SN11RG. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con Dolby Atmos, 770W de potencia, Asistente de Google, Chromecast integrado, subwoofer inalámbrico, Wifi y Bluetooth con tecnología Meridian.
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
770W, (82dB)
-
Subwoofer
220W(Inalámbrico), (85dB)
-
Sistema
7.1.4ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Meridian Sound
Sí
-
Hi-Res Audio
24bit/192kHz
-
Dolby ATMOS
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Sí
-
Altavoces Traseros
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Atmos
Sí
-
Dolby TrueHD
Sí
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Sí
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
AAC / AAC+
Sí
-
FLAC
Sí
-
OGG
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
AAC
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Sí
-
Bluetooth 5.0
Sí
-
Optical
Sí
-
HDMI 2.0 (2in/1out)
Sí
-
4K Pass Through
Sí
-
USB
Sí
-
Compatible con LG WOWCAST
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERÍSITCAS
-
Google Assistant Integrado (2 Mic in)
Sí
-
Funciona con Google Assistant.
Sí
-
Chromecast
Sí
-
Sound Sync Óptico
Sí
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
Modo Noche - Mando/App
Sí
-
App de control: iOS / Android
Sí
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Simple
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Mando MA7
Sí
-
Pilas
AAA x 2
-
Guía de Instalación en Pared
Sí
-
Accesorio Montaje en Pared
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad Principal
1443 x 63 x 146 mm, 7.5Kg
-
Medida para TVs de 55 ~ 65 pulgadas
Sí
-
Subwoofer
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8 mm, 7.8Kg
-
Altavoces Traseros
130 x 211.5 x 191.2 mm
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf