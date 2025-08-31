Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth-Ohrhörer | xboom Signature Sound | UVnano und Plug & Wireless

LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth-Ohrhörer | xboom Signature Sound | UVnano und Plug & Wireless

LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am | Bluetooth-Ohrhörer | xboom Signature Sound | UVnano und Plug & Wireless

BUDSPLUS
Seitenansicht des Etuis mit auseinander genommenen Ohrhörern
Frontansicht des Etuis mit Ohrhörern im Inneren
Ohrhörer aus jedem diagonalen Winkel
Ohrhörer Vorder- und Rückansicht
Vorderansicht des Etuis
Geöffnetes leers Etui Draufsicht
Vorderansicht mit auseinander genommenen Ohrhörern
Verpackung
USP-Karte: LG xboom Buds, reinspiriert von will.i.am
USP-Karte: Unverfälschter Klang aus Graphen
USP-Karte: Hervorragende Geräuschunterdrückung
USP-Karte: Maßgeschneiderter Klang für deine Ohren
USP-Karte: Desinfiziere deine Buds während des Ladevorgangs
USP-Karte: Verbinden dich mit einer Welt der Unterhaltung

Hauptmerkmale

  • Kabellose Kopfhörer mit LG xboom Signature Sound und Graphen Treiber
  • Reines Graphen reduziert Vibrationen und liefert präzisen, klaren Klang
  • Verbesserte Active Noise Cancellation (ANC, aktive Geräuschunterdrückung)
  • UVnano-Selbstreinigungsfunktion für verbesserte Hygiene
  • Plug & Wireless zur Verbindung nicht-bluetooth-fähiger Geräte
  • 30 Stunden Akkulaufzeit und kabellose Ladefunktion
Mehr
xboom Buds Plus – neu interpretiert von will.i.am

Entdecke die neuen xboom Buds Plus – entwickelt mit will.i.am. Erlebe Sound auf einem neuen Level, verpackt in deinem ganz persönlichen Stil.

Die xboom Buds Plus-Lade-Etui wird vollständig geöffnet platziert und verfügt über zwei Ohrstöpsel, die darüber schweben.

will.i.am als Experiential Architect für die xboom Buds Plus

LG stellt das neue xboom-Lineup vor, darunter kabellose Lautsprecher und Earbuds, die in Zusammenarbeit mit will.i.am entwickelt wurden.

Als neunfacher Grammy-Preisträger ist will.i.am zweifellos eine wahre Ikone der Popkultur. Mit seiner Erfahrung als Director of Creative Innovation bei Intel und Gründer der KI-gesteuerten Radioplattform RAiDiO.FTY hat will.i.am die xboom Buds perfektioniert, um unvergleichliche Klang- und Gesprächsqualität zu liefern.

Auf dem oberen Bild arbeitet will.i.am in einer roten Weste in einem Aufnahmestudio und starrt auf einen Bildschirm, der vor ihm liegt. Auf dem unteren Bild arbeitet will.i.am auch in einem Studio und starrt auf den Bildschirm mit grünen Fenstern.

New xboom Buds Plus, dressed in new style

Links oben schaut will.i.ams Hinterteil auf seine linke Seite, trägt eine Sonnenbrille und hält den Ohrhörer mit dem Zeigefinger ins Ohr. Rechts oben sind die Bilder von zwei weißen Ohrhörern zu sehen. In der Mitte links ist das Porträtbild von will.i.am mit Blick auf die Vorderseite platziert, mit Ohrhörer, Kappe und Sonnenbrille. In der Mitte rechts bleibt ein weiteres Porträtbild von will.i.am, das ebenfalls Ohrhörer, Mütze und Sonnenbrille trägt. Unten liegt die Halterung der xboom Buds Lite mit den Ohrhörern in der Hand von will.i.am.

Satterer, klarerer Klang, angetrieben durch fortschrittliches Material

Hauchdünn und doch stabil wie Stahl. Ein Treiber aus dem neuesten und hochmodernen Graphen-Material liefert einen unverfälschten Klang, der mit High-End-Audiogeräten mithalten kann.

*Der mit Graphen beschichtete Treiber verwendet eine mit Graphen beschichtete Membran.

