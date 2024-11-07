Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GBV3100CSW

Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBV3100CSW

Front
Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhne deine Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Genieße frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhne deine Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Halte deine Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling+®

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmäßiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter®

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter® gewährleistet optimale Bedingungen für Ihr Fleisch, Ihren Fisch oder Ihr Gemüse.

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung
Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Smart Inverter Compressor arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 35dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den du kaum wahrnimmst.

Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Der Smart Inverter Compressor hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.
10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    344

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    110

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    190

  • Volumen Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    44

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja [Inneres Punkt-Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    76

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1.860 x 675

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    73

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    608

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.860

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.860

  • Verpackungsabmessung (LxBxH, mm)

    634 x 1.965 x 745

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eiswürfelbereiter

    Nein

  • Wasserspender

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Superweiß

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Horizontales Fach

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    171

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    3

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    2

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

  • Fresh Zone

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806084256782

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

