LG MyView Smart TV webOS23, diag. 68,6 cm, IPS, Full HD, NTSC 72%, HDR10, HDMI 2.1

LG MyView Smart TV webOS23, diag. 68,6 cm, IPS, Full HD, NTSC 72%, HDR10, HDMI 2.1

27SR50WF-W.EEU

LG MyView Smart TV webOS23, diag. 68,6 cm, IPS, Full HD, NTSC 72%, HDR10, HDMI 2.1

  • El único con el que disfrutar de más contenidos en streaming* como: RTVE Play, Mitele, OrangeTV, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV , YouTube, Twitch, Spotify, videojuegos y mucho más. Smart TV WebOS23, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro.
  • Crea perfiles por usuario y controla todos tus contenidos a través de tus periféricos y/o mando a distancia. Magic Remote opcional*.* El mando a distancia Magic Remote se vende por separado. Solo compatible con el modelo del mando MR23
  • Comparte fácilmente contenido o música desde tu dispositivo inteligente con AirPlay 2* , Screen Share o Bluetooth.
  • Convierte tu casa en un hogar inteligente con ThinQ y Alexa. Compatible con Apple Home Kit, Airplay y Google**. **Apple Home Kit, Google Assistant y Amazon Alexa son servicios independientes de LG que podrían requerir cuentas de suscripción.
  • Colores más vivos y mejor contraste con HDR10. Panel IPS que permite colores constantes a 178º de ángulo de visión.
  • Accede a tu PC a través de la nube o Cloud PC vía wifi y trabaja con los múltiples servicios de Home Office como Microsoft 365, videollamadas…
No incluye sintonizador.

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Resolución

    1920x1080

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Curvatura

    NO

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    14ms(Typ)

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    Monitor inteligente (FHD)

  • Año

    2023

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    27

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:9

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tratamiento de la superficie

    Antideslumbrante

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    14ms(Typ)

  • Resolución

    1920x1080

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7M

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1000:1

  • Gama de colores (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Curvatura

    NO

  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Bit de color

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Tamaño [cm]

    68.6

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada de audio

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Componente (resolución)

    NO

  • Compuesto (resolución)

    NO

  • HDMI

    2EA

  • Conexión en cadena

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    NO

  • Versión DP

    NO

  • D-Sub (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    NO

  • DVI (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

  • Salida de auriculares

    NO

  • Entrada de micrófono

    NO

  • S-Video

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de datos)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisión de energía)

    NO

  • Puerto USB descendente

    SÍ (USB-A 2EA)

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    NO

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

    NO

  • USB-C (Resolución máx. en Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Transmisión de energía)

    NO

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Brillo automático

    Brillo automático

  • Ahorro inteligente de energía

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • NVIDIA G-Sync

    NO

  • Modo Lector

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Dolby Vision

    NO

  • Pantalla VESAHDR™

    NO

  • Cámara

    NO

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación

  • Diseño sin bordes

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100x100

  • Soporte OneClick

    NO

SONIDO

  • Dolby Atmos

    NO

  • Audio Maxx

    NO

  • Graves intensos

    NO

  • Altavoz

    5W x2

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    768 x 126 x 435

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    611.8 x 450.9 x 209.9

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    611.8 x 370.9 x 45.1

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    7.3

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    5.6

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    4.4

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (modo de reposo)

    0.5

  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

    25W

  • Consumo de energía (CC apagada)

    0.5

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

  • Salida CC

    19V 2.1A

ACCESORIO

  • Adaptador

  • Informe de calibración (papel)

    NO

  • Puerto de pantalla

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI-D (Color/Longitud)

    NO

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

  • HDMI (Color/Longitud)

    Blanco / 1.5m

  • Cable de alimentación

    SÍ(según país)

  • Mando a distancia

    SÍ (Blanco Slim)

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB A a B

    NO

ESTÁNDAR

  • CE

  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
LG Smart TV Monitor.

Infinitas posibilidades de entretenimiento en streaming y teletrabajo en 1 único monitor

 

LG Smart TV Monitor.

En tu propio espacio,con tu propia pantalla

Experimenta la inmersión perfecta con tu propia pantalla en tu espacio personal. Aumenta lo pequeño, acerca lo lejano – conectividad y navegación sencillas.

*En 2024, se ha cambiado el nombre de “LG SMART Monitor” por “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Según cuando se hiciera la compra, el mismo modelo puede aparecer etiquetado como LG SMART Monitor tanto en su caja como en el manual.

Si combinas entretenimiento y trabajo, cambia la historia

LG MyView Smart Monitor está diseñado para el trabajo y el entretenimiento. Mira tus series favoritas fácilmente desde múltiples plataformas de streaming y configura tu espacio de trabajo de manera rápida, con ordenador o sin él.

LG Smart TV Monitor.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.
*Se requiere conexión a internet y suscripciones para utilizar los servicios de streaming deseados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir pagos por suscripción, no proporcionados (compra por separado).
*El mando a distancia está incluido.

Elige tu contenido favorito con webOS23

Elige tu contenido favorito con webOS23

Trabaja sin ordenador**

Trabaja sin ordenador**

Comparte contenido desde tus dispositivos***

Comparte contenido desde tus dispositivos***

Pantalla IPS Full HD

Pantalla IPS Full HD

Controla tu pantalla con ThinQ

Controla tu pantalla con ThinQ

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.
**Home Office solo es compatible en MS Windows 10/11 Pro o superior. Los servicios de Microsoft 365 y Google pueden requerir de una suscripción.
***Se requiere conexión a internet y suscripciones para utilizar los servicios de streaming deseados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir pagos por suscripción, no proporcionados (compra por separado). *** en la card de Comparte contenido desde tus dispositivos

Nueva interfaz webOS23

Disfruta de contenido personalizado

El único con el que disfrutar de más contenidos en streaming* como: RTVE, Mitele, Orange, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, videojuegos y mucho más. LG MyView Smart Monitor WebOS23, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro.
Nueva interfaz webOS23

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.
*Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones pueden variar según el país.
*Se requiere conexión a internet y suscripciones para utilizar los servicios de streaming deseados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir pagos por suscripción, no proporcionados (compra por separado).
*El mando a distancia está incluido en el paquete.