Das Herzstück umwerfenden Sounds

Der mit Graphen beschichtete Treiber ist der ultimative "Klangstoff".

Über das hochmoderne Material Graphen

Buds Plus rein, Außengeräusche raus

Die xboom Buds Plus verfügen über eine fortschrittliche Geräuschunterdrückung, die besonders effektiv gegen Geräusche durch Auto- und Reifenreibung ist. Erlebe einen klaren Klang, der die statische Aufladung durchbricht.

Eine Einheit weißer Ohrhörer befindet sich in der Mitte und Schallwellen gehen von links nach rechts durch den Ohrhörer und zeigen die Umgebungsgeräusche im Vergleich zu ANC

*Das gezeigte Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

ANC-Leistung der Extraklasse für niederfrequente Geräusche

Vergleich der Leistung der niederfrequenten Geräuschunterdrückung zwischen xboom Buds Plus und anderen Marken.

Ein Diagramm, das zeigt, wie stark das niederfrequente Geräusch von 3 verschiedenen Marken abnimmt: LG xboom Buds, Marke A und Marke B.

*Die Grafik basiert auf dem Ergebnis der internen Tests von LG * Um sicherzustellen, dass die Messung die tatsächliche vom Benutzer wahrgenommene Leistung genau widerspiegelt, führte LG Tests durch, indem ein Miniaturmikrofon in einem menschlichen Ohr platziert wurde. *Die durchschnittliche ANC-Dämpfung reicht von 100 Hz bis 900 Hz.

3 Mikrofone für kristallklare Anrufe

Zwei Beamforming-Mikrofone erkennen und fokussieren deine Stimme, damit sie klar und deutlich zu hören ist.

Ein Paar weiße xboom Buds Plus, die die 3 Mikrofone veranschaulichen, die es hat.

Adaptive EQ

Maßgeschneiderter Klang für deine Ohren

Der adaptive EQ-Algorithmus sorgt für ein optimiertes Hörerlebnis, indem er die Passform deiner Ohrhörer analysiert. Egal, ob sie eng oder locker sitzen, der Klang passt sich automatisch an deine einzigartige Ohrform und Passform an.

Ein Mann, der xboom Buds Plus im Ohr trägt, bewegt sich mit beiden Armen, als würde er tanzen. Das Spektrum von ihm deutet darauf hin, dass die Adaptive EQ-Funktion funktioniert, während sich der Benutzer bewegt.

*Das gezeigte Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung. 

*Die Auswirkungen von Adaptive EQ können je nach Benutzer oder Passform variieren. 

*Für eine optimale Nutzung wird empfohlen, den Fit-Test in der LG ThinQ App durchzuführen. (nur einmal bei der Ersteinrichtung erforderlich)

xboom Buds App

Für dich optimiert

Passe die Einstellungen deiner Earbuds in der exklusiven App an, die für xboom Buds Plus entwickelt wurde. Optimiert, um deinen Bedürfnissen gerecht zu werden, mit verschiedenen Funktionen wie EQ-Einstellungen. Die App unterstützt iOS, Android und Windows von LG gram.

On a cell phone stays xboom Buds app's main screen. To the left there's the same app's Sound Effect adjustment feature UI image and to the right there're Touch function and Find my earbuds feature UI images each.

Auracast

xboom Buds x Auracast

Erlebe die Bluetooth-Technologie der nächsten Generation, Auracast, mit den xboom Buds. Wähle aus unzähligen Audiostreams: Begleite deinen Uni-Dozenten bei einer Museumsführung oder wähle deinen bevorzugten Audiostream in überfüllten Umgebungen wie Flughäfen.

Auf dem Bild oben gibt ein Dozent eine Führung für 3 Personen und alle tragen xboom Buds Plus im Ohr. Auf dem Bild unten am Flughafen gibt es einen Bildschirm mit Fluginformationen und ein Mann hört sich die Informationen mit den xboom Buds Plus an.

*Das gezeigte Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Auracast Assistant

Auracast ist auf jedem Gerät verfügbar

xboom Buds bieten einen Auracast-Assistenten. Über die exklusive Buds-App kannst du Auracast auch auf Geräten nutzen, die es nicht unterstützen. Funktioniert auf jedem Mobiltelefon, unabhängig von der Marke.

