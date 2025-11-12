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Explora las pantallas de alta resolución 5K y 6K con los monitores profesionales de LG. Actualiza tu espacio de trabajo con una precisión de color excepcional, funciones de productividad y rendimiento para el diseño y la creación de contenidos.