تلفاز LG OLED مقاس 48 بوصة من سلسلة A2 ، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم سينمائى والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

OLED48A26LA

*تليفزيون ال سي دي و ال اي دي و OLED تأتي مع ضمان سنتين
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط. برجاء العودة لمعرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول على توضيح دقيق.

تلفزيون OLED على قائمة الجميع.

SELF-LIT OLED

من قلب الظلام الدامس ينبثق النور.

تضيء وحدات بكسل OLED من LG بشكل مستقل مع عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية لتقليل وهجها. الآن، تصبح المناطق المظلمة سوداء تمامًا مع عدم وجود تسرب للضوء أو تأثير هالة. تخيل صورة واضحة بعمق لا مثيل له.
مزيد من المعلومات

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

معالج (α7 Gen 5 AI Processor)

جمال يذهل العقول.

عقول وراء الجمال. بعد التطورات العميقة في التعلم، يستخدم معالج (α7 Gen 5 AI Processor) من LG تقنية حسين المقدمة والخلفية (Foreground and Background) لزيادة مجال العمق إلى أقصى حد للحصول على جودة صورة نابضة بالحياة بشكل مذهل.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

تباين لانهائي

ظلام مبهر، أضواء ساطعة

بفضل عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية والقضاء على تأثيرها، تحقق وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة أعمق درجات اللون الأسود للحصول على تباين واضح في سائر بيئات الإضاءة. صور أكثر وضوحاً، تمكنك من تحديد التفاصيل الدقيقة التي عادة ما تفوتها عيناك.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

ميزة خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية (Dynamic Tone Mapping)

جودة صورة أكثر حدة.

تستخدم ميزة خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية (Dynamic Tone Mapping) معالج (α7 Gen 5 AI Processor) لاكتشاف ما هو موجود في الإطار وتطبيق المنحنى الأمثل لدرجات الألوان، والنتيجة هي الحصول على دقة HDR طبيعية وتباين عميق وتفاصيل دقيقة.

*محاكاة صور الشاشة.

صوت محيطي غامر

تسمعه يغمرك.

يمزج معالج (α7 Gen 5 AI Processor) الصوت ثنائي القناة ويحوله إلى صوت قناة 5.1.2 افتراضي. اشعر بالحركة والفوضى من حولك وأنت تغامر بعمق في عالم لعبتك.

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة يشاهدون حفلة موسيقية مع ظهور فقاعات تصور الصوت من حولهم.

ThinQ AI و webOS

تلفزيون لأجلك فقط.

هل تحتاج إلى إلهام الليالي السينمائية؟ تقدم تقنية ThinQ التوصيات بناءً على ذوقك. قم بإعداد ملفات تعريفية لكل فرد من أفراد المنزل للتعمق سريعًا في مشاهدة مسلسلاتهم التلفزيونية المفضلة وتلقي تحديثات الأخبار والرياضات المخصصة ذات الصلة.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
**قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
***قد يختلف توافر الأوامر الصوتية حسب الأجهزة والدول

التصميم

أنيق وانسيابي.

لن ترغب بعد الآن في إخفاء تلفزيونك، فهذا التصميم النحيف المذهل للتلفزيون سوف يلائم مساحتك بكل سلاسة. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، يمنحك الحامل الأرضي وحامل المعرض حرية وضعه في أي مكان مع إخفاء الكابلات القبيحة.
مزيد من المعلومات

"منظر جانبي لقاعدة شاشة OLED C2 من LG تلفزيون LG OLED A2 على حامل تلفزيون خشبي في غرفة معيشة محايدة بها نباتات وكتب. تلفزيون LG OLED A2 مع حامل معرض في زاوية غرفة بلون النعناع بها العديد من النباتات. تلفزيون LG OLED A2 على حامل تلفزيون خشبي في غرفة معيشة محايدة بها جيتار وكاميرا ونباتات."

*يدعم طراز 48A2 الحامل الأرضي.
**تدعم طرازات 65A2 و55A2 حامل المعرض.