Nueva interfaz de usuario

 

Fácil e intuitivo

Gracias a webOS23 podrás gestionar tanto tus aplicaciones como las más recientes, además de comprobar las notificaciones fácilmente. 

Home Office

 

Completa tu Home Office

Accede a tu PC a través de la nube o Cloud PC vía wifi y trabaja con los múltiples servicios de Home Office como Microsoft 365, Google Calendar, videollamadas...

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.
*Home Office solo es compatible en MS Windows 10/11 Pro o superior. Los servicios de Microsoft 365 y Google pueden requerir de una suscripción. Servicios adicionales pueden requerir pagos por suscripción, no incluidos (compra por separado).
*Los servicios ofrecidos pueden variar en función del país.

Música

Adaptado a tu gusto

Disfruta de tu música preferida con los altavoces estéreo de 5W. Busca canciones, accede a tu historial y encuentra recomendaciones basadas en tus gustos de manera fácil.

Deportes

Apoya a tus deportes favoritos

Sigue las noticias de tus equipos favoritos, encuentra todas las novedades basadas en tu perfil.

AI concierge

Todos tus contenidos en un solo lugar

AI Concierge es un recomendador inteligente que te sugiere contenidos personalizados en base a tu historial de búsqueda y programas favoritos.

*Magic Remote NO está incluido en el paquete (se vende por separado).
*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.
*Se requiere conexión a internet y suscripciones para utilizar los servicios de streaming deseados. Los servicios de streaming pueden requerir pagos por suscripción, no proporcionados (compra por separado).
*Las palabras clave recomendadas pueden variar en función de la app foreground y el uso horario. Las palabras clave del servicio "Para ti" solo se proporcionan en países que tienen Procesamiento del Lenguaje Natural en su idioma oficial.
*Los servicios ofrecidos pueden variar en función del país.

Panel ThinQ

Ecosistema abierto e inteligente con ThinQ

Convierte tu casa en un hogar inteligente con ThinQ. Comprueba y controla fácilmente el estado de tus electrodomésticos en una sola pantalla.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.
*Los servicios ofrecidos pueden variar en función del país.
*El mando a distancia está incluido en el paquete.
*Cómo conectar ThinQ Home Dashboard: Paso 1: Instala la aplicación LG ThinQ en tu teléfono y registra tus dispositivos. Paso 2: conecta los dispositivos registrados en la aplicación LG ThinQ en ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Smart Monitor puede mostrarse como "TV" al añadir un dispositivo en la aplicación ThinQ. Si ocurre, puedes cambiar el nombre del producto (Ajustes de dispositivos -> Cambiar nombre).

Usa tu teléfono como un mando a distancia.

Con la aplicación ThinQ, puedes usar las funciones principales del mando a distancia, como encender o apagar, cambiar canales o buscar contenidos.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.
*Para funcionar correctamente, es necesario conectar el LG Smart Monitor a la aplicación ThinQ.
*Las imágenes mostradas pueden diferir a las de la aplicación real. Los servicios pueden variar en función de la región/país o la versión de la aplicación.
*Puedes cambiar el idioma y los ajustes regionales de 22 idiomas para 146 países: Inglés / Coreano / Español / Francés / Alemán / Italiano / Portugués / Ruso / Polaco / Turco / Japonés / Árabe (Arabia Saudita/EAU) / Vietnamita / Tailandés / Sueco / Taiwanés / Indonesio / Danés / Neerlandés / Noruego / Griego / Hebreo (por ejemplo EEUU/Inglés)

AirPlay 2 + ScrenShare + Bluetooth

Comparte contenido desde tus dispositivos

Comparte fácilmente contenido o música desde tu dispositivo inteligente con AirPlay2 (para dispositivos Apple), Screen Share** (para dispositivos Android) o Bluetooth.

*Apple y marcas y logos relacionados son marcas registradas de Apple Inc. Las funciones disponibles pueden variar en función de países y regiones.
*Este monitor es compatible con AirPlay2 y HomeKit, se requiere una versión iOS 12.3 o posterior o macOS 10.14.5 o posterior.
**ScreenShare: Disponible en Android o en Windows 8.1 o posterior.
***Conecta tu dispositivo a la misma red Wi-Fi que tu monitor.

Pantalla Full HD IPS

Colores brillantes y exactos

Monitor Full HD (1080P) con tecnología IPS y HDR10 que permite colores constantes a 178º de ángulo de visión, más vivos, con mejor contraste y muestra por encima del 99% del espectro de color sRGB.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Diseño estético y original

Elegante diseño para ahorrar espacio

El diseño virtualmente sin bordes en tres lados y con peana plana se integra a la perfección en tu espacio de trabajo ocupando el mínimo espacio. Permite una experiencia de visualización ideal gracias a sus ajustes en inclinación.
Diseño estético y original

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.

Conectividad

Conectividad sin fronteras

El Smart Monitor cuenta con dos puertos USB y dos puertos HDMI compatibles con múltiples dispositivos.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso actual.
*El cable HDMI está incluido en el paquete.

