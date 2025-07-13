Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Outlet Frigorífico American Combi | LG GMG960EVEE, InstaView™, Clasificación E, 638 L, Acero negro grafito antihuellas

GMG960EVEE.OUTLET
Características principales

    Diseño elegante y sofisticado

    Imagen frigo garantia de por vida

    Garantía de por vida en el compresor

    El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

    Cocina moderna con Instaview

    LG InstaView™

    Haz toc-toc para ver el interior interior sin necesidad de abrir la puerta y ahorrar energía

    Bebibas afrutadas

    Craft Ice™

    Fabricador de bolas de hielo de larga duración

    Persona sacando agua del dispensador

    UVnano™

    Disfruta de agua fría en cualquier momento

    El Inverter Linear Compressor de LG, está formado por menos componentes lo que genera menos fricción y consume hasta un 32% menos siendo un 25% más silencioso y duradero.

    .

    LG InstaView™

    Haz "Toc, toc" y descubre el interior ahorrando energía

    Haz "toc, toc" en la puerta del frigorífico para ver el interior sin abrir la puerta, reduciendo así la pérdida de frío y generando un ahorro energético

    *La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real.

    Craft Ice™ 

    Fabricador de bolas de hielo de larga duración

    Disfruta de tus bebidas frías por más tiempo y manten la intensidad de su sabo gracias a las bolas de hilo de 5cm con descongelación lenta

    *Comparación de la velocidad de fusión entre Craft Ice™ y Cube Ice.

    Basado en el tiempo medio de tres pruebas individuales para medir el tiempo que tardan los dos tipos de hielo en desaparecer completamente en el agua dispensada (48℉ / 9℃ ).

    *La forma y la claridad del hielo se verán afectadas cuando se active Craft Ice™; pueden variar según la configuración, el uso doméstico y el suministro de agua.

    UVnano™

    Agua fresca y más higiene con UV Nano

    Disfruta siempre del agua más pura gracias a su tecnología UV que elimina el 99,99% (1) de las bacterias. Además ahorra energía sin necesidad de abrir la puerta para disfrutar de agua fría

    (1) Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland, utilizando el método de prueba interno para medir la reducción de E.coli, S.aureus y P. aeruginosa, en muestras de agua destilada que han sido expuestas a la luz UV del producto durante 10 minutos cada hora, despues de 24 horas de uso normal. Los resultados podrán variar dependiento de las condiciones de uso y del entorno. El producto no sirve para tratar problemas de salud y no garantiza que el agua filtrada por el producto esté 100% libre de contaminates microbiológicos que afecten a la salud del usuario.

    Frescura

    Alimentos más frescos durante más tiempo

    Controla de forma precisa la temperatura de tu frigorífico para conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

    *La parte superior de la imagen muestra la recolección de lechugas en el campo. La parte inferior de la imagen es una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo. Las verduras de estas dos imágenes están conectadas de forma natural como si fueran una sola imagen.

    Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

    LINEARCooling™ mantiene una temperatura estable (+/- 0.5 ºC) evitando las fluctuaciones para conseguir una óptima conservación de los alimentos, manteniendo su textura original y potenciando su sabor natural

    *Hay un gráfico delante de verduras frescas.

    Máxima frescura

    Multi Air Flow enfria más rápido y por igual en todas partes gracias a sus diferentes salidas de aire en la parte superior de cada compartimiento, manteniendo una humedad y temperatura constante para conservar los alimentos más frescos

    *En el interior del frigorífico lleno de ingredientes, las flechas azules, que significan frío, aparecen abajo, a ambos lados y en su totalidad.

    Pure N Fresh

    Filtro desodorizante de carbón activo que purifica el aire y absorbe los malos olores.

    Pure N Fresh resaltado y una flecha gris, que significa hedor, es aspirado por Pure N Fresh, y el aire frío y limpio se esparce.

    .

