Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBG5160CPY
GBG5160CPY.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBG5160CPY

GBG5160CPY.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBG5160CPY

GBG5160CPY
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBG5160CPY, GBG5160CPY
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBG5160CPY, GBG5160CPY

Hauptmerkmale

  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: 0% Frost, 0% Abtauen – im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich!
  • LINEARCooling®: Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5 °C
  • DoorCooling+®: schnellere Kühlung im Türbereich
  • Express Cooling und Express Freeze: schnell und effektiv
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Küche mit der LG InstaView® Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

Küche mit der LG InstaView® Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

Spiegel deines Lifestyles

Hände halten eine Schale mit frischem Gemüse auf einem Tisch.

LINEARCooling®

Hält Lebensmittel länger frisch

Vergleich von Gefriergutbehältern ohne und mit Frost.

Total No Frost

Prime-Temperatur, gleichmäßig verteilt

Kühlschrank mit frischen Lebensmitteln und offener Tür mit Logo-Abbildungen für Garantie und Smart Inverter.

Optimierte Energieeffizienz

Energiebewusstsein passend zu deinem Lifestyle

InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und reinschauen

Klopfe einfach zweimal an die neu gestaltete InstaView®-Tür und schon kannst du ins Innere sehen, ohne die Tür zu öffnen.

Die Leuchten an der InstaView-Außenseite des LG-Gefrierschranks sind eingeschaltet.

'Bild einer Frau, die an die Scheibe des Kühlschranks klopft.

FoodCover

Schöner Innenraum

Kaltluft bleibt hinter dem FoodCover. Reduziere Unordnung und lasse deinen Kühlschrank innen und außen elegant aussehen.

Der Kühlschrank ist mit einer Lebensmittelabdeckung ausgestattet und hält auch bei geöffneter Tür kalte Luft zurück.

Der Kühlschrank ist mit einer Lebensmittelabdeckung ausgestattet und hält auch bei geöffneter Tür kalte Luft zurück.

Umkehrbare Tür

Türflexibilität für deinen Raum

Die umkehrbare Tür gibt dir die Möglichkeit, die Richtung anzupassen, in der sich die Tür öffnet, um deinen Layout-Präferenzen zu entsprechen.

Der Kühlschrank wird mit der Türöffnung links anstelle des häufigeren Rechts angezeigt, um zu zeigen, dass er anpassbar ist

Der Kühlschrank wird mit der Türöffnung links anstelle des häufigeren Rechts angezeigt, um zu zeigen, dass er anpassbar ist

Luftaufnahme eines an der Wand montierten Kühlschranks mit Nullabstand zum Türscharnier.

Nullabstand

Schubladenauszug bei 90° Türöffnung

Nahaufnahme der weichen LED-Beleuchtung, die das Licht effektiv im gesamten Kühlschrank verteilt und die Augen schont.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Innenansicht des Kühlschranks mit Metallic-Verzierung.

Metallic-Dekor

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LinearCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage1).

LINEARCooling® Temperaturkurve mit frischem Gemüse in der Nähe.

LINEARCooling® Temperaturkurve mit frischem Gemüse in der Nähe, die zeigt, dass die Temperaturschwankungen innerhalb von ±0,5℃ gehalten werden, damit die Lebensmittel frisch bleiben.

DoorCooling⁺ ®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

DoorCooling+® sorgt für eine schnellere Kühlung, die sich gleichmäßig auf die Türseiten verteilt. Dadurch bleiben nicht nur die Getränke kühler<sup>2)</sup>, die speziellen Belüftungsöffnungen sorgen überall für Frische, egal wo im Kühlschrank die Lebensmittel platziert werden.

Anpassbare Temperaturen

Der FRESHConverter™ hält die richtige Temperatur für jedes Produkt oder jede Lebensmittelgruppe wie Fleisch, Fisch und Gemüse.

Nahaufnahme eines mit Fleisch gefüllten FRESH Converters, der auf die richtige Temperatur für Fleisch eingestellt ist.

Ein Stoß kalter Luft in einem Augenblick

Express Cool erfrischt und bewahrt die Frische mit einem schnellen, kräftigen Kaltluftstrom.

Nahaufnahme der Express Cooling Schaltfläche an der Oberseite des Kühlschranks.

Frischer und einfacher mit Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost bewahrt die Frische mit Multi Air Flow in jeder Ecke. So musst du Frost nicht mehr manuell entfernen.

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® setzt neue Maßstäbe in Sachen Energieeffizienz und bietet 10 Jahre lang sorgenfreien Betrieb.

