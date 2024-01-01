Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ما أحلى المنزل الذكي

ركز أكثر على حياتك. تم تصميم حلول LG AI Home لجعل منزلك أكثر راحة. تتوفر تقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي المؤثر من LG‏ (LG Affectionate Intelligence) للعناية بكل شخص في منزلك،

مما يخفف من المخاوف لتعيش حياة أكثر واقعية وإنسانية.

ما أحلى المنزل الذكي شاهد الفيلم

  

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

ما الذي يضفي على المنزل طابعًا أكثر إنسانية؟

كيف يعبر المظهر عن أسلوبك؟

كيف تساعدك البيئة على الاسترخاء؟

كيف تملأ الذكريات المساحة؟

 

أجهزة LG الذكية المزودة بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي المؤثر من LG‏ (LG Affectionate Intelligence)،

تم تحسينها لتعلم وتحليل أنماط حياتك البدنية والعاطفية،

مما يضمن الاستمتاع بوقتك في المنزل كما يجب أن يكون - منزل جميل.

  

 

LG OLED

يتم تمييز زر الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) الموجود على جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote، مع تقديم الميزات AI Voice ID، وAI Search، وAI Chatbot، وAI Concierge، وAI Picture Wizard، وAI Sound Wizard أعلاه.

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

أكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Experience) باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote الذي يتميز بزر الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) المخصص. استمتع بتجربة تلفزيون LG AI TV الذي يتعرف عليك ويتكيف معك ويعتني بك. ما عليك سوى الاستمتاع بالعرض.

اكتشف المزيد

  

أكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Experience) باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote الذي يتميز بزر الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI) المخصص.

تحكم في تلفزيونك بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote - لا حاجة إلى جهاز إضافي! تعمل وظائف النقر والسحب والإفلات البسيطة والقوية على تسهيل استخدام webOS.

اكتشف المزيد

  

Al Voice ID مع My Profile syncs to you

يعرف LG AI Voice ID البصمة الصوتية الفريدة لكل مستخدم ويقدم توصيات مخصصة في اللحظة التي تشغلها وتتحدث فيها.

اكتشف المزيد

  

تحدث إلى جهاز التحكم عن بُعد، واعثر على ما تبحث عنه باستخدام AI Search

اسأل تلفزيونك أي شيء. يتعرف الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج على صوتك ويقدم توصيات مخصصة لطلباتك بسرعة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على نتائج وحلول إضافية مع Microsoft Copilot.

اكتشف المزيد

  

حل الطلبات في الوقت الفعلي باستخدام AI Chatbot

اجعل روبوت AI Chatbot يحل طلباتك ويساعدك فيها بفعالية. ما عليك سوى التحدث إلى التلفزيون لأنه يمكنه تصنيف مقاصدك والاستجابة وفقًا لذلك.

اكتشف المزيد

  

استمتع بتوصيات مخصصة بنقرة واحدة مع AI Concierge

يؤدي الضغط مرة واحدة على زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الموجود بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد إلى فتح تطبيق AI Concierge الذي يوفر كلمات رئيسية وتوصيات مخصصة بناءً على سجل البحث والمشاهدة.  

اكتشف المزيد

 

  

LG WashTower

smart home kv

خفّض الحمولة

يعطي LG AI معنى جديدًا "لإعداده ونسيانه" باستخدام تقنية ™AI DD صدى الصوت. فهو يكتشف حجم الحمولة ونوع القماش لتحسين كل غسلة بضغطة زر، مما يسمح لك بنسيان الغسيل.

اكتشف المزيد

   

خاصية الغسيل باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Wash)

تعمل خاصية AI Wash على تحسين حركات الغسيل بناءً على نوع الغسيل. يمكن أن يساعد ذلك في تحسين العناية بالنسيج وتوفير الطاقة باستخدام الأقمشة الناعمة.

اكتشف المزيد

    

غسالة LG AI

على مدار 26 عامًا، تجاوزت غسالات LG حدود الابتكار. استمتع بمستقبل الغسيل، حيث يصل الذكاء الاصطناعي إلى جوهر الأجهزة المنزلية. غسالة ذكية تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي تجعل الغسيل سهلاً جدًا

اكتشف المزيد

    

     

LG xboom

يتم وضع الأثاث في مساحة مضاءة بالإضاءة الحمراء، مع وجود Xboom على الطاولة في المنتصف، مما يؤدي إلى مسح المساحة المحيطة.

أحِط مساحتك بصوت وضوء، محسّن بواسطة LG AI.

يصطدم الصوت والأسلوب لتوفير صوت قوي طوال اليوم طوال الليل.

اكتشف المزيد

      

AI Sound

يعمل الذكاء الاصطناعي على تحسين الصوت لكل نوع من أنواع الموسيقى. اختر يدويًا من أوضاع الإيقاع أو اللحن أو الوضع الموجه نحو الصوت بناءً على تفضيلاتك، أو دع الذكاء الاصطناعي يحدد الوضع الأمثل لك. يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بتحليل الصوت وضبط الصوت ليناسب النوع. 

Learn More

      

القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Calibration)

ميزة القياس باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي لصوت يملأ المساحة. يقوم الذكاء الاصطناعي بقياس الصوت بناءً على حجم وشكل المساحة التي تتواجد فيها. يوفر صوتًا كاملًا دون إزعاج سواء في منطقة واسعة أو غرفة صغيرة.

