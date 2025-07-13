Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Barra de sonido para TV - LG S80TY, Bluetooth, 480W, 3.1.3 Canales con subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, DTS-X, IA Ready, Negro

S80TY

S80TY
Vista frontal de la barra de sonido LG S80TY
Características principales

  • MÁXIMA ARMONÍA Y CONECTIVIDAD CON TU TV LG OLED GRACIAS A SU TECNOLOGÍA WOW SYNERGY⁽¹⁾: conexión inalámbrica con WOW Cast⁽²⁾, combinación sonora con los altavoces del TV LG gracias a WOW Orchestra⁽³⁾ y control del menú de la barra de sonido en el TV LG con WOW Interface⁽⁴⁾.
  • "SONIDO ENVOLVENTE DE ALTA CALIDAD Y LLENO DE MATICES: Potencia la experiencia audiovisual con sus 3 altavoces verticales Dolby Atmos integrados, 480W de potencia omnidireccional, 3.1.3 canales: 3 altavoces frontales, 1 subwoofer y 3 altavoces verticales. Dolby Atmos y DTS:X, Hi-Res 24bits/96kHz. "
  • BARRA DE SONIDO CON INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL IA: Sonido inteligente que se adapta a la estacia gracias a IA Room Calibration y a cada contenido optimizando la configuración del audio con IA Sound Pro, además conecta y controla tu hogar con los asistentes de voz de IA: Apple Airplay2, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Google y Alexa⁽⁵⁾
  • PRODUCTO ECO SMART GREEN QUE CUIDA DEL PLANETA. Desde la forma en la que producimos hasta en la que enviamos, cuenta con certificación ecológica (Certificados: UL/SGS/EnergyStar).
Más

(1)La tecnología WOW Synergy únicamente es compatible con los TVs LG de los años 2023 , 2024. y 2025 

(2)Conexión inalámbrica compatible con los TVs LG OLED de 2023, 2024 y 2025 y QNED de 2024, 2025, QNED85 y superiores.

(3)Función compatible con TVs LG  de 2023, 2024 y 2025

(4)Función compatible con TVs LG  de 2023, 2024 y 2025

(5)Los servicios y dispositivos enumerados son de terceros ajenos a LG y pueden conllevar el pago de cantidades adicionales.

Barra de sonido LG sobre una superficie gris con un fondo gris en perspectiva aérea angular.

Barra de sonido LG sobre una superficie gris con un fondo gris en perspectiva aérea angular.

La combinación perfecta para tu televisor LG

Completa la experiencia audiovisual de tu TV LG con la barra de sonido que encaja a la perfección gracias a su diseño y a la combinación de ambos para un sonido más envolvente.

Déjate envolver por el sonido absoluto

"Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG en una habitación oscura reproduciendo una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras que el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG en una sala de estar reproduciendo una actuación orquestal. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras que el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. El televisor LG, la barra de sonido LG, los altavoces traseros y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar. Una cuadrícula se superpone a la habitación, como si se tratara de un escaneo del espacio. Las ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas muestran los altavoces traseros y la barra de sonido reproduciendo en armonía"

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Siente el realismo con su sonido envolvente

Triple altavoz vertical Dolby Atmos

Siéntete en el epicentro del sonido absoluto envolvente

El canal central vertical crea un sonido más real, que hace que las voces sean más claras y que la acción en pantalla esté perfectamente sincronizada con el audio, sin retrasos ni interrupciones.

Un televisor LG y una barra de sonido LG en una habitación oscura reproducen una actuación musical. Unas gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia delante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior.

*Lo anterior se confirma mediante una investigación de sus propios estándares.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

"Título «UNA EXPERIENCIA» en un patrón degradado verde y amarillo. "

"Título «UNA EXPERIENCIA» en un patrón degradado verde y amarillo. "

Las barras de sonido LG son la pareja perfecta de los TV LG

Dolby Atmos

Una experiencia de cine Dolby Atmos en tu salón

Disfruta de una experiencia de cine completa con Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos con los TV LG y la barra de sonido LG. 

"Una película se reproduce en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un moderno apartamento urbano, visto desde un ángulo lateral. Unas cuentas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos. Logotipo de DTS X"

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido espacial de triple nivel

Siente la vibración del sonido en 3 niveles espaciales

La barra de sonido reproduce un sonido espacial de triple nivel para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido más envolvente y precisa.

*El sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible a través de los modos Cinema y AI Sound Pro.

**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal del altavoz de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales superiores se sintetiza para crear un campo sonoro. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

****Este vídeo se ha creado con el modelo S80TR. El modelo S80TY no incluye altavoces traseros.

El sonido absoluto de 480W y 3.1.3 canales.

Sonido cautivador y envolvente

Siéntete el protagonista de tus contenidos gracias a la tecnología Dolby Atmos y DTS:X proyectada a través de un sistema de sonido envolvente de 480W, 3.1.3 canales con subwoofer.

"Un televisor LG, una barra de sonido LG, altavoces traseros y un subwoofer se encuentran en el salón de un rascacielos, reproduciendo una actuación musical. Las ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotitas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y los altavoces traseros, rodeando el sofá y el salón. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos. Logotipo de DTS X"

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del mando a distancia LG Magic Remote se limita únicamente a determinadas funciones. 

(1)Función compatible con TVs LG de 2023, 2024 y 2025

(2)Función compatible con modelos de TV LG OLED 2023, 2024 y 2025. TV LG QNED 2024 series 85T y superiores, y 2025.

(3)Conexión inalámbrica compatible con los TVs LG OLED de 2023, 2024 y 2025; QNED de 2024 y 2025, QNED85 y superiores.

 

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

AI Room Calibration Pro

Calibración adaptada a tu estancia

La barra de sonido configura un mapa acústico de la estancia y posiciona virtualmente los altavoces en la ubicación óptima para que la calibración de sonido sea excelente

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste automático de sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se coloca la barra de sonido mediante el uso de algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sonoro.

** Admite altavoces traseros incluidos (6 canales) y opcionales (2 canales), y no hay diferencia en la calibración en función del número de canales (incluidos y opcionales calibran la misma diferencia de nivel de ganancia y retardo).

***Funciona con el antiguo algoritmo '23 cuando los altavoces traseros no están conectados.

****Al configurar los altavoces traseros, AI Room Calibration Pro se puede llevar a cabo a través de la aplicación LG Soundbar.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******Los altavoces traseros se venden por separado.

*******Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Una experiencia de audio multicanal que supera todas las expectativas

Siente una experiencia inmersiva

Con la barra de sonido LG S80TY, el contenido suena mejor que nunca. Divide el audio de dos canales en un audio multicanal, optimizando lo que escuchas.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento urbano. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramificaciones de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotitas blancas que flotan a lo largo de la parte inferior del suelo. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto sonoro desde la parte inferior.

Multicanal

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento urbano. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramificaciones de ondas sonoras, formadas por gotitas blancas que flotan a lo largo de la parte inferior del suelo. Más ondas sonoras de gotitas blancas se disparan desde la parte superior de la barra de sonido. Junto a la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer, que crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. En conjunto, crean un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

2 canales

*El algoritmo de mezcla inteligente aplica el sonido para cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cine, Clear Voice Pro, Juego y Deportes.

**La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona mediante un algoritmo de mezcla inteligente. Este algoritmo no se aplica al modo Estándar ni a los modos Música. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo de mezcla inteligente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

IA Sound Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para optimizar al instante la configuración de audio de lo que se reproduce, ya sean peliculas, noticias o música. Capta todos los detalles con diálogos nítidos o una acción más contundente y potente, según el género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

En perfecta armonía con tus contenidos favoritos

Con VRR/ALLM. Hecho para Gamers.

El sonido se sincroniza con cada fotograma

Esta barra de sonido está hecha para ofrecer una mejor experiencia de juego con VRR/ALLM. Cuenta con una frecuencia de actualización variable (VRR) de hasta 120 Hz y su tiempo de respuesta es casi instantáneo dándote ventaja para jugar y crear una experiencia realista. El modo de baja latencia automática (ALLM) permite una visualización e interacción fluida y sin delay.

Se muestran juntos la barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG. En la pantalla se muestra un juego de coches de carreras.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El televisor, la barra de sonido y la consola deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.

***El paso a través de VRR está limitado a contenido de 60 Hz.

****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

*****HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con soporte de hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

HD streaming

Compatible con música HD en streaming

Reproduce desde tus plataformas favoritas sin compresión gracias a la compatibilidad HD sin pérdida con Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect y Google Cast.

*El contenido y la disponibilidad de las aplicaciones pueden variar según el país o la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones independientes para los servicios OTT.

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que sea necesaria una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización. 

Compatibilidad

Conecta tus contenidos

Las barras de sonido LG son compatibles con los servicios de IA más reconocidos del mercado: Google, Alexa y Apple Airplay2. Puedes controlar la barra de sonido fácilmente con la plataforma que elijas.

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o cuenta de terceros.

**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC, y el Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.

***Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple AirPlay 2 son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que sea necesaria una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Elige Eco Tecnología. LG Smart Green

Comprometidos con la sostenibilidad

LG se compromete a crear una vida mejor para todos. Estamos rediseñando los procesos de fabricación para utilizar materiales sostenibles, incluida la resina reciclada. Seguiremos explorando e introduciendo nuevas tecnologías para la sostenibilidad. Nuestros productos son la prueba de nuestro compromiso. 

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • Principal

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas las especificaciones

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Si

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Si

  • Cinema

    Si

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si

  • Game

    Si

  • Música

    Si

  • Deportes

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

  • WOW Orchestra

    Si

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806096451441

FACILIDADES

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Si

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Si

  • Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido

    Si

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • WOW Interface

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Tamaño de la Caja

    1107 x 561 x 257 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

  • Gross Weight

    18,9 kg

  • Principal

    4,3 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Mando a Distancia

    Si

  • cable HDMI

    Si

  • Soporte de Pared

    Si

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • AAC

    Si

  • AAC+

    Si

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Si

  • 120Hz

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Si

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Si

  • Dolby Vision

    Si

  • HDR10

    Si

  • Pass-through

    Si

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Si

  • VRR / ALLM

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • AirPlay 2

    Si

  • Chromecast

    Si

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Óptica

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    Si

  • Tidal Connect

    Si

  • USB

    1

  • Preaparado para Altavoces traseros Inalámbricos

    Si

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Funciona con Alexa

    Si

  • Funciona Con Google Home

    Si

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

