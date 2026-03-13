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Entdecken Sie das LG Wäschepflege-Sortiment

Wie wählen Sie das Wäschepflegegerät, das zu Ihrem Leben passt?

Vergleichen Sie und wählen Sie das perfekte Wäschepflegegerät für Ihren Lebensstil. Sehen Sie die Stärken von Waschmaschine, Trockner, Waschtrockner und WashTower auf einen Blick—und finden Sie das Gerät, das am besten zu Ihnen passt.

ALL LaundrySummary

A white front-loading washing machine is built into cabinetry, placed next to a laundry basket, with its control panel and circular door visible.
Waschmaschinen
LG Waschmaschinen sind in verschiedenen Kapazitäten für jeden Haushalt erhältlich.
# 6 Motion DD # TurboWash 360
A white front-loading dryer is built into a wooden enclosure, with neatly arranged towels and bottles on the shelf above.
Trockner
LG Trockner bieten schnelles, effizientes und schonendes Trocknen für gepflegte Kleidung.
# Wärmepumpe elektrisch
A white washer-dryer combo is placed beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly folded towels, baskets, and small decorative items.
Waschtrockner
LG Waschtrockner sparen Platz, indem sie Waschen und Trocknen in einem Gerät vereinen.
# 6 Motion DD # All-in-one
A black WashTower is installed within a closet unit, surrounded by shelves holding folded towels, clothing, and storage boxes.
LG WashTower™
Ein platzsparender Waschturm mit zentraler Steuerung für einfache und effiziente Wäschepflege.
# 6 Motion DD # DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
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All Laundry Lineup

Waschmaschinen

Wäscheroutinen können in jedem Haushalt anders aussehen, von häufigen kleinen Ladungen bis hin zu wenigen größeren Waschgängen pro Woche. Waschmaschinen unterstützen diese verschiedenen Rhythmen mit zuverlässiger Leistung, die Ihren Alltag reibungslos hält.

A white front-loading washing machine is placed between white-toned cabinets.
Singles & Couples (8~9kg)
Kompakte Waschmaschine für den Alltag — ideal für regelmäßige, leichte Wäsche und kleinere Wohnräume.
# Modell: F4WX9092 # Singles & Paare
A black front-loading washing machine stands beside wood cabinets, with folded towels on a nearby rack.
Medium Family (10~11kg)
Vielseitige Waschmaschine für gemischte Wäsche — bewältigt Alltagswäsche, Bettwäsche und Handtücher mühelos.
# Modell: F6WR701YB # Mittlere Familie
A white front-loading washer sits beneath a wooden shelf, surrounded by neatly placed towels and decor.
Large Family (13~20kg)
Hochleistungs-Waschmaschine für weniger, aber vollere Ladungen — waschen Sie mehr auf einmal, inklusive Bettdecken und sperrige Wäsche.
# Modell: F0WVT202B # Große Familie
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※ Dieses Lineup dient als Referenz für die wichtigsten Funktionen der Serie. Die tatsächlichen Spezifikationen und Optionen können je nach Modell variieren.

Singles & Couples
(8~9kg)
Medium
Family (10~11kg)
Large
Family (13~20kg)

Highlights

Max Wash Capacity (kg)

Waschmaschinen sind von außen in der Regel gleich groß – den Unterschied macht daher die Trommelkapazität. Sie wird in Kilogramm angegeben und zeigt Ihnen, wie viel Wäsche in eine Ladung passt.

9kg

9kg

11kg

11kg

20kg

20kg

6 Motion DD

Diese Technologie bildet verschiedene Handwäsche-Bewegungen durch präzise Motorsteuerung nach und sorgt so für eine gründliche und zugleich schonende Reinigung, indem die Trommelbewegung an unterschiedliche Wäschearten angepasst wird.

