انغمس في المستقبل

تحرك بحرية. استمتع بتجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي المؤثر من LG‏ (LG Affectionate Intelligence) في أي مكان، بخلاف المنزل والمكتب فقط. أثناء القيادة، يتزامن LG AI مع أجهزتك الجاهزة للاتصال في مكان آخر، ويكتشف محيطك، ويفهم سلوكك ومشاعرك.

انغمس في المستقبل شاهد الفيلم

  

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

استمتع بتجربة قيادة جديدة مع Digital Cockpit من LG. تمتد الرعاية المدروسة وحلول الذكاء الاصطناعي المخصصة التي استمتعت بها في المنزل وفي المكتب الآن بسلاسة إلى سيارتك. النتيجة؟ رحلات أكثر أمانًا ومتعة.

  

smart home kv

 

 

شعور أفضل للطريق

التخصيص الفائق

يضبط إعدادات المقعد تلقائيًا، ويقترح المحتوى المفضل، ويقدم الخدمات الضرورية بناءً على الحالة العاطفية لمستخدمي السيارة من خلال نظام مراقبة السائق والداخلي (DIMS).

اكتشف المزيد

 

وصي السلامة

يكتشف الحالات أو السلوكيات الخطرة مثل النعاس والمشتتات وسوء استخدام حزام الأمان، مما يساعد على ضمان السفر الآمن من خلال الاستجابة بسرعة في حالات الطوارئ.

اكتشف المزيد

 

تجربة HMI في السيارة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي

يُكمل تجربة قيادة أكثر دقة وملاءمة من خلال الذكاء الاصطناعي متعدد الأنماط، باستخدام اللمس والصوت والنظرة.

اكتشف المزيد

 

حل LG للمركبات مزود بـ Digital Cockpit.

حل LG للمركبات

قيادة تنقل مستقبلي أفضل

قيادة تنقل مستقبلي أفضل اكتشف المزيد

 

 

