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Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro

Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro

DS30A
Vista frontal de Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro DS30A
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Vista frontal de Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro DS30A
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro
Barra de Sonido para TV - LG DS30A, Bluetooth, 140W, 2.1. Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, IA Ready, Negro

Características principales

  • SONIDO ENVOLVENTE EN UN DISEÑO COMPACTO CON SUBWOOFER INALÁMBRICO: Completa tu experiencia audiovisual con su sonido envolvente y su subwoofer inalámbrico, 150W de potencia y 2.1 canales, y tecnología Dolby Digital.
  • CONECTIVIDAD SUPERIOR CON TU TV LG GRACIAS A SU TECNOLOGÍA WOW SYNERGY1: combinación sonora con los altavoces del TV gracias a WOW Orchestra2 y control del menú de la barra de sonido en el TV LG con WOW Interface3.
  • SONIDO EXTRAORDINARIO Y LLENO DE MATICES SIN PERDIDA DE CALIDAD: Siente como el sonido fluye a tu alrededor gracias al sonido Dolby Digital, sin pérdida de calidad gracias a su conexión HDMI
  • BARRA DE SONIDO CON INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL IA: Sonido inteligente que se adapta a cada contenido optimizando la configuración del audio con IA Sound Pro. Ecualización optimizada para series, películas y música.
  • PRODUCTO ECO SMART GREEN QUE CUIDA DEL PLANETA. Desde la forma en la que producimos hasta en la que enviamos, cuenta con certificación ecológica (Certificados: UL/SGS/EnergyStar).
Más

1 La tecnología WOW Synergy únicamente es compatible con los TVs LG de los años 2023 en adelante.

2 Función compatible con TVs LG de 2023 en adelante.

3 Función compatible con TVs LG de 2023 en adelante.

La LG Soundbar S30A se coloca en un fondo liso bajo la iluminación.

La combinación perfecta para tu televisor LG

Completa la experiencia audiovisual de tu TV LG con la barra de sonido que encaja a la perfección gracias a su diseño y a la combinación de ambos para un sonido más envolvente.

En la imagen de la izquierda se muestran 3 pantallas de televisión: un escenario y un micrófono en la mano, una reportera que habla con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de la tele se coloca la barra de sonido S30A con gráficos de ecualizador. En los últimos 3 iconos se presentan: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En el centro se emite una escena del concierto en la televisión. El efecto de sonido virtual sale de la televisión, la barra de sonido y un subwoofer al mismo tiempo. En la imagen de la derecha, un televisor de pared muestra la pantalla principal de LG webOS y el S30A está colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un mando a distancia de la TV LG y a la derecha aparecen 4 iconos que muestran las funciones de la interfaz de WOW.

En la imagen de la izquierda se muestran 3 pantallas de televisión: un escenario y un micrófono en la mano, una reportera que habla con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de la tele se coloca la barra de sonido S30A con gráficos de ecualizador. En los últimos 3 iconos se presentan: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En el centro se emite una escena del concierto en la televisión. El efecto de sonido virtual sale de la televisión, la barra de sonido y un subwoofer al mismo tiempo. En la imagen de la derecha, un televisor de pared muestra la pantalla principal de LG webOS y el S30A está colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un mando a distancia de la TV LG y a la derecha aparecen 4 iconos que muestran las funciones de la interfaz de WOW.

WOW Orchestra

Integración total de sonido con tu TV LG

El sonido, el rango y las cualidades tonales únicas de tu barra de sonido y TV LG se unen en perfecta armonía para una experiencia sonora fascinante e impactante.

El concierto de violín se está emitiendo en la televisión LG en la pared. Un efecto de sonido virtual está saliendo simultáneamente de LG TV y LG Soundbar S30A, mostrando cómo se crea WOW Orchestra.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**WOW Orchestra permite usar altavoces de barra de sonido y altavoces de TV al mismo tiempo, para mejorar la experiencia de audio. Los gráficos de imagen son solo para fines de visualización; la dirección real del altavoz de la televisión puede variar.

Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (soporte para QNED 80 limitado a 2022, 2023 y 2025), NANO 90/80 (solo 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (solo 2025). Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

Ten en cuenta que algunos servicios de la Orquesta WOW pueden no estar disponibles en el momento de la compra. Puede ser necesaria una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red y/o la app LG ThinQ para las actualizaciones (TV y/o barra de sonido)

WOW Interface

Comodidad al alcance de tu mano

Controla tu barra de sonido desde tu TV LG con el mando a distancia. Con un clic, puedes encontrar el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido en el TV. Por ejemplo, el control del volumen, el estado de conexión o la selección del modo de sonido.

Un televisor de pared muestra la pantalla principal de LG webOS y el S30A está colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa del televisor. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un mando a distancia de la TV LG y a la derecha aparecen 4 iconos que muestran las funciones de la interfaz de WOW.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones.

*** Televisores compatibles con la interfaz WOW: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. La compatibilidad puede variar según el año de lanzamiento.

***Tenga en cuenta que algunos servicios de la interfaz WOW podrían no estar disponibles al momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere conexión a internet o la aplicación LG ThinQ para las actualizaciones (TV o barra de sonido).

Barra de sonido LG + TV LG: donde el sonido cobra vida

Cuando conectas una barra de sonido LG a una TV LG, el audio se eleva a otro nivel. WOW Orchestra combina los altavoces del televisor y la barra para crear un sonido más potente, amplio y envolvente, que llena toda la habitación. Con WOW Interface, controlas ambos dispositivos fácilmente desde un solo mando. Disfruta de diálogos más nítidos, una experiencia inmersiva en películas, deportes y juegos, y un rendimiento premium con Dolby Atmos, todo con una conectividad inalámbrica fluida y sin complicaciones.

El sonido absoluto de 140W y 2.1 canales

Sonido cautivador y envolvente

Siéntete el protagonista de tus contenidos gracias al sistema de sonido envolvente de 150W, 2.1 canales con subwoofer.

Se muestra televisión con contenido científico y la barra de sonido S30A está situada justo debajo. En el suelo también está el subwoofer de la barra de sonido. Ondas sonoras blancas semitransparentes salen ampliamente de la barra de sonido y del subwoofer.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

AI Sound Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para optimizar al instante la configuración de audio de lo que se reproduce, ya sean peliculas, noticias o música. Capta todos los detalles con diálogos nítidos o una acción más contundente y potente, según el género.

La barra de sonido LG muestra tres pantallas de televisión diferentes. La que está justo encima reproduce primero un concierto musical con una mujer cantando. La pantalla de televisión que muestra un programa de noticias se mueve al centro y comienza a reproducirse. A continuación, la pantalla de televisión que muestra una escena de acción con una mujer subiendo corriendo las escaleras se mueve al centro y comienza a reproducirse. Entre el televisor y la barra de sonido, hay una onda sonora que cambia de color cada vez que la pantalla de televisión cambia de una a otra, en función del género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

LG ThinQ

Controla tu barra de sonido a través de la app LG ThinQ⁽¹⁾

Controla tu barra de sonido desde tu teléfono. Conéctala al dispositivo, ajusta el volumen y cambia el modo de sonido con la aplicación LG ThinQ.

⁽¹⁾Compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0. y superiores

Fabricado con materiales reciclados

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas con una cuidadosa consideración para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales reciclados.Global Recycled Standard ha certificado que parte de esta Barra de Sonido ha sido fabricada a partir de botellas de plástico, creando productos más sostenibles y que cuidan el planeta.

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Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

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