]

    722 x 547 x 198 mm

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß [kg]

    8,1 kg

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß [kg]

    5,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung [kg]

    10,7 kg

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Ja

  • HW-Kalibrierung

    Nein

  • Automatische Helligkeit

    Nein

  • Flicker Safe

    Ja

  • Lese-Modus

    Ja

  • Farbschwäche

    Ja

  • Super Resolution+

    Ja

  • Black Stabiliser

    Ja

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ja

  • Automatischer Eingang

    Ja

POWER

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Typ.)

    0,5 W

DISPLAY

  • Größe [Zoll]

    27 Zoll

  • Größe [cm]

    68,4 cm

  • Auflösung

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel-Typ

    IPS

  • Bildformat

    16:9

  • Pixelabstand [mm]

    0,2331x0,2331mm

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350 cd/m²

  • Kontrastverhältnis (min.)

    1.000 :1

  • Oberflächenbehandlung

    Anti-Glare

  • Reaktionszeit

    5 ms

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz (Max.) [Hz]

    100 Hz

  • Betrachtungswinkel (CR≥10)

    178 °

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI

    1x HDMI 2.0

  • DisplayPort

    2x (1x in/ 1x out)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Ja

  • USB-C (Stromversorgung)

    65W

  • USB Upstream-Anschluss

    1x USB 3.0

  • USB Downstream-Anschluss

    4x USB 3.0

  • Kopfhörerausgang

    Ja

SOUND

  • Lautsprecher

    Ja, 2x

  • Maxx Audio

    Ja

MECHANISCH

  • Wandmontage möglich [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.