تجربة سينمائية حقيقية

الآن، أنت الشخصية الرئيسية.

يتميز التلفزيون بالجمع بين تقنيتي (Dolby Atmos) و(Dolby Atmos) من أجل تجربة مشاهدة غامرة ومثيرة. جرب الترفيه بصوت ينبض بالحياة ومؤثرات بصرية استثنائية.
مزيد من المعلومات

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة لمشاهدة أحد أفلام الحركة مع ظهور فقاعة ضخمة حولهم وحول التلفزيون تصور الانغماس في الفيلم.

الترفيه

كل ما تفضله في مكان واحد.

هل أنت مستعد لليالي السينمائية. جميع الإعدادات التي توفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة. تطبيقات بث متوافرة تمنحك قدرة البحث عن أي شيء ترغب في مشاهدته تقريبًا. مع منصة Netflix1, Amazon Prime2, and Apple TV+3, plus LG channels4، يمكنك دائماً مشاهدة كل ما هو مثير.

ملصق (Money Heist) من Netflix، و(The Wheel of Time) من Prime Video، و(See) من Apple TV Plus.

*قد يختلف توافر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب الدولة أو المنطقة.
**يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة لخدمات OTT.

ألعاب قوية

هل أنت على استعداد لرفع مستوى لعبتك.

لا تتوقف عن اللعب. جرب الألعاب دون أي تأخير أو إبطاء يحول بينك وبين فوزك. حتى عندما تكون الحركة سريعة، انتقل إلى لوحة معلومات اللعبة (Game Dashboard) المخصصة وقم بتطبيق الإعدادات المثلى لأي شيء تلعبه.
مزيد من المعلومات

فتى يلعب لعبة قيادة في غرفة ألعاب مزودة بإضاءة RGB باللون الوردي والأزرق والأرجواني ومجموعة من شخصيات الحركة.

عبوات من الورق المقوى لتلفزيون OLED من LG صديقة للبيئة تحمل صور الأشجار والجبال المزدهرة
الاستدامة

عبوات صديقة لكوكب الأرض

صُنعت شاشة OLED لتخفيف الضغط على البيئة، وذلك تماشيًا مع مبادرات LG الصديقة للبيئة. صُنعت هذه الشاشة بأجزاء أقل وبدون مواد خطرة، ثم غُلِّفت في عبوَّات كافية لوصولها إليك بأمان - صندوق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير. كفاءة الطاقة التي تتميز بها هذه الشاشة تُقلِّل من انبعاثات الكربون أثناء المشاهدة، كما أنها تتميز بمعدل إعادة تدوير عالٍ عندما يحين وقت التخلص منها.

عبوات صديقة لكوكب الأرض رسالتنا من أجل الحفاظ على الكوكب

*يتم عرض 65G2 فقط في الصورة لأغراض المثال. تتميز جميع طرازات LG OLED لعام 2022 بتغليف صديق للبيئة.

 

1. يلزم وجود اشتراك في بث Netflix.
2. Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها، وتُطبق عضوية Amazon Prime و/أو رسوم Prime Video. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com لمزيد من التفاصيل.
3. يلزم وجود اشتراك في Apple TV+. Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، وهي شركة مسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
4. قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 7 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1070 x 620 x 45.9

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    11.5

جميع المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • معدل التحديث

    60Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 7 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

  • صورة بالذكاء الإصطناعى

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    AI 4K ترقية

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم البكسل

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

الألعاب

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • مقياس رمادي

    نعم

  • عاكس ألوان

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1070 x 620 x 45.9

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1070 x 684 x 235

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    1220 x 735 x 152

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    933 x 235

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    11.5

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    11.7

  • وزن العبوة

    14.5

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    300 x 200

صوتي

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 5.1.2)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

الاتصال

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (v 5.0)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

تلفزيون ذكي

  • يعمل مع Apple Homekit

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple AirPlay2

    نعم

  • المعرض الفني

    نعم

  • تنبيه رياضي

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 22

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • لوحة معلومات المنزل

    نعم

