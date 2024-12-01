We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why Choose Our Lifestyle Screens?
- LG OLED evo Easel
- LG OLED evo Posé
- LG OLED evo Flex
Art Object Design
Transform Your Interior with One TV
Line View & Full View
Experience Two Brand New Views
OLED evo
Take In Powerful Performance and Scenes
All-Around Design
Place At Any Angle, In Any Space
Versatile Back
Reflect Your Style In a New Way
Self-lit OLED evo
Light Up the Room
Flexible Display
1 Screen. 20 Curves.
0.1 Response Time
All Play. Less Delay.
Custom Fit
Your Battlestation. Your View.
What Makes Our TVs Greater?
Simplify Life withSmart Features
Explore MoreEntertainment
Find the PerfectSound for our TVs
Learn More About LG Lifestyle Screens
Screens that blend into your life and style, no matter what your taste.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.