In der Mitte steht ein Handy, auf dem die verschiedenen Menüs der xboom Buds App zu sehen sind, und neben dem Handy gibt es Bildzeichnungen von einem Tablet, einem Laptop und anderen Geräten.

Connectivity

xboom Buds Plus und LG gram, in jeder Hinsicht ein perfektes Paar ﻿

xboom Buds Plus arbeiten perfekt mit unserem LG gram zusammen. Dank der

nahtlosen Verbindung kannst du deine Buds sofort auf dem gram steuern.

Ein weißer Laptop, LG Gram, ist in der Mitte eingeschaltet und zeigt unten rechts den verbundenen Bildschirm der xboom Buds-App an. Neben dem Laptop befindet sich eine weiße Halterung der xboom Buds Plus mit einem Paar Ohrhörer, zwischen denen ein "Verbunden"-Schild gezeichnet ist.

*Nur auf LG gram mit vorinstallierter xboom Buds-App verfügbar.

Komplementäre Konnektivität

Zeigt den Verbindungsstatus mit einem Pop-up-Fenster und einer Informationsanzeige nach der ersten Kopplung bei nachfolgenden Verbindungen an. Eine schnelle, problemlose Verbindung steigert deine Produktivität.﻿﻿

*Nur auf LG gram mit vorinstallierter xboom Buds-App verfügbar.

Sofortiger Zugriff auf die Klangeinstellungen

Mit der für das gram entwickelten App kannst du deine xboom Buds direkt auf dem gram einstellen. Du kannst Einstellungen wie ANC und EQ direkt auf dem Bildschirm vornehmen, ohne deine Inhalte zu unterbrechen.

*Nur auf LG gram mit vorinstallierter xboom Buds-App verfügbar.

Auch die Optik passt.

Haben so viel Stil wie du: Cleanes Design in Schwarz oder Weiß.

*Das gezeigte Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Ohrhaken-Design

Passen einfach perfekt

Unser neues Ohrhakendesign sorgt für einen sicheren und bequemen Sitz.

Das linke Ohr einer Person mit einer Einheit weißer xboom Buds Plus darin. Über dem Ohrhörer befindet sich ein Zwei-Wege-Pfeil.

*Das gezeigte Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Akkulaufzeit

Bis zu 30 Stunden Musik, Podcasts, Filme...

Die lange Akkulaufzeit der xboom Buds wird dich begeistern. Genieße bis zu 10 Stunden ununterbrochen Musik und bis zu 30 Stunden mit zwischenzeitlichem Aufladen im Lade-Etui.

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Einstellungen und Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

Kabelloses Laden

Müheloses Aufladen ohne Kabel

Bleibe ohne Stress und Kabel voll mit Strom versorgt. Lege das Ladecase einfach auf das kabellose Ladepad oder deine Smartphone**, um es jederzeit und überall einzuschalten.

*Das gezeigte Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung. 

**Erfordert ein Smartphone mit kabelloser Ladefunktion.

UVnano 

Saubere Aufsätze für ein gutes Gefühl

Du kannst deine kabellosen Ohrhörer über das Ladeetui desinfizieren. Es ist mit UV-Licht ausgestattet und verfügt nun über einen erweiterten UV-LED-Bereich, um bis zu 99,9 % der Bakterien auf der Außenfläche der Ohrhörer zu reduzieren, die deine Haut berühren.

Eine schwarze xboom Buds Plus-Lade-Etui wird offen platziert, mit einem Ohrhörer darin und einem weiteren Ohrhörer heraus.

*UVnano ist eine Kombination aus UV-LEDs und Nanometern.

*Unabhängige Tests haben gezeigt, dass die UVnano-Ladeschale 99,9 % der Escherichia Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus und Klebsiella Pneumonie auf der Außenfläche der Ohrgele reduziert, die während des Ladevorgangs innerhalb von zehn Minuten mit der Innenohrhaut des Benutzers in Kontakt kommen. Die UV-LED-Funktion funktioniert nur während des Ladevorgangs. Die Ergebnisse können je nach tatsächlicher Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

*UV-LED-Licht ist unsichtbar und wird nur aktiviert, wenn die Ladeschale geschlossen ist und sich die Ohrhörer darin befinden. Das blaue Stimmungslicht dient nur ästhetischen Zwecken und erscheint, wenn der Deckel der Ladeschale geöffnet wird.

