Lavadora

¿Qué tipo estás buscando?

Gama de lavadoras y secadoras LG frente a una pared beis. Incluye una secadora, una lavadora de carga frontal con la puerta abierta, una lavadora-secadora integrada y una WashTower. A la derecha se ve un bosque

Tipos de lavadoras

Explora los tipos de lavadoras, como las independientes, las integradas o las lavadoras secadoras combinadas. Cada tipo ofrece ventajas únicas en función de la distribución de tu casa y de tus necesidades de colada.

Explora la gama de electrodomésticos de colada LG 

LG WashTower con diseño bicolor verde y beis, perfectamente instalado dentro de un armario empotrado. A su alrededor hay ropa organizada, cestas y enseres domésticos.

LG WashTower™

La lavadora y secadora integradas ahorra espacio.

Lavadora LG negra en una sala de servicio moderna. Se coloca un cesto de ropa junto a la máquina, y el interior de la secadora está bien iluminado y visible.

Lavadora

Funciones, rendimiento y tamaños para ti

Lavadora secadora LG blanca de carga frontal con vista dividida del interior. A la izquierda, la ropa se lava en agua y a la derecha se seca con aire caliente.

Lavadora secadora

Ahorro de tiempo y espacio con ciclos prácticos

Secadora LG negra instalada bajo un mostrador en un espacio de colada. La puerta transparente muestra la colada en el interior, claramente visible a través de la parte frontal de la máquina.

Secadora

Seca con suavidad para proteger y conservar los tejidos.

Tipos de lavadoras
Tipos de lavadoras
Inicio de la guía de compra
LG WashTower comienza como unidades separadas de lavadora y secadora una al lado de la otra, que se apilan verticalmente para liberar espacio a la derecha para el almacenamiento de ropa extra.

LG WashTower™

Creado para la facilidad y la eficiencia

Una lavadora y una secadora que ocupan poco espacio combinadas en una elegante unidad integrada con controles centralizados, ideal para hogares que están ocupados y que buscan comodidad y rendimiento.

Creado para la facilidad y la eficiencia Ver todas las WashTower™
Lavadora LG blanca, empotrada en un mueble de almacenaje gris en un espacio de colada moderno.

Lavadora LG pequeña en blanco con 565 mm de profundidad ideal para espacios estrechos.

Lavadoras

Una lavadora que encaja en tu estilo de vida

Para los hogares con secadora independiente o los que prefieren un electrodoméstico solo para lavar, las lavadoras LG vienen en una gama de capacidades que se adaptan a todos los hogares.

Una lavadora que encaja en tu estilo de vida Ver todas las lavadoras
Lavadora y secadora LG negras mostradas inicialmente una al lado de la otra, luego combinadas en una sola unidad para liberar espacio a la derecha para el almacenamiento de ropa.

Lavadora LG de tamaño medio en negro con 565 mm de profundidad para cocinas estándar.

Lavadora y secadora integrada

Todo en uno, comodidad compacta

Ahorra espacio sin compromiso: las lavadoras y secadoras integradas LG lavan y secan en la misma cuba, ayudándote a deshacerte de los olores y a mantener la ropa fresca, a la vez que ahorras espacio y tiempo.

Todo en uno, comodidad compacta Ver todas las lavadoras secadoras
Secadora LG blanca colocada en una estantería de madera con toallas y un taburete de lavandería. El sensor AI DD detecta el tipo de tejido y seca las toallas con un acabado suave.

Lavadora LG de gran capacidad en color plata con 615 mm de profundidad y tambor de generosas dimensiones.

Secadoras

Secado eficiente, resultados amables

Para aquellos que quieren ropa bien seca y cuidada durante todo el año, las secadoras LG ofrecen un secado rápido, eficiente y suave, protegiendo los tejidos y ahorrando tiempo.

Secado eficiente, resultados amables Ver todas las secadoras

* La disponibilidad y las características del producto pueden variar según el modelo. Consulta todas las páginas de producto individuales para obtener más detalles.

Comparar productos

Comparar características clave en toda la gama LG para elegir el producto que mejor vaya a tu hogar y estilo de vida.


FeaturesWash TowerWashing MachineWashing MachineWasher DryerTumble Dryer
Vista frontal de WT1210NBTN1
WT1210NBTN1
Vista frontal de F2A509GBLN1
F2A509GBLN1
Vista frontal de F4X7011TWB
F4X7011TWB
Vista frontal de FWY916WBTN1
FWY916WBTN1
Vista frontal de FDV909BN
FDV909BN
null12.09.011.011.09.0

* Las especificaciones están sujetas a cambio. Consulta las páginas de cada producto para obtener la información más actualizada.

Consejos útiles, proporcionados por LG

Prueba consejos sencillos y fáciles para utilizar mejor los electrodomésticos.

Lavadora de carga frontal LG delgada encajada perfectamente en un armario compacto

Desmontando los mitos sobre la capacidad de las lavadoras Slim

Limpieza del filtro de pelusas de la secadora de bomba de calor para un secado eficiente

Guía de secadoras con bomba de calor

Persona sosteniendo ropa de punto bien doblada después de secarla con la secadora inteligente LG

Colada inteligente: Domina los días de colada con las secadoras inteligentes de LG

Preguntas frecuentes sobre lavadoras

Q.

¿Merece la pena invertir en una lavadora-secadora integrada?

A.

Una lavadora-secadora integrada es una excelente solución para aquellos con espacio limitado o para cualquiera que busque la comodidad de lavar y secar en un único electrodoméstico. Es especialmente útil si prefieres no esperar entre los ciclos de lavado y secado, necesitas un ciclo de lavado rápido para cargas pequeñas o solo utilizas la función de secado ocasionalmente.

Ten en cuenta que la capacidad de secado suele ser menor que la de lavado, por lo que puede ser necesario dividir las cargas más grandes.

LG ofrece una gama de lavadoras-secadoras de alto rendimiento que combinan una limpieza potente, opciones de lavado rápido y secado eficiente, ideales para la vida moderna donde el espacio y la comodidad importan.

Q.

¿Es mejor tener lavadora y secadora separadas?

A.

Las lavadoras secadoras de LG ofrecen unos resultados avanzados, igualando la calidad de lavado de las máquinas independientes. Sin embargo, las unidades específicas de lavadora y secadora ofrecen mayor flexibilidad. Puedes lavar una carga mientras secas otra, y las secadoras independientes suelen tener una capacidad de secado más grande.

Con los electrodomésticos LG impulsados por IA, las máquinas independientes pueden incluso comunicarse entre sí. Tu lavadora envía la información del ciclo a tu secadora, que así puede seleccionar automáticamente el programa de secado óptimo, sin que sea necesaria ninguna acción manual.

Q.

¿Qué puede hacer una lavadora inteligente?

A.

Las lavadoras inteligentes de LG utilizan tecnología de IA para analizar los tipos de tejido y ajustar los ciclos de lavado en consecuencia. Mediante el aprendizaje profundo y 6 Motion Direct Drive, la máquina crea seis movimientos de tambor distintos que proporcionan un cuidado específico de los tejidos, mejoran los resultados del lavado y ayudan a reducir los daños.

 

Con conectividad wifi integrada, puedes controlar la lavadora a distancia mediante la app LG ThinQ o asistentes de voz compatibles. Entre las funciones inteligentes se incluyen:

1. Arranque y supervisión del ciclo a distancia

2. Notificaciones cuando el lavado ha finalizado

3. Smart Diagnosis™ para rápida resolución de averías

4. Ciclos descargables adaptados a tus necesidades de colada

 

Proporciona un cuidado inteligente de la ropa que se adapta perfectamente a tu estilo de vida conectado.

Q.

¿Qué es el lavado rápido en una lavadora LG?

A.

El lavado rápido de LG utiliza la tecnología TurboWash™ 360˚ para ofrecer una limpieza a fondo en solo 39 minutos, ideal para hogares ocupados.

Combina chorros 3D Multi Spray de alta presión con una bomba Inverter inteligente, que optimiza el caudal de agua, el uso de detergente y el movimiento del tambor para un lavado eficaz pero suave.

Este ciclo rápido ahorra tiempo sin comprometer el rendimiento de la limpieza ni el cuidado de los tejidos, por lo que es ideal para las cargas diarias cuando se dispone de poco tiempo.