    Conectividad Wi-fi

    Controla tu frigorífico de forma remota

    Controla determinadas funciones de tu frigorífico estés donde estés a través de la App ThinQ™ de tu Smartphone, vía wifi.

    *Hay una mujer sentada cómodamente en una mesa alejada haciendo su trabajo. Sobre la mesa hay un altavoz ai. Dejándola atrás, se colocan las paredes y la nevera Black Glass InstaView.

    Frigroífico Sincronizado

    Con la app LG ThinQ® puedes controlar de forma remota desde tu móvil todas las funciones principales del frigorífico. Enciende 'Express Freeze' con solo tocar un botón y disfruta de un enfriamiento potenciado

    La imagen de la derecha muestra a una mujer con una cesta de la compra mirando su teléfono móvil. La imagen de la izquierda muestra la vista frontal del frigorífico. En el centro de las imágenes hay un icono que muestra la conectividad entre el teléfono y el frigorífico.

    Conéctate para un fácil control

    ¿Olvidaste cerrar la puerta del frigorífico? No hay que preocuparse. La aplicación LG ThinQ ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para avisarte.

    La imagen de la izquierda muestra a la mujer mirando el smartphone. La imagen de la derecha muestra que la puerta del frigorífico se ha dejado abierta. En primer plano de las dos imágenes está la pantalla del teléfono, que muestra las notificaciones de la app LG ThinQ y el icono de Wi-Fi encima del teléfono.

    .

    Extra Space

    Extra Space

    Estante retráctil

    Estante retráctil

    Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

    Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

    Metal Fresh

    Metal Fresh™

    ™Acabados metalizados

    Acabados metalizados

    Preguntas Frecuentes

    Q.

    ¿Cuáles son los beneficios de un frigorífico InstaView ™ 

    A.

    Con la ingeniosa tecnología InstaView™ de LG, no hay necesidad de abrir la puerta de tu Frigorífico LG para ver lo que hay dentro. Simplemente golpea dos veces el panel de cristal tintado y se iluminará para que puedas comprobar su contenido. ¿Por qué? Evita la pérdida de aire frío, mantiene estable la temperatura del frigorífico, ahorra energía y conserva tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Es la forma más sencilla y económica de comprobar el contenido de tu frigorífico LG sin ni siquiera abrir la puerta.

    Q.

    ¿Qué es LG LinearCooling ™ ?

    A.

    LinearCooling ™ es una tecnología que mantiene el frigorífico a una temperatura constante entre ±0.5℃ ajustando el suministro de aire frío, evitando la pérdida de humedad de los alimentos y mantenerlos frescos durante más tiempo.

    Q.

    ¿Qué es LG DoorCooling+ ™ 

    A.

    DoorCooling+™ es una tecnología que suministra un potente aire frío a los alimentos almacenados en la puerta a través de las rejillas de ventilación situadas en la parte frontal del frigorífico. Esta tecnología ayuda a mantener la temperatura fría y la frescura de todo lo que se almacena en la puerta del frigorífico.

    Q.

    ¿Qué necesito para instalar un frigorífico-congelador?

    A.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

     

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

    Q.

    ¿Cómo puedo ajustar la temperatura de mi frigorífico LG?

    A.

    Usa el panel de control del exerior del frigorífico. Si no tiene, tienes un pequeño menú en el interior donde podrás seleccionar la temperatura que desees. Además, si el frigorífico tiene wifi, podrás hacer esto mismo desde la app ThinQ.

    Q.

    ¿Qué hay que tener en cuenta al comprar un frigorífico congelador?

    A.

    LG ofrece una amplia gama de frigoríficos elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece el frigorífico perfecto para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un hueco existente, puede que tu elección venga dictada por el espacio. Una vez que te hayas decidido por el Frigorífico Congelador que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVnano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHBalancer™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto.

    Q.

    ¿Qué tamaño de frigorífico-congelador necesito?

    A.

    Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: el frigorífico congelador LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o fuentes. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el Frigorