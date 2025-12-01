About Cookies on This Site

Frigoríficos combi

¿Qué tipo estás buscando?

Tres frigoríficos combi LG a la luz del sol. El frigorífico delgado de la izquierda tiene una puerta transparente con estantes iluminados en verde en el interior. A su lado están los modelos de varias puertas y de estilo americano.

Tipos de frigoríficos combi

Explore los diferentes tipos de frigoríficos combi, incluyendo los de varias puertas, de estilo americano y altos. Descubre las exclusivas ventajas de almacenamiento y acceso de cada modelo.

Explora la gama de frigoríficos combi LG

Frigorífico combi LG plateado de estilo americano empotrado en la pared en una cocina moderna. El frigorífico tiene una gran capacidad con un dispensador de hielo y agua integrado en la parte frontal.

Estilo americano

Congelador a la izquierda y frigorífico a la derecha, perfectos para un uso frecuente.

Frigorífico combi LG de varias puertas en negro mate con InstaView Door-in-Door abierto, mostrando el almacenamiento de alimentos frescos. A la derecha, las estanterías de la despensa están llenas de alimentos.

Varias puertas

Un frigorífico arriba con congelador con cajones debajo ofrece un almacenamiento flexible.

Frigorífico alto LG con puerta de cristal transparente en una cocina minimalista. El interior está iluminado en verde, mostrando claramente los alimentos frescos y bebidas almacenados.

Frigoríficos combi altos

Diseño compacto y esbelto para hogares pequeños.

Tipos
Inicio de la guía de compra
Frigorífico combi LG plateado de estilo americano con InstaView y dispensador de agua colocado en el centro. A la izquierda hay una gran planta y a la derecha se ve una moderna cocina.

Frigorífico combi LG compacto con puerta transparente iluminada en verde, que muestra las botellas de agua y los productos en su interior. Detrás del frigorífico hay una cocina moderna en tonos blancos.

Estilo americano

Dos puertas clásico para comodidad diaria

Un frigorífico combi clásico lateral, con el congelador a la izquierda y el frigorífico a la derecha. Adecuado para hogares grandes o usuarios frecuentes de congelador.

Ver todos los frigoríficos combi de estilo americano
Frigorífico combi LG de varias puertas en negro con InstaView Door-in-Door colocado en una cocina de tonos beis. El frigorífico tiene un diseño espacioso con secciones de almacenamiento visibles.

Frigorífico combi LG compacto con puerta transparente iluminada en verde, que muestra las botellas de agua y los productos en su interior. Detrás del frigorífico hay una cocina moderna en tonos blancos.

Varias puertas

Creado para un almacenamiento abierto y flexible

Amplio diseño de 4 puertas con un espacio de frigorífico totalmente abierto y sin divisiones en la parte superior y cajones de congelador en la parte inferior. Excelente para grandes compras, comodidad diaria en familias de tamaño medio a grande.

Ver todos los frigoríficos combi con varias puertas
Frigorífico alto LG con frontal de cristal en una cocina en tonos beis y madera. La puerta transparente revela estantes iluminados en verde con alimentos perfectamente organizados. Cerca hay una mesa y una planta.

Frigorífico combi LG compacto con puerta transparente iluminada en verde, que muestra las botellas de agua y los productos en su interior. Detrás del frigorífico hay una cocina moderna en tonos blancos.

Frigoríficos combi altos

Diseñados para la simplicidad y un disfrute compacto

Un frigorífico superior delgado con congelador inferior ideal para cocinas pequeñas. Ideal para hogares unipersonales que buscan un almacenamiento compacto y fiable con un estilo atemporal.

Ver todos los frigoríficos combi altos

* La disponibilidad y las características del producto pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta todas las páginas de producto individuales para obtener más detalles.

Color / Acabado

Completa tu cocina con el look ideal

Los frigoríficos congeladores de LG están disponibles en una amplia gama de colores y acabados, desde modernos tonos neutros hasta atrevidos contrastes, ideales para combinar colores o destacar en cualquier cocina.

Primer plano de un frigorífico combi LG de estilo americano en acabado negro mate de primera calidad, perfectamente integrado en una cocina moderna con armarios oscuros texturizados, destacando un elegante dispensador de agua y hielo.
Primer plano de un frigorífico combi LG de estilo americano en acabado grafito oscuro, perfectamente integrado en una cocina contemporánea con tonos neutros, destacando un elegante dispensador de agua y hielo.
Primer plano de un frigorífico combi LG de estilo americano en acabado plateado, perfectamente integrado en una cocina moderna iluminada, destacando un elegante dispensador de agua y hielo.

Negro mate

Un acabado moderno y atrevido El negro mate añade contraste y queda muy bien en cocinas contemporáneas o monocromáticas.

Grafito oscuro

Elegante y discreto, el grafito oscuro ofrece un aspecto de primera calidad con una alternativa más suave al negro, ideal para cocinas elegantes y modernas.

Plateado

Una opción neutra atemporal que se adapta a la mayoría de los interiores. El color plateado combina a la perfección con los electrodomésticos de acero inoxidable y los estilos de cocina clásicos.

Comparar productos

Comparar características clave en toda la gama LG para elegir el producto que mejor vaya a tu hogar y estilo de vida.

Table Caption
FeaturesAmerican StyleAmerican StyleMulti-DoorMulti-DoorTall Fridge
Vista frontal de GSXE90EVAD
GSXE90EVAD
Vista frontal de GSLV71PZTD
GSLV71PZTD
Vista frontal de GMV960NNME
GMV960NNME
Vista frontal de GMM41MSBEM
GMM41MSBEM
Vista frontal de GBG7190CEV
GBG7190CEV
null628635617474349

* Las especificaciones están sujetas a cambio. Consulta las páginas de cada producto para obtener la información más actualizada.

Consejos y trucos, nuestro laboratorio

Una familia en una cocina moderna con un frigorífico combi InstaView de LG, el padre comiendo y el hijo metiendo la mano en el frigorífico, para destacar la facilidad de acceso y la organización inteligente de los alimentos.

Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el frigorífico de estilo americano

Primer plano de los cajones Fresh Balancer y Fresh Converter de LG en el interior del frigorífico combi, donde se almacenan frutas, verduras y carne fresca para mantener los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Cómo mantener los alimentos frescos y comer de forma saludable

Frigorífico combi LG de estilo americano en acero inoxidable integrado en armarios de cocina contemporáneos, luciendo un acabado premium y dispensador de agua integrado.

Frigorífico combi con dispensador de agua e hielo

Preguntas frecuentes sobre frigoríficos combi

Q.

¿Son mejores los frigoríficos y congeladores independientes?

A.

Para quienes necesiten el máximo espacio de almacenamiento, los frigoríficos y congeladores independientes pueden ser una opción práctica. Sin embargo, para la mayoría de los hogares, un frigorífico combi ofrece una mayor eficiencia en términos de coste, consumo de energía y ahorro de espacio.

Los frigoríficos LG ofrecen comodidad todo en uno, con funciones como el control inteligente de la temperatura y la refrigeración multi-airflow, ideales para el uso diario.

Al final, la elección adecuada depende de tus necesidades de almacenamiento, disposición de la cocina y estilo de vida.

Q.

¿Qué debo tener en cuenta al comprar un frigorífico combi?

A.

A la hora de comprar un frigorífico combi, empieza por elegir el tipo que mejor se adapta a su espacio y estilo de vida, como el estilo americano, el de varias puertas o el frigorífico alto.

A continuación, busca tecnologías de refrigeración innovadoras que ayuden a mantener los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, como LINEARCooling™ o DoorCooling+™. Funciones como Total No Frost, dispensadores de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVnano y estantes ajustables o plegables añaden comodidad a su vida diaria.

También debes tener en cuenta la clasificación de eficiencia energética para reducir los costes de funcionamiento a largo plazo y comprobar la garantía del producto para mayor tranquilidad. Con LG, disfrutarás de un diseño inteligente y un rendimiento fiable en toda la gama.

Q.

¿Cómo mejora la funcionalidad del frigorífico un diseño Door-in-Door?

A.

El diseño Door-in-Door™ de LG ofrece un fácil acceso a los artículos de uso frecuente, como bebidas y aperitivos, a través del compartimento frontal, sin necesidad de abrir la puerta principal del frigorífico.

Esto no solo ahorra tiempo, sino que también reduce la pérdida de aire frío, mejorando la eficiencia energética y manteniendo los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Es una función inteligente que ahorra espacio y está diseñada para la comodidad y el rendimiento.