*Dieses Produkt verwendet die UV-Technologie bei Wellenlängen zwischen 265 und 285 Nanometern.

*Die Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Wasserabweisend

Nässe macht den Buds Plus nichts aus

Genieße ununterbrochenen Klang während deines Trainings oder an nassen Tagen. Die xboom Buds Plus sind mit einer IPX4-Wasserdichtigkeit vor Schweiß und Feuchtigkeit geschützt.

*Das gezeigte Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung. 

*Eine IPX4-Einstufung bedeutet, dass ein Produkt leichtem Regen, Schweiß und Spritzern standhält, aber nicht zum Eintauchen in Wasser oder zum Einwirken mit Hochdruckwasserstrahlen geeignet ist. 

*Eine IPX4-Einstufung gilt nur für die Ohrhörer und nicht für das Ladecase.

Plug & Wireless

Einstecken und verbinden: mit einer Welt voller Entertainment

Schließe das Lade-Etui auch an nicht-bluetooth-fähige Geräte an. Egal, ob du im Flugzeug oder im Fitnessstudio bist, mit dieser einfachen Verbindung kannst du alle deine Lieblingsinhalte jederzeit nd überall genießen.

Auf der linken Seite des geteilten Bildes sitzt eine Frau auf dem Kabinensitz eines Flugzeugs mit xboom Buds Plus in den Ohren. Auf dem Tabletttisch befindet sich die gleichfarbige Halterung der xboom Buds Plus mit angeschlossenem Kabel. Auf der rechten Seite läuft eine Frau auf einem Laufband mit xboom Buds Plus. Auf dem Armaturenbrett des Laufbandes befindet sich eine gleichfarbige xboom Buds Plus Halterung, an die ein Kabel angeschlossen ist.

Plug & Wireless

xboom-buds-plus-2025-feature-desktop-23-2.jpg

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

LAUSPRECHER

  • Größe (Φ in mm) und Material

    10Φ

  • Typ

    Dynamisch

  • Membran

    Graphen-beschichtete

AUDIO-FEATURES

  • ANC

    Ja

  • Ambient Mode

    Ja

  • Anzahl Mikrofone

    6

  • Adaptiver EQ

    Ja

EQ

  • Customized EQ

    Ja

  • LG EQ

    Ja

AUDIO CODECS

  • AAC

    Ja

  • SBC

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

    Ja

  • Google Fast Pair Service

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • 　Auracast

    Ja

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Ja

AKKULAUFZEIT (STUNDEN)

  • Earbuds ( ANC aus & Adaptiver EQ aus )

    up to 10

  • Earbuds ( ANC aktiviert )

    up to 7.5 (Adaptive EQ off)

  • Gesamt (Earbuds + Ladegehäuse)

    up to 30

AKKULADEZEIT (STUNDEN)

  • Abmessungen Ladegehäuse

    2.5

  • Earbuds

    1

BEDIENUNG

  • Schnellladefunktion

    Ja

  • Multi Paring

    Ja

  • UVnano

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Sprachassistenten (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Ja

  • IP-Schutzklasse (Spritzwasserschutz)

    IPX4

  • Kabelloses Aufladen

    Ja

  • Plug & Wireless

    Ja

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

  • 　Multi-Point

    Ja

  • USB-C-Typ-Ladeanschluss

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • Abmessungen Ladegehäuse

    63,0 x 32,8 x 31,2 mm

  • Abmessungen Earbuds (jeweils)

    25,3 x 20,8 x 23,9 mm

GEWICHT

  • Gewicht Ladegehäuse

    39,4 g

  • Nettogewicht der Ohrhörer (1 Stück)

    5,3 g

ZUBEHÖR

  • Haken

    Ja

  • AUX (3.5mm Klinke) zu USB-C

    Ja

  • Silikonaufsätze

    Ja

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Ja

  • 　Sicherheitsinformationen & Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • USB-C Lade- & Datenkabel

    Ja

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096569849

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Hier finden Sie weiterführende Informationen wie Bewertungen von unserem datenschutzkonform eingebundenen Drittanbieter Bazaarvoice überprüft werden

