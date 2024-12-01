We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Microondas con grill, color acero inoxidable, 19 litros de capacidad, 700W
MH6044V
RESUMEN
Todas las especificaciones
CAPACIDAD
-
20L
POTENCIA
-
Microondas (W)
700/600
CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES
-
Tipo de Grill
Cuarzo
-
Tipo de Control
Panel táctil
-
Display
Display LED
-
Cavidad Interior
Interior fácil de Limpiar
Easy Clean
-
Display apagado - Eco ON
Sí
-
Sistema i-wave de microondas
Sí
-
Bloqueo infantil
Sí
-
Tecla rápida añadir/quitar tiempo
Sí
-
Menús automáticos
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Peso
9.9 kg
-
Dimensiones (Ancho x Alto x Fondo)
455 x 252 x 320
-
Dimensiones plato interior
245mm
COLOR
-
Acero inox
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
