XBOOM ON5
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
Potencia
2 Vías, 3 Altavoces
Tweeter
2"x 2
Woofer
8''
AUDIO
Reproductor CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3/WMA
Sí
Sintonizador de Radio FM
Sí
CONECTIVIDAD
Entrada USB
Sí
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
Entrada Micro (ɸ6.3)
Sí
TV Sound Sync (por BT)
Sí
Entrada Guitarra ( ɸ6.3)
Sí
OTROS
Auto DJ
Sí
USB Grabador de sesión
Sí
Iluminación LED Multicolor
Sí
Función Karaoke
Sí
Efectos de Voz
Sí
Cancelador de Voz
Sí
Ecualizaciones predefinidas y personalizables
Sí
ACCESORIOS
Manual Básico
Sí
Mando a distancia
Sí
2 pilas AAA
Sí
DIMENSIONES
Unidad principal
330 x 685 x 344mm
Peso
14,1Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
