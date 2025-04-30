Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Frigorífico American Combi | LG GML861PYPE, Ancho especial sin toma de agua, Clasificación E, 506L, Inox Antihuellas
Frigorífico American Combi | LG GML861PYPE, Ancho especial sin toma de agua, Clasificación E, 506L, Inox Antihuellas

Frigorífico American Combi | LG GML861PYPE, Ancho especial sin toma de agua, Clasificación E, 506L, Inox Antihuellas

GML861PYPE
()
Características principales

  • Garantía de por vida en el compresor*
  • Door Cooling: Cascada de aire en puerta que enfría más rápido y de forma uniforme en todos los rincones
  • Linear Cooling: Mantiene la temperatura más estable y sin fluctuaciones (+/- 0.5ºC). Metal Fresh: Diseño interior premium metalizado.
  • Maximiza el espacio interior, con el fabricador de hielo oculto integrado en la puerta SpacePlus™ Ice System
  • Pure N Fresh: Reduce los olores y purifica el aire interior
  • UVnano: Agua fresca y limpia. Desinfección de la boquilla del dispensador de agua
Más

Diseño elegante y sofisticado

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Imagen american combi

Diseño premium y elegante

Puerta totalmente plana, diseño minimalista

Persona sacando agua del dispensador

UVnano™

Disfruta de agua fría en cualquier momento

Imagen mano con aplicación ThinQ

LG ThinQ™

Mayor comodidad con tu hogar inteligente

Imagen frigo garantia de por vida

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El Inverter Linear Compressor de LG, está formado por menos componentes lo que genera menos fricción y consume hasta un 32% menos siendo un 25% más silencioso y duradero.

Modelos de frigoríficos: Válido para compras entre el 01/11/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del compresor del frigorífico ofrece una cobertura de 30 años sobre la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 de garantía comercial. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza (gastos adicionales a cargo del cliente). La cobertura ofrecida supera la vida útil media del producto (12 años, según un estudio independiente).

Modelos de lavadoras: Válido para compras entre el 01/11/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del motor de la lavadora ofrece una cobertura de 30 años sobre la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 de garantía comercial. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza (gastos adicionales a cargo del cliente). La cobertura ofrecida supera la vida útil media del producto (11 años, según un estudio independiente). Modelos excluidos e información adicional en https://labuenavidalg.es/garantia-electrodomesticos.

Diseño Premium y elegante

Perfectamente integrado en el diseño de tu cocina

Puerta plana que completa el diseño minimalista y Premium de este frgorífico. Quedará perfectamente integrado y alineado con tu cocina.

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

UVnano™

Agua fresca y más higiene con UV Nano

Disfruta siempre del agua más pura gracias a su tecnología UV que elimina el 99,99% (1) de las bacterias. Además ahorra energía sin necesidad de abrir la puerta para disfrutar de agua fría

(1) Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland, utilizando el método de prueba interno para medir la reducción de E.coli, S.aureus y P. aeruginosa, en muestras de agua destilada que han sido expuestas a la luz UV del producto durante 10 minutos cada hora, despues de 24 horas de uso normal. Los resultados podrán variar dependiento de las condiciones de uso y del entorno. El producto no sirve para tratar problemas de salud y no garantiza que el agua filtrada por el producto esté 100% libre de contaminates microbiológicos que afecten a la salud del usuario.

Frescura

Alimentos más frescos durante más tiempo

Controla de forma precisa la temperatura de tu frigorífico para conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Alimentos más frescos durante más tiempo

Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

LINEARCooling™ mantiene una temperatura estable (+/- 0.5 ºC) evitando las fluctuaciones para conseguir una óptima conservación de los alimentos, manteniendo su textura original y potenciando su sabor natural

Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

Máxima frescura

Multi Air Flow enfria más rápido y por igual en todas partes gracias a sus diferentes salidas de aire en la parte superior de cada compartimiento, manteniendo una humedad y temperatura constante para conservar los alimentos más frescos

Máxima frescura

Conectividad Wi-fi

Controla tu frigorífico de forma remota

Controla determinadas funciones de tu frigorífico estés donde estés a través de la App ThinQ™ de tu Smartphone, vía wifi.

Controla tu frigorífico de forma remota

Frigroífico Sincronizado

Con la app LG ThinQ® puedes controlar de forma remota desde tu móvil todas las funciones principales del frigorífico. Enciende 'Express Freeze' con solo tocar un botón y disfruta de un enfriamiento potenciado

Tu hogar inteligente conectado

Conéctate para un fácil control

¿Olvidaste cerrar la puerta del frigorífico? No hay que preocuparse. La aplicación LG ThinQ ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para avisarte.

Conéctate para un fácil control

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air optimiza las funciones del frigorífico analizando tus patrones de uso durante 3 semanas. El frigorífico comienza un enfriado más intenso 2 horas antes del momento indicado, para conseguir una temperatura y frescura idóneas para tus alimentos

Economic Care+

Economic Care+

El sistema Economic Care+ registra los periodos en los que se haga un menor uso del frigorífico durante 3 semanas. El frigorífico activa el modo ahorro para reducir los movimientos del compresor consiguiendo así un menor consumo de energía.

Smart Ice Plus

Smart Ice Plus

El algoritmo Smart Ice Plus analiza cuánto hielo utiliza el usuario para generar la cantidad necesaria más rápido.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué es LG LinearCooling™ ?

A.

LinearCooling ™ es una tecnología que mantiene el frigorífico a una temperatura constante entre ±0.5℃ ajustando el suministro de aire frío, evitando la pérdida de humedad de los alimentos y mantenerlos frescos durante más tiempo.

Q.

¿Cómo cambio la temperatura de mi frigorífico?

A.

Utiliza el panel de control en la puerta o en el interior del frigorífico para establecer o ajustar la temperatura del frigorífico o congelador. Utiliza la aplicación LG ThinQ™ para ajustar la temperatura de manera remota desde tu smartphone en modelos que tengan esta modalidad

Q.

¿Qué tener en cuenta a la hora de comprar un frigorífico congelador?

A.


LG ofrece una amplia gama de frigoríficos  elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y la cómoda puerta múltiple hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece el frigorífico perfecto para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; Si tiene un vacío que llenar, es posible que su elección esté dictada por el espacio. Una vez que haya decidido cuál es el frigorífico que mejor se adapta a su estilo de vida, observe el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen sus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, funciones prácticas como Total No Frost, un dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVnano, plegable estantes y sistema de cajones FRESHKalancer™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto.

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de frigorífico congelador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de tu estilo de vida, como regla general: el frigorífico combi LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384 L) suele ser suficiente para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas; Los modelos delgados de puertas múltiples (506-508L) se adaptan a una familia de 3 o 4 personas; para una familia más grande, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style de gran capacidad (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos de puertas múltiples brindan espacio extra amplio para almacenar artículos como bandejas o platos. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el Frigorífico Congelador que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades, por eso ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama.

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un frigorífico con y sin toma de agua?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su frigorífico ofreciendo modelos con y sin toma de agua. Un frigorífico con toma de agua está conectado directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de agua y hielo. Un frigorífico sin toma de agua tiene un tanque de agua recargable incorporado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Simplemente mantenga el tanque lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría del grifo.

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

GMB860PYDE

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Volumen total (L)

    506

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    314

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    E

  • Tipo de Compresor

    BMK110NAMV

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Fontanería

    sin toma de agua

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Inox antihuellas

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    American combi

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    E

CAPACIDAD

  • Volumen total (L)

    506

  • Volumen congelador (L)

    209

  • Volumen frigorífico (L)

    286

  • Volumen del espacio del fabricador de hielo (L)

    11

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Botón-88-blanco

  • Congelación rápida

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del prodcto con embalaje (kg)

    141

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    131

  • Altura total (mm)

    1787

  • Altura sin bisagra (mm)

    1753

  • Fondo sin puerta (mm)

    619

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • InstaView

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Fabricador de hielo_Manual

    No

  • Fontanería

    sin toma de agua

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Cubitos y hielo picado

  • Fabricador de hielo automático

    Sí (SpacePlus)

  • Craft Ice

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de la puerta

    VCM

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Inox antihuellas

  • Metal fresh

    No

  • Tipo tirador

    No

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    BMK110NAMV

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    314

  • Clase climática

    T

  • Potencia acústica (dB)

    40

  • Potencia acústica (clase)

    C

COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    5

  • Luz del frigorífico

    LED superior

  • Balda de cristal templado

    2

  • Cajón para verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Multi Air Flow

  • Balda plegable

    No

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084880338

COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    No

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Balda de cristal templado

    No

  • Cajón_Congelador

    6 Transparente

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

