Barra de sonido LG SP2W de 100W de potencia 2.1 canales, HDMI ARC
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
100W (81dB)
-
Subwoofer
30W x 1, (80dB)
-
Sistema
2.1ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Nivel de Audio Automático AVL
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
AAC
Sí
-
FLAC (USB)
Sí
-
OGG (USB)
Sí
-
WAV (USB)
Sí
-
MP3 (USB)
Sí
-
WMA (USB)
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Entrada Óptica
Sí
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERISTICAS
-
Compatible iOS / Android OS
Sí
-
Modo Noche (App)
Sí
-
Control Volumen con el mando del TV
Sí
-
Sound Sync BT/Óptico
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Simple
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Mando RAV21
Sí
-
Pilas
AA x 2
-
Guía de Instalación en Pared
Sí
-
Accesorio Montaje en Pared
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas Unidad Principal
760 X 63 X 90mm
-
Peso unidad principal
2.15Kg
-
Medida Subwoofer
Built-in
-
Dimensiones embalaje
833 x 147 x 155mm
-
Peso embalaje
3.1Kg
-
Ajuste para TVs de
Ajuste perfecto para TVs de 43 Pulgadas↑
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
