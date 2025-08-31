Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Buds Lite by will.i.am | Bluetooth Ohrhörer | xboom Signature Sound mit Graphen-Treiber

BUDSLITE
Seitenansicht der Basisstation mit getrennten Ohrhörern
Seitenansicht der Basisstation mit Ohrhörern im Inneren
Vorderansicht des Kästchens mit Ohrhörern im Inneren
Vorderseite der Ohrhörer
Seitenansicht der Ohrhörer
Ohrhörer aus jedem diagonalen Winkel
Vorder- und Rückseite der Ohrhörer
Ohrhörer Rückansicht
Vorderansicht des Kästchens
Kästchen Oberseite
Geöffnetes Kästchen, Blick auf die Oberseite mit Ohrhörern
Geöffnetes leeres Kästchen Oberseite
Vorderansicht mit getrennten Ohrhörern
Zubehör
Hauptmerkmale

  • Kabellose Kopfhörer mit Graphen Treiber
  • Reines Graphen reduziert Vibrationen und liefert präzisen, klaren Klang
  • Nahtlose Verbindung mit dem LG gram
  • Anpassbare Einstellungen via passender App
  • Bis zu 30 Stunden Akkulaufzeit
  • IPX4-Wasserfestigkeit
Mehr
will.i.am in weißem Outfit und Sonnenbrille steht seitlich nach rechts und zeigt mit seinem linken Zeigefinger auf den Kopfhörer in seinem Ohr.

will.i.am in weißem Outfit und Sonnenbrille steht seitlich nach rechts und zeigt mit seinem linken Zeigefinger auf den Kopfhörer in seinem Ohr.

LG xboom Buds Lite,
inspiriert von will.i.am

Entdecke die neuen xboom Buds Lite, entwickelt in Zusammenarbeit mit will.i.am.

Erlebe Sound auf einem neuen Level, verkörpert in einzigartigem Stil.

Das xboom Buds Lite-Lade-Etui ist vollständig geöffnet, mit zwei Kopfhörern, die darüber schweben.

will.i.am – LGs Experience Architect
für die xboom Buds Lite

LG hat sich mit will.i.am zusammengetan, um xboom als Marke neu zu definieren. Als neunfacher Grammy-Preisträger ist will.i.am zweifellos eine wahre Ikone der Popkultur. Er ist auch Pionier im Bereich AI, hat Erfahrung als Director of Creative Innovation bei Intel und ist Gründer der KI-gesteuerten Radioplattform RAiDiO.FTY. Alle „xboom by will.i.am“-Produkte wurden von will.i.am mitentwickelt. 

Dank seiner Erfahrung in Musik und Technologie hat will.i.am die neuen xboom Buds Lite so perfektioniert, dass sie einen unübertroffenen Sound liefern.

Auf dem oberen Bild arbeitet will.i.am in einem Tonstudio, trägt eine rote Weste und schaut auf einen Bildschirm, vor sich. Auf dem unteren Bild arbeitet will.i.am ebenfalls in einem Studio und schaut auf den Bildschirm mit grünen Fenstern.

New xboom Buds Lite, dressed in new style

Oben links blickt will.i.am mit seinem Hinterkopf auf seine linke Seite, trägt eine Sonnenbrille und zeigt mit seinem Zeigefinger auf den Kopfhörer. Oben rechts sind zwei Bilder von weißen Kopfhörern zu sehen. In der Mitte links befindest sich ein Porträtbild von will.i.am, das nach vorne gerichtet ist, während er Kopfhörer, eine Kappe und Sonnenbrille trägt. In der Mitte rechts ist ein weiteres Porträtbild von will.i.am, in dem er ebenfalls Kopfhörer, eine Kappe und Sonnenbrille trägt. Darunter hält will.i.am das Ladegerät der xboom Buds Lite mit den Kopfhörern in der Hand

Satter, klarer Klang durch modernes Material

Papierdünn und dennoch stark wie Stahl. Ein Treiber aus hochmodernem Graphen liefert einen makellosen Klang, der mit Premium-Audio mithalten kann.

*Der Graphen beschichtete Treiber verwendet eine mit Graphen beschichtete Membran.

Das Herzstück überragenden Klangs

Entdecke den mit Graphen beschichteten Treiber, das ultimative Klangmaterial.

Buds rein, Außenwelt aus

Das ANC der xboom Buds Lite reduziert unerwünschte Außengeräusche, damit du in ein fokussierteres Klangerlebnis eintauchen kannst.

Ein Paar weißer Kopfhörer liegt in der Mitte und Schallwellen bewegen sich von links nach rechts durch den Kopfhörer, wobei das Umgebungsgeräusch im Vergleich zur ANC angezeigt wird

*xboom Buds Lite unterstützen keine Windgeräuschreduzierung

*Das gezeigte Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

*Bei einigen Benutzern können in bestimmten Umgebungen Beschwerden durch übermäßige ANC-Effekte (Active Noise Cancelling) auftreten

Klare und deutliche Anrufe

Mithilfe eines AI-Algorithmus klingen Anrufe über die xboom Buds Lite einfach kristallklar und deutlich.

Eine Frau mit weißen Kopfhörern spricht mit ihren Fingern nach vorne und nutzt die Anruffunktion des Kopfhörers.

