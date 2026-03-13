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Vergleichen Sie und wählen Sie das perfekte Wäschepflegegerät für Ihren Lebensstil. Sehen Sie die Stärken von Waschmaschine, Trockner, Waschtrockner und WashTower auf einen Blick—und finden Sie das Gerät, das am besten zu Ihnen passt.