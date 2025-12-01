About Cookies on This Site

Torre de lavado y secado | LG TORRE808NWK, Bomba de calor Dual Inverter, 8kg lavado, 8kg secado, 1400rpm, series 100,clasificación A/D, Blanco

TORRE808NWK.SET
Características principales

  • Programa lavado a mano. Movimientos suaves y pausados para proteger las prendas más delicadas. Es ideal para ropa interior, prendas de seda, lana u otros tejidos que necesitan un cuidado especial.
  • Programa rápido 30 min. Lava tu ropa de forma rápido en tan solo 30 minutos.
  • Fondo especial 47cm Especial para espacios pequeños y para ahorrar espacio.
  • Instalación bajo encimera 82cm Posibilidad de instalación bajo encimera en muebles de altura 82 cm o más.
  • Garantía de por vida¹ (30 años) en el motor y compressor.
  • Secado por Bomba de calor La temperatura moderada seca la ropa sin dañarla, protegiéndola del sobrecalentamiento.
Más
Lavadora blanca sobre fondo oscuro

Lavadora blanca sobre fondo oscuro

Lavadora que cuida tu ropa.

Lava y cuida tu ropa mientras ahorras energía.

*Las imágenes tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Cuidado anti alergias

Higiene y cuidado de tu ropa con vapor

Reduce los alérgenos en tu ropa gracias al vapor de la tecnología Steam™.

Ropa dentro del tambor de la lavadora

Ropa dentro del tambor de la lavadora

*El ciclo Antialergias ha sido testado por BAF (British Allergy Foundation): reduce los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico.

Ropa con manchas

Lavado en profundidad

Elimina las manchas y suciedad más incrustada

*Las imágenes tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los resultados pueden variar en función de las condiciones del entorno y del uso.

Display de la lavadora

Lava rápido

Utiliza los ciclos de lavado rápido para las coladas más pequeñas

*Las imágenes tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los resultados pueden variar en función de las condiciones del entorno y del uso.

Lavadora con distintos fondos

Diseño elegante

Lavadora con distintos fondos

Lavadora y secadora: combinación perfecta

Lavadora con distintos fondos

Control sencillo e intuitivo

*Las imágenes tienen únicamente fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

*Los resultados pueden variar en función de las condiciones del entorno y del uso.

Preguntas frecuentes

Q.

¿Cuál es el tamaño estándar de una lavadora?

A.

Todas las lavadoras LG cuentan con medidas estándar de alto y ancho. Lo que varía es la profundidad que cambia en función de la capacidad. Las dimensiones estándar son: ancho 600 mm x alto 850 mm x fondo 565-675 mm.

Q.

¿Qué capacidad debo elegir para mi lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8 a 9 kg para un hogar de tamaño medio. Si tienes una familia numerosa o sueles tener coladas muy grandes, recomendamos un modelo de 11 a 13 kg. Recuerda que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrecen mayor capacidad en el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Cómo elegir una lavadora eficiente?

A.

Consulta la etiqueta energética de la lavadora para elegir la más eficiente: calificación A (mejor) a G (peor). Pero para ahorrar no solo importa el consumo eléctrico, también es importante asegurarnos de que la lavadora cuenta con clasificación A en niveles de energía, centrifugado y ruido.

Q.

¿Cómo elegir el mejor programa de lavado para cada colada?

A.

Primero hay que consultar la etiqueta de la ropa y seleccionar el ciclo de lavado correspondiente en la lavadora. Además, las lavadoras LG con Inteligencia Artificial detectan las características de los tejidos y establece los movimientos óptimos del tambor para cada colada.

Q.

Q. ¿Cómo puedo reducir el ruido de mi lavadora?

A.

Un comienzo obvio sería comprar una lavadora LG que presume de tener clasificación Triple A* en cuanto a niveles de energía, centrifugado y ruido. La innovadora tecnología LG DirectDrive™ Motor reduce el número de piezas móviles dentro de tu electrodoméstico, reduciendo el ruido generado (además de alargar su vida útil debido a un menor desgaste). Cuando instale su lavadora, asegúrese de que se encuentra sobre una superficie nivelada y revísela regularmente. Una unidad desequilibrada puede desplazarse o dar tumbos, aumentando la emisión de ruido. Colocar almohadillas antivibración debajo de la lavadora también puede ayudar a reducir el ruido. *Prueba de laboratorio interna de LG basada en EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 con F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Los grados de energía, centrifugado y ruido son según la UE 2019/2014. 3)El resultado puede depender del entorno de uso.

Q.

Q. Cómo beneficia la IA de aprendizaje profundo DD™ a mi lavandería?

A.

Las máquinas Deep-learning AI DD™ de LG utilizan tecnología inteligente para analizar individualmente el peso y el tipo de tejido de tu colada. ¿El resultado? La optimización automática del movimiento de lavado por parte de la lavadora mejora la protección de los tejidos y mantiene tus prendas más preciadas con el mejor aspecto durante más tiempo. Los motores DirectDrive™ ofrecen tecnología de 6 movimientos para un lavado eficaz con menos piezas móviles, lo que se traduce en un aparato más duradero y eficiente energéticamente.

Q.

Q. ¿Qué es la función LG Quick Wash?

A.

La rápida tecnología TurboWash™ 360˚ de LG proporciona una limpieza a fondo de la ropa en solo 39 minutos, con un lavado adaptado a las necesidades de tu ropa. El Multi Spray 3D dispara chorros de agua desde todos los ángulos, mientras que la bomba inteligente Inverter controla la potencia del chorro de agua, combinándose para lograr un equilibrio óptimo entre la potencia del chorro, el detergente y el movimiento del ciclo que te ahorra un tiempo precioso sin comprometer la calidad del lavado ni el cuidado de los tejidos. Es un lavado rápido que proporciona una limpieza perfecta en un tiempo récord

Q.

Q. ¿Qué puede hacer una lavadora inteligente?

A.

Las lavadoras de LG utilizan inteligencia artificial para optimizar los movimientos de lavado de cada carga. El aprendizaje profundo basado en la inteligencia obtenida de miles de eventos de lavado de big data permite a la lavadora detectar automáticamente características de los tejidos como el peso y la suavidad. ¿El resultado? Un 10%* más de protección de los tejidos, para que tu ropa conserve su mejor aspecto durante más tiempo. También se puede acceder a las lavadoras inteligentes con WiFi de LG y controlarlas mediante reconocimiento de voz o desde la aplicación LG ThinQ™ de tu smartphone, que se conecta con tu lavadora inteligente estés donde estés. Arranca tu electrodoméstico a distancia pulsando un botón o con el asistente de voz, recibe una notificación cuando la colada esté completa, realiza un diagnóstico inteligente y descarga ciclos preestablecidos personalizados, todo ello a través de la aplicación ThinQ™. * Probado por Intertek en enero de 2023. Ciclo Al Wash con 3 kg de carga en comparación con el ciclo Cotton(F4Y7RYW0W). Los resultados pueden ser diferentes según la ropa y el entorno. * La detección de IA no se activa cuando se selecciona la opción Vapor.

Q.

Q. ¿Qué es la función de vapor en la lavadora LG?

A.

LG's patented Steam™ technology (on select models) effectively combats allergens. The Allergy Care feature steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibers and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust.

Q.

¿Qué colores de lavadoras existen?

A.

LG cuenta con modelos en color blanco e Inox,, para que elijas la que mejor encaja en tu hogar.