اكتشف المزيد

      

إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Lighting)

إضاءة الذكاء الاصطناعي تتزامن مع الصوت. يكتشف الذكاء الاصطناعي أنواع الموسيقى ويوفر الإضاءة المثلى التي تتزامن مع الصوت. اختر من بين الوضع "المحيطي" "والحفل" "والصوتي" لضبط الحالة المزاجية. تحقق من الإضاءة التنبيهية لمعرفة حالة مكبر الصوت.

اكتشف المزيد

       

       

™LG CordZero

smart home kv

المساعد السري للمنزل

غسالة ™LG CordZero الربوتية الشاملة - حل التنظيف الأمثل. فهو يعتني بتنظيف كل ركن من أركان مساحتك، وحتى تنظيف الممسحة ذاتيًا، حتى تتمكن من الاستمتاع بالحرية الحقيقية للمهام اليومية.

اكتشف المزيد

        

تنقل ذكي ينظف بسلاسة في جميع أماكن معيشتك.

فهي تحدد المسار الأمثل باستخدام مستشعر LiDAR وتنظف بذكاء من خلال اكتشاف العوائق وتجنبها باستخدام كاميرا RGB والمستشعر ثلاثي الأبعاد (3D).

اكتشف المزيد

         

         

LG StanbyME

smart home kv

*هذا المنتج غير متوفر بعد.

عرض التنوع

جميلة، وعملية، ومرنة - شاشة اللمس الذكية اللاسلكية الخاصة بـ LG StanbyME تتيح لك الاستمتاع بالمحتوى على طريقتك، في أي مساحة، للعمل أو الاسترخاء.

         

          

*تمت محاكاة جميع الصور لأغراض توضيحية.

*توافر الميزات.

LG OLED

AI magic remote

* قد يختلف تصميم AI Magic Remote وتوافره ووظائفه حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.

* يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت للاستخدام.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Voice Recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

 

AI Voice ID

* قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

*قد يختلف دعم Voice ID حسب المنطقة والبلد ويتوفر على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.

*يتوفر Voice ID لتطبيقات LG Apps، وHome، وHome Hub، وLG Fitness، وSports Alert، وHome Office، وMusic، وGame، وPPW.

 

AI Search

*يتوفر البحث بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search) على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا. 

*تستخدم الولايات المتحدة وكوريا النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة (LLM).

 

AI Concierge

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد. 

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند الإصدار. 

*تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

 

 

LG WashTower

*اختبرته Intertek في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2023. مقارنةً بدورة "القطن"، أظهرت دورة الغسيل بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Wash) تحسنًا في العناية بالأقمشة وانخفاضًا في استهلاك الطاقة مع حمولة مختلطة بوزن 3 كجم من الأقمشة الناعمة (القمصان المخلوطة والبلوزات والقمصان العملية والتنانير الشيفون والسراويل القصيرة المصنوعة من البولي وغيرها). (F4X7VYP15). قد تختلف النتائج حسب الوزن وأنواع الأقمشة من الغسيل و/أو عوامل أخرى. يتم تنشيط استشعار الذكاء الصطناعي (AI) عندما يكون الحمل أقل من 3 كجم. لا يتم تنشيط استشعار الذكاء الصطناعي (AI) عند تحديد خيار Steam. يجب استخدام AI Wash فقط مع أنواع الأقمشة المتشابهة [لا يتم اكتشاف كل الأقمشة] والمنظفات المناسبة.

LG StanbyME

*الارتفاع: 1265 ملم ~ 1065 ملم استنادًا إلى الشاشة الأفقية.

*الدوران: إجمالي 180 درجة (في اتجاه عقارب الساعة 90 درجة، عكس اتجاه عقارب الساعة 90 درجة) / الدوران: إجمالي 130 درجة (65 درجة لليسار، 65 درجة لليمين) / الإمالة: للأمام 25 درجة، للخلف 25 درجة.

*قد لا تدعم جميع التطبيقات وضع الشاشة الرأسية.

*قد يعمل وضع الشاشة الرأسية بشكل مختلف حسب التطبيق المستخدم.

 

*يجب توصيل جهاز StanbyME بشبكة لاسلكية لدعم خدمات البث.

 

*تدعم تقنية StanbyME منصة webOS (لا تدعم متجر Google Play أو متجر Apple).

*تختلف وظيفة شاشة اللمس حسب التطبيق وقد لا تدعمها جميع التطبيقات.

*يمكن التحكم في التطبيقات التي لا يمكن تشغيلها باللمس باستخدام جهاز التحكم المُتوفِّر.

*لا يعمل جهاز التحكم عن بعد المزود إلا مع منتجات StanbyME.

 

*تعمل وظيفة NFC بعد تحميل تطبيق ThinQ على جهاز محمول وتوصيل الجهاز بـ StanbyME عبر Wi-Fi (قد يختلف الدعم حسب الجهاز المحمول).

*تتوفر مشاركة الشاشة عبر الهاتف المحمول (النسخ المتطابق) فقط على أجهزة Android (لا يتم دعم iOS وmacOS).

*قد تختلف ظروف الاتصال وفقًا لبيئة شبكة المستخدم.

*اعتمادًا على المواصفات وجهة تصنيع الجهاز المحمول، قد تختلف طرق مشاركة الشاشة (النسخ المتطابق) وجودة الصورة.

   