*Das Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

xboom Buds App

Auf dich zugeschnitten

Personalisiere deine Buds in der exklusiven App für xboom Buds Lite. Entdecke verschiedene Funktionen wie zum Beispiel EQ-Einstellungen. Die App unterstützt iOS, Android und LG gram Windows.

Auf einem Mobiltelefon bleibt der Hauptbildschirm der xboom Buds-App. Links befindet sich das UI-Bild der Soundeffekt-Anpassungsfunktion der App und rechts befinden sich jeweils die UI-Bilder der Touch-Funktion sowie der Multi-Point- und Multi-Pairing-Funktion.

Konnektivität

Buds und gram, in jeder Hinsicht perfekt abgestimmt

xboom Buds Lite funktioniert nahtlos mit dem gram und bietet eine großartige Synergie. Nach sofortiger Verbindung kannst du deine Buds sofort auf dem gram steuern.

Ein weißer Laptop, LG gram ist in der Mitte eingeschaltet und zeigt den verbundenen Bildschirm der xboom Buds-App unten rechts. Neben dem Laptop befindet sich ein weißes xboom Buds Lite-Lade-Etui mit einem Paar Kopfhörern, zwischen dem ein „verbunden“ Zeichen steht.

Verfügbar nur auf dem LG gram mit vorinstallierter xboom Buds-App.

Ergänzende Konnektivität

Zeigt den Verbindungsstatus mit einem Pop-up-Fenster und einer Info nach der ersten Koppelung an. Die schnelle, unkomplizierte Verbindung steigert deine Produktivität.

Verfügbar nur auf dem LG gram mit vorinstallierter xboom Buds-App.

Sofortiger Zugang zu Klangeinstellungen

Passe die Einstellungen deiner xboom Buds Lite sofort über die App an, die für das gram entwickelt wurde. Du kannst Einstellungen wie ANC und EQ direkt auf dem Bildschirm steuern, ohne deine aktuellen Inhalte dabei zu unterbrechen.

Verfügbar nur auf dem LG gram mit vorinstallierter xboom Buds-App.

Auch die Optik passt.

Haben so viel Stil wie du: Cleanes Design in Schwarz oder Weiß.

*Das Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Ohrhaken-Design

Passen einfach perfekt

Unser neues Ohrhakendesign sorgt für einen sicheren und bequemen Sitz.

Genieße deinen Alltag und deine Inhalte mit Earbuds, die immer fest und sicher sitzen.

Das linke Ohr einer Person mit einem Paar weißer xboom Buds Lite. Über dem Kopfhörer gibt es einen Zwei-Wege-Pfeil.

*Das Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Akkulaufzeit

Bis zu 30 Stunden Akkulaufzeit

Die langlebige Akkulaufzeit der xboom Buds Lite wird dich überraschen. Genieße bis zu 10  Stunden ununterbrochenes Hören über die Buds und 30 Stunden mit Zwischenladung im Lade-Etui.

Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Einstellungen und Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

Wasserabweisend

Vor Feuchtigkeit geschützt

Genieße Klang ohne Unterbrechungen während deines Workouts oder an regenerischen Tagen. Die xboom Buds Lite bleiben dank IPX4-Wasserbeständigkeit vor Schweiß und Feuchtigkeit geschützt.

*Das Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

*Eine IPX4-Bewertung bedeutet, dass ein Produkt leichten Regen, Schweiß und Spritzern standhalten kann, aber nicht für das Eintauchen in Wasser oder den Kontakt mit Hochdruckwasserstrahlen geeignet ist.

*Eine IPX4-Bewertung gilt nur für die Earbuds und nicht für das Lade-Etui.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

LAUSPRECHER

  • Größe (Φ in mm) und Material

    10Φ

  • Typ

    Dynamisch

  • Etc

    Graphene-coated Diaphragm

AUDIO-FEATURES

  • ANC

    Ja

  • Ambient Mode

    Ja

  • Anzahl Mikrofone

    2

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Ja

  • LG EQ

    Ja

AUDIO CODECS

  • AAC

    Ja

  • SBC

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

    Ja

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Ja

AKKULAUFZEIT (STUNDEN)

  • Earbuds (ANC aus)

    10

  • Gesamt (Earbuds + Ladegehäuse)

    30

AKKULADEZEIT (STUNDEN)

  • Abmessungen Ladegehäuse

    2.5

  • Earbuds

    1

BEDIENUNG

  • Schnellladefunktion

    Ja

  • Multi Paring

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Sprachassistenten (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Ja

  • IP-Schutzklasse (Spritzwasserschutz)

    IPX4

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

  • 　Multi-Point

    Ja

  • USB-C-Typ-Ladeanschluss

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Abmessungen Ladegehäuse

    63,0 x 32,8 x 31,2 mm

  • Abmessungen Earbuds (jeweils)

    25,3 x 20,8 x 23,9 mm

GEWICHT

  • Gewicht Ladegehäuse

    36,0 g

  • Nettogewicht der Ohrhörer (1 Stück)

    5,1 g

ZUBEHÖR

  • Haken

    Ja

  • Silikonaufsätze

    Ja

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Ja

  • 　Sicherheitsinformationen & Garantiekarte

    Ja

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096509746

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

