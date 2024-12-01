Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
S09EQ
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Ficha técnica de producto
(0)
Front View
Una mujer se estira en el suelo. En el fondo está el aire acondicionado y el aire azul fluye sobre la mujer y la habitación. El logotipo de DUAL Inverter aparece en la esquina inferior derecha.

Refrigeración más rápida, mayor confort

Consigue un enfriamiento más rápido y confortable
con el LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verifcado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter(US-Q242K*) enfrían hasta un 40% más rápido que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter(TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃).

Una mujer tumbada en un sofá sonríe mientras el aire acondicionado sopla sobre ella. A la derecha de la mujer aparece el logotipo de Dual Inverter y una imagen del doble inversor. Más a la derecha hay un gráfico de barras. Las barras suben indicando más dinero gastado y luego bajan para mostrar que el doble inversor ahorra dinero a los clientes.

Ahorra energía para ti y para el planeta

Reduce el consumo energético y la factura de la luz gracias a una refrigeración más eficiente.
Al fondo, un paisaje forestal con la mitad del aparato de aire acondicionado LG visible en el lateral. En la máquina se puede ver el logotipo de LG y el de Dual Inverter, con el panel de calidad del aire iluminado en verde. Delante del aire acondicionado, en el aire que sale, hay tres iconos que indican aire limpio, dinero y energía. A la derecha de la máquina está el logotipo de Dual Inverter y una imagen del Dual Inverter. Más a la derecha hay un gráfico de barras. Las barras suben indicando más dinero gastado y luego bajan para mostrar que el doble inversor ahorra dinero a los clientes.

Verifcado por TUV

Los aires acondicionados LG inverter (US-Q242K*) ahorran hasta un 70% más de energía que los aires acondicionados LG no inverter (TS-H2465DAO). *Temperatura inicial (exterior 35℃, interior 33℃), temperatura de ajuste (26℃), tiempo de prueba (8 horas).

Una mujer descansa en el sofá de un salón con el aire acondicionado LG instalado sobre ella en la pared. En la imagen aparecen chorros de aire azules para indicar que está encendido y enfriando la habitación.

Bajo nivel sonoro

Reduce la contaminacion acústica siendo más silencioso que una biblioteca (menos de 19 dB*)

*Según las pruebas internas de LG, el ruido del aire acondicionado LG DUAL Inverter es inferior a 19 dBA. (Modelo - V10API).

Vista frontal del aire acondicionado G con el exterior completamente invisible para que se pueda ver el funcionamiento interno de la máquina. La máquina está funcionando y entonces una luz azul, el mecanismo de autolimpieza, se enciende y lava toda la máquina con una luz azul. El logotipo de AutoCleaning está en la esquina superiror derecha.
Auto Cleaning

Función autolimpieza

Seca automáticamente la humedad del interior del aire acondicionado para garantizar que esté siempre limpip, preveniendo malos olores, bacterias y moho.

Gas R32 respetuoso con el medio ambiente

Evite la contaminación ambiental gracias a la mayor eficiencia energética del refrigerante R32.

Instalación fácil y rápida

Gracias a un aire acondicionado que requiere menos tiempo y esfuerzo de instalación, disfrutas antes del aire fresco.

Descanca plácidamente

Disfruta de un entorno óptimo durante el sueño gracias a los ajustes automáticos que se activan con la función "confort sleep"

Ajusta el consumo a la necesidad de cada momento

4 niveles diferentes de consumo energético para adaptar la climatización de la estancia al número de personas que haya en cada momento

Fácil monitorización del consumo

La pantalla le mantiene informado para que pueda controlar y reducir fácilmente el consumo de energía*. *Consumo de energía durante el funcionamiento del aire acondicionado.

El funcionamiento interno del compresor DUAL Inverter es visible a través del exterior casi invisible. Cerca se encuentra el logotipo de DUAL Inverter y dos iconos que representan el ventilador y el compresor.
Compresor DUAL Inverter™

Eifciente, más rápido, duradero, más silencioso

Con la tecnología DUAL Inverter Compressor™

10 años de garantía en el compresor

El compresor DUAL INVERTER de LG que es el motor de la máquina cuenta con 10 AÑOS DE GARANTÍA para una mayor tranquilidad

"Un aparato de aire acondicionado LG cuelga en la parte superior central de la imagen. Debajo hay dos imágenes: una muestra una playa calurosa y la otra una montaña nevada. El aire sale del aire acondicionado con aire azul frío en la escena de la playa y aire rojo caliente en la escena nevada. "

Enfriamiento y calefacción

Disfruta de la temperatura perfecta todo el año gracias al compresor DUAL Inverter

El aire acondicionado LG está instalado en la pared y visto desde un ángulo lateral. El panel superior se abre hacia arriba para que se vean los filtros interiores. Una línea desde el prefiltro conduce a un círculo ampliado que muestra el polvo atrapado en el prefiltro. El logotipo del prefiltro aparece en la esquina inferior derecha.

Pre-Filtro

Atrapa las àrtículas de polvo

Atrapa las partículas de polvo que está suspendidas en el aire
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

