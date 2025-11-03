Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro

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1 La tecnología WOW Synergy únicamente es compatible con los TVs LG de los años 2023 en adelante.
2 Función compatible con TVs LG de 2023 en adelante.
3 Función compatible con TVs LG de 2023 en adelante.