*Die Bilder und Videos zu Produkten dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

1)LinearCooling®
-Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung der internen Testmethode von LG zur Messung der durchschnittlichen Spitzen-Spitzen-Temperaturschwankungen im Frischhaltefach des LBD33BLM. Keine Last und normale Temperatureinstellung. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren.
-Basierend auf Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung der internen Testmethode von LG, mit der die Zeit gemessen wurde, die erforderlich war, um eine Gewichtsreduktion von 5 % bei Pak Choi im Frischhaltefach des Modells LBD33BLM mit LinearCooling® von LGE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren.
– Nur zutreffende Modelle.

2)DoorCooling⁺ ®
*Basierend auf UL-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung der internen Testmethode von LG, bei der die Zeit gemessen wurde, die erforderlich ist, um die Temperatur des obersten Türfachs von 24,8 °C auf 8 °C zu senken. Verglichen wurden hierbei die LGE Modelle Non-DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).
-DoorCooling+® sollte sich abschalten, wenn die Tür geöffnet wird.

FAQ

Q.

Ist ein zweitüriger Kühlschrank sinnvoll?

A.

Doppeltürige Kühlschränke werden auch als Kühl-/Gefrierschränke bezeichnet und bieten den Komfort eines separaten Gefrierfachs für Tiefkühlkost. LG Combi Kühl-/Gefrierschränke verfügen über 70 % Kühlraum und 30 % Gefrierraum, sodass du leichten Zugang zu den am häufigsten genutzten Kühlbereichen hast.

Q.

Was bedeutet „frostfrei“ bei einem Kühl-/Gefrierschrank?

A.

Dank der genialen InstaView™-Technologie von LG kannst du den Inhalt deines LG Kühlschranks sehen, ohne Tür öffnen zu müssen. Klopfe einfach zweimal gegen die getönte Glasscheibe und schon leuchtet die Scheibe auf und du kannst dir den Inhalt anschauen. Warum? So musst du die Tür nicht öffnen, was zu einem Verlust an kalter Luft führen kann. Auf diese Weise bleibt die Temperatur im Kühlschrank stabil, was dazu beiträgt, Lebensmittel länger frisch zu halten und den Energieverbrauch zu begrenzen, der erforderlich ist, um die Temperatur nach dem Verlust von kalter Luft wieder zu senken. Damit kannst du auf einfache und effiziente Weise überprüfen, was sich in deinem LG Kühlschrank befindet, ohne die Tür zu öffnen.

Q.

Was bedeutet „frostfrei“ bei einem Kühl-/Gefrierschrank?

A.

Frost entsteht, wenn Wasserdampf auf eiskalte Kühlspiralen trifft und dadurch zu Wasser kondensiert, das dann sofort gefriert. Ein No-Frost-Kühlschrank schaltet über eine Zeitschaltuhr regelmäßig eine Heizspirale um die Kühlspirale herum ein, um das Eis abzutauen und so automatisch die Bildung von Frost zu verhindern.

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung an meinem LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank?

A.

Verwende das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die gewünschte Temperatur deines Kühl- oder Gefrierschranks einzustellen. Bei unterstützten Modellen kannst du die Temperatureinstellung auch über die LG ThinQ™ App aus der Ferne über dein Smartphone ändern.

Q.

Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks beachten?

A.

Stelle in erster Linie sicher, dass er von LG ist. Wenn du dich für einen Typ entschieden hast, der perfekt zu deinen Anforderungen und deiner Wohnsituation passt (amerikanischer Stil, mehrere Türen oder Combi), achte auf innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, sowie auf praktische Funktionen wie Total No Frost, Wasser- und Eisspender (vorzugsweise mit UVnano™ für die automatische Reinigung) oder klappbare Ablagen. Vergesse nicht, auf Energieeffizienz und Produktgarantie zu achten.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Abmessungen

GBG5160CPY

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    349

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    110

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    195

  • Volumen Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    44

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (LED Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    107

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1.860 x 676

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    100

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    610

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    676

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.860

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.860

  • Verpackungsabmessung (B x H x T, mm)

    651 x 1.953 x 764

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PET

  • Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Ja

  • Grifftyp

    Horizontales Fach

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    172

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    3

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    2

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

  • Fresh Zone

    Nein

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096537114

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Hier finden Sie weiterführende Informationen wie Bewertungen von unserem datenschutzkonform eingebundenen Drittanbieter Bazaarvoice überprüft werden