6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
6 Motion DD
Intelligent Care

"Intelligent Care ist das „Gehirn" Ihrer Waschmaschine: Unsere Premium-Technologie AI DD™ nutzt Deep Learning, um sowohl Gewicht als auch Gewebeweichheit zu erkennen, und wählt automatisch die optimale Bewegung für 18 % besseren Gewebeschutz. Der Inverter Direct Drive™ bietet zuverlässige und leise Leistung durch LGs bewährtes 6-Motion-System und sorgt dafür, dass jede Ladung schonend behandelt wird – unabhängig vom gewählten Modell.

Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
Intelligent Care
TurboWash™ Technology

Die TurboWash-Technologie bestimmt die Geschwindigkeit und Effizienz Ihres Waschvorgangs: TurboWash™ 360 nutzt fünf leistungsstarke Düsenstrahlen für eine vollständige 360-Grad-Reinigung in nur 39 Minuten bei maximalem Gewebeschutz. Standard-TurboWash™ verwendet Hochdruckdüsen, um die Waschzeit im Vergleich zu Basismodellen deutlich zu verkürzen, die auf herkömmliche Waschmethoden ohne spezielle Düsenstrahlen setzen.
1. TurboWash™ 360: "Schnellstes 39-Min.-Waschprogramm mit 360°-Mehrfachsprühung"
2. TurboWash™: "Verkürzte Waschzeit dank leistungsstarker Düsenstrahlen"
3. Basis (ohne Turbo): "Standard-Waschleistung"

TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
TurboWash™ 360
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

Überprüfen Sie das Energielabel Ihrer Waschmaschine – es zeigt eine Bewertung von A (am besten) bis G (am schlechtesten).

A

A

A

A

B

B

Body Color
Essence White (Glänzend)
Platinum Black
Schwarzer Stahl
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 565

600 x 850 x
565

600 x 850 x 565

600 x 850 x
565

700 x 990 x 830

700 x 990 x
830

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ revolutioniert Ihr Wascherlebnis: Starten oder überwachen Sie Ihre Waschzyklen bequem per Smartphone aus der Ferne. Laden Sie zudem spezielle neue Programme herunter, verfolgen Sie den Energieverbrauch und nutzen Sie Smart Diagnosis™, um sicherzustellen, dass Ihre Waschmaschine oder Ihr Trockner stets optimal arbeitet.

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Detergent Management

Die Waschmittelverwaltung bestimmt, wie Ihre Waschmaschine mit Reinigungsmitteln umgeht: Mit LGs innovativer Technologie berechnet ezDispense™ automatisch die exakte Waschmittelmenge basierend auf dem Gewicht Ihrer Wäsche – für höchsten Komfort und optimale Gewebepflege. Die manuelle Dosierung bietet hingegen einen klassischen Ansatz für Nutzer, die ihr Waschmittel lieber selbst abmessen und bei jedem Waschgang hinzufügen möchten.

Manual

Manual

Manual

Steam

LG bietet spezialisierte Dampflösungen für eine bessere Textilpflege: TrueSteam™ ist eine Premium-Technologie, die reines Wasser auf 100 °C erhitzt und so 99,9 % der Allergene und Gerüche beseitigt und Kleidung auffrischt. Steam+™ hingegen ist für Waschzyklen optimiert, um Falten um bis zu 30 % zu reduzieren und versteckte Allergene zu entfernen – damit Ihre Wäsche hygienisch sauber und leichter zu bügeln ist.

Not available
Truesteam
Truesteam
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

Die Wasserzufuhr bestimmt, ob die Waschmaschine das Wasser selbst aufheizt. Bei „Nur Kaltwasser" wird das Wasser in der Trommel erhitzt, während Modelle mit „Warm- & Kaltwasser" über zwei Anschlüsse verfügen und heißes Wasser direkt aus Ihrer Leitung beziehen können.

