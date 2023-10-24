About Cookies on This Site

Transport

LG Digital Signage: Vertikale Screens für den Transportbereich wie zum Beispiel am Flughäfen, Bahnhöfen oder Bushaltestelle. Lernen Sie jetzt alle Displays kennen und finden Sie Ihre ideale Lösung von LG!

ID_03_Transportation_Hero_1461286729376

Transportwesen

Dank LG Digital Signage kann eine breite Palette von Informationen und Werbung auf vertikalen Bildschirmen in Bereichen des Transportwesens wie bspw. an Flughäfen, Bahnhöfen oder Bushaltestellen gezeigt werden.

Überblick Einsatzmöglichkeiten Hauptmerkmal Ressourcen SuperSign™ herunterladen
Überblick

Anwendung – Flughäfen & Bus-/U-Bahn-Stationen

1. Fahrsteige/FIDS

Es zieht effektiv die Aufmerksamkeit auf sich an Fahrsteigen
oder in großen Räumen.

2. Standardmäßige Digital Signage für

Es wird am häufigsten als vertikaler Bildschirm in einer
Vielzahl von Transportumgebungen verwendet und kann, je
nach Zweck, flexibel eingesetzt werden.

3. U-Bahn-Kiosk

Es bietet aufmerksamkeitsstark eine Vielzahl von

Informationen.

4. Bushäuschen

Es bietet wichtige Informationen an Bus- oder U-Bahn-
Haltestellen, die, unabhängig von der Umgebung oder vom
Wetter, stets einfach abzulesen sind.

1. Standard Signage

Erweitertes Failover

Inhalte werden ohne tote Punkte angezeigt, wenn keiner der externen Eingänge funktioniert. Der Monitor führt die
Signalschaltung automatisch durch.

Praktischer Konnektivitätssupport

Simple-Network-Management-Protocol(SNMP)-

Unterstützung sorgt für ein komfortables Netzwerk-

Management.

WLAN-Unterstützung

LG Standard Signage unterstützt den WLAN-USB-Dongle-
Anschluss für die bequeme Content-Verteilung.

Digitaleingang zu Daisy Chain

Das unterstützte DVI/HDMI-Digitalsignal wird zu einem DP-

Ausgang geleitet.

Bildschirmsteuerungsmodus

Seitenverhältnis bleibt erhalten (Installationsmenü > LG

Digital Signage > PM-Modus) Behalten Sie beim Ein- und

Ausschalten Auflösung und Bildqualität durch Empfangen

von EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) bei.

Standby-Bildschirm

Auch ohne Signal vom Media-Player schaltet sich das

Netzwerk nicht vollständig ab. Eine Fernbedienung ist

demnach möglich, was die Stromverschwendung reduziert

und ein effizientes Management ermöglicht.

Scheduled Screen Wash

Verhindert das dauerhafte Einbrennen von Standbildern

durch das regelmäßige Einspielen von Screen-Wash-

Sequenzen. (Installationsmenü > ISM-Methode)

Content Management

Screen Fault Detection erkennt Bildschirmausfälle und
verschickt ein Warnprotokoll per E-Mail.

Planung von Inhalten per USB

Abspielen und Planen von Inhalten über einen USB-
Anschluss; keine Server-Verbindung erforderlich.

2. Videowand

Schmalster Rahmen (VH7B)

Die Videowand mit der schmalsten Rahmenbreite lässt die
einzelnen Elemente der Videowand zu einem einzigen großen
Bildschirm verschmelzen.

Guter Betrachtungswinkel

Die Videowand von LG sorgt für klare Bilder bester Qualität,
auch wenn mehr als vier Elemente installiert werden. Dies ist
günstig, wenn Videowände in großen Räumen installiert
werden müssen.

Gleichmäßige Helligkeit

Die LED-Backlight-Technologie von LG garantiert eine hohe Gleichmäßigkeit in der Helligkeit und somit ein klares Bild. Auf anderen
Bildschirmen können bestimmte Stellen dunkler erscheinen als andere, wohingegen das neue VH7B dank gleichmäßiger Helligkeit
über den gesamten Bildschirm hinweg für ein rundum perfektes Seherlebnis sorgt.

Weiterentwickelte Daisy-Chain-Performance

DisplayPort-1.2-Anschlüsse ermöglichen auf 4K-Videowänden mit 2x2-Displays die Wiedergabe von Inhalten in Ultra HD.
(Verfügbarkeit: LV75A/LV77A)

LAN-Daisy-Chain-Performance

Mithilfe einer LAN-Daisy-Chain können Sie Befehle zur Bildschirmsteuerung und -überwachung ausführen und sogar die
Firmware aktualisieren. (Verfügbarkeit: VH7B

3. Eingebautes Touch Signage

5 mm dickes Schutzglas

Das 5 mm dicke Schutzglas des 84TR3B bietet
Widerstandsfähigkeit gegenüber äußeren Einflüssen, die in
Bildungseinrichtungen auftreten können.

Integrierte Touch-Funktion

Das Upscaling und die Superauflösung von LG sind
Technologien, die die Qualität von Full-HD-Inhalten nahezu
auf Utra-HD-Niveau bringen.

4. Touchscreen-Overlay

Multi-Touch mit schmalem Rahmen

Die Multi-Touch-Funktion kann bereits vorhandenen Displays
hinzugefügt werden, ohne dass die schlanke, klare Optik des
Rahmens beeinträchtigt wird.

10 Point Multi-Touch

Die Multi-Touch-Funktion erkennt gleichzeitig bis zu 10
Berührungen und sorgt ohne Notwendigkeit eines separaten
Stifts für eine realistischere Erfahrung.

5. Außenbereich/Schaufenster

Zuverlässig große Helligkeit

Im Laufe der Zeit verringert sich die Helligkeit abhängig von der Betriebsdauer. LG XF2B jedoch behält seine Helligkeit für lange
Zeit bei.

Lüfterlose Lärmreduktion

XS2B ist die perfekte Wahl für die Anbringung an
Schaufenstern, wenn der Lüfter entfernt wird. Sein
Geräuschpegel liegt unter 25 dB und ist somit leiser als ein
Aufnahmestudio (30 dB).

Geschützt vor Staub und Feuchtigkeit

Dank der speziellen Schutzbeschichtung trotzt das Display
Staub, Eisenspänen, Feuchtigkeit und anderen äußeren
Einflüssen.

Geringer Stromverbrauch durch M+

Es verfügt dank M+ Panel über eine hervorragende
Energieeffizienz und bietet Kosteneinsparungen. Der
Stromverbrauch verringert sich im Vergleich zum RGB-Panel
um den Faktor 31.

Kostengünstiges Gehäuse

Die hohe Zuverlässigkeit bei hohen Betriebstemperaturen
reduziert die Materialkosten des Gehäuses.

Fernüberwachung in Echtzeit

Speichern von Systemprotokolldateien

Unterstützt das Backup von Protokolldateien zur
Fehlerklärung, wenn das Gehäuse ausfällt. Benutzern werden
Gehäusefehler bequem in der Protokolldatei angezeigt.

transportation_1460942361719_1461559975062

Globales Referenzvideo: Transportwesen

Am Incheon International Airport wurden 2015 in großem Stil gebogene OLED-Displays zur Bereitstellung von Werbung und Informationen installiert.

Entwicklung webbasierter Inhalte und
Funktionslösungsplayer

LG-B2B-Partnerportal

LG-B2B-Partnerportal

Monitor Control & Auto Calibration
(Software)

LG-B2B-Partnerportal