Nur Kaltwäsche

Nur Kaltwäsche

Nur Kaltwäsche

Nur Kaltwäsche

Nur Kaltwäsche

Nur Kaltwäsche

Max Spin Speed (RPM)

Die maximale Schleuderdrehzahl gibt an, wie schnell sich die Trommel im letzten Schleudergang dreht, gemessen in U/min (Umdrehungen pro Minute). Eine höhere Drehzahl entzieht den Textilien mehr Wasser und hilft, die Trocknungszeit und den Energieverbrauch insgesamt zu reduzieren. Standardwaschmaschinen arbeiten in der Regel mit 400–500 U/min, während schwerere Ladungen 800–1000 U/min erfordern. LG Waschmaschinen bieten bis zu 1400 U/min für eine leistungsstarke und effektive Schleuderleistung.

1400

1400

1560

1560

1000

1000

Trockner

Nasse Wäsche benötigt mehr Platz und ausreichend Raum zum schnellen und gleichmäßigen Trocknen. Die Wahl eines Trockners, der zur Kapazität Ihrer Waschmaschine passt, sorgt für eine effizientere Wäscheroutine.

A white front-loading dryer is built into cabinetry, with folded towels visible inside the drum.
Singles & Couples (8kg)
Einstiegs-Trockner für den täglichen Bedarf — passt perfekt zu kleineren Waschmaschinen für effizientes, regelmäßiges Trocknen.
# Modell: RT80V9B # Singles & Paare
A black front-loading dryer is installed beneath white cabinetry in a bright laundry space.
Medium Family (9kg)
Trockner mit mittlerer Kapazität für gemischte Wäsche — trocknet die wöchentliche Wäsche, Handtücher und Bettwäsche komfortabel.
# Modell: RT90X8C # Mittlere Familie
A white front-loading washing machine is installed in a bright laundry room with pastel cabinetry and a window.
Large Family (10~18kg)
Großkapazitäts-Trockner für hohe Trocknungsmengen — trocknet sperrige Wäschestücke und volle Ladungen mit weniger Wartezeit.
# Modell: RT18VT # Große Familie
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※ Dieses Lineup dient als Referenz für die wichtigsten Funktionen der Serie. Die tatsächlichen Spezifikationen und Optionen können je nach Modell variieren.

Singles & Couples (8kg)
Medium Family (9kg)
Large Family (10~18kg)

Highlights

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

Die Trockenkapazität eines Waschtrockners ist in der Regel geringer als die Waschkapazität. Das liegt daran, dass der Trocknungsvorgang mehr Platz in der Trommel benötigt, damit die heiße Luft effizient zirkulieren und Ihre Wäsche trocknen kann.

Not available
9kg

9kg

18kg

18kg

Heat Source Type

Die Wärmequelle bestimmt die Temperatur und Schonung Ihres Trockenzyklus. Während herkömmliche Heizmodelle mit heißer Luft arbeiten, die Textilien belasten kann, nutzt LGs Wärmepumpentechnologie ein Niedertemperatur-Entfeuchtungsverfahren. Dies schützt Ihre Kleidung vor Einlaufen oder Beschädigung und senkt gleichzeitig den Energieverbrauch erheblich.

Not available
Elektrische Wärmepumpe

Elektrische Wärmepumpe

Elektrische Wärmepumpe

Elektrische Wärmepumpe

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

Die Dual Inverter Heat Pump™ steht für höchste Trocknungsleistung und nutzt zwei Zylinder statt einem zur Verdichtung des Kältemittels. Dieses Doppelsystem bietet einen größeren Drehzahlbereich, ermöglicht deutlich kürzere Trocknungszeiten und maximale Energieeffizienz durch präzise Steuerung der für jede Ladung benötigten Leistung.

AI Dual Inverter
AI Dual Inverter
AI Dual Inverter
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

Überprüfen Sie das Energielabel Ihrer Waschmaschine – es zeigt eine Bewertung von A (am besten) bis G (am schlechtesten).

Not available
Not available
Not available
Body Color
Weiß
Essence White
Weiß
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

600 x 850 x 660

600 x 850 x
660

700 x 990 x 820

700 x 990 x
820

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

LG ThinQ™ revolutioniert Ihr Wascherlebnis: Starten oder überwachen Sie Ihre Waschzyklen bequem per Smartphone aus der Ferne. Laden Sie zudem spezielle neue Programme herunter, verfolgen Sie den Energieverbrauch und nutzen Sie Smart Diagnosis™, um sicherzustellen, dass Ihre Waschmaschine oder Ihr Trockner stets optimal arbeitet.

Not available
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Features

Drying Type

Der Trocknungstyp bestimmt, wie Ihre Maschine mit Feuchtigkeit umgeht und installiert wird. LGs ventilatorlose Kondensationstechnologie sammelt das Wasser in einem Tank oder leitet es in einen Abfluss, ohne dass ein externer Abluftschlauch erforderlich ist – so können Sie Ihren Trockner flexibel überall in Ihrem Zuhause aufstellen, im Gegensatz zu Abluftmodellen, die an eine Außenentlüftung angeschlossen werden müssen.

Standgerät

Standgerät

Kondensatortrockner (lüfterlos)

Kondensatortrockner (lüfterlos)

Kondensatortrockner (lüfterlos)

Kondensatortrockner (lüfterlos)

Condenser Care

Die Kondensatorpflege bestimmt, wie Ihr Trockner seine Effizienz bewahrt: LGs automatische Kondensatorreinigung wäscht den Kondensator bei jedem Zyklus mit kräftigen Wasserstrahlen, um Flusenansammlungen zu entfernen und eine konstante Trocknungsleistung zu gewährleisten – ganz ohne lästige manuelle Reinigung. Modelle mit manueller Reinigung erfordern hingegen eine regelmäßige Wartung, um Leistungseinbußen zu vermeiden.

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Auto Cleaning

Dual Lint Filter

Der Dual-Flusenfilter verfügt über ein zweistufiges Filtersystem, das Flusen und Staub doppelt so effektiv auffängt. Indem er verhindert, dass Schmutzpartikel die internen Bauteile des Trockners erreichen, sorgt er für eine optimale Trocknungsleistung und stellt sicher, dass Ihre Kleidung makellos und frei von Mikrostaub bleibt.

Not available
Dual

Dual

Dual

Dual

Reversible Door

Die reversible Tür ermöglicht es Ihnen, die Öffnungsrichtung der Trocknertür nach links oder rechts zu wechseln, sodass sie perfekt in Ihre Waschraumgestaltung passt. Diese Flexibilität erleichtert das Umladen der Wäsche von der Waschmaschine und optimiert Ihren Arbeitsbereich – unabhängig von den baulichen Gegebenheiten Ihres Zuhauses.

Reversible Door
Reversible Door
Not available
  • *Alle obigen Abbildungen sind simuliert.
  • *Funktionen können je nach Modell oder Kapazität variieren. Detaillierte Spezifikationen finden Sie auf den jeweiligen Produktseiten.
  • *Die Verfügbarkeit einiger Funktionen kann je nach Region und Land variieren.
  • *Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
LG laundry appliance feature cards arranged in 3D on a black background, displaying Inverter Drive, ezDisper, Smart Pairing, Product Dimensions, AI DD, and Energy Efficiency Class.

Wie helfen Ihnen die Funktionen und Begriffe von Wäschepflegegeräten, schnell zu verstehen, was sie bedeuten?

Wie helfen Ihnen die Funktionen und Begriffe von Wäschepflegegeräten, schnell zu verstehen, was sie bedeuten? Mehr erfahren
LG washer and dryer lineup in front of a beige wall. Includes a tumble dryer, front load washer with open door, washer dryer combo, and WashTower. A forest view is visible on the right.
Welchen Typ suchen Sie?
Black LG washing machine control panel close-up. The display shows "Detecting Load Level", with a power button on the left and a hand pressing the right-side button
Welche Größe passt zu Ihren Bedürfnissen?
Close-up of LG washing machine control panel detecting laundry load level
Welche Funktionen benötigen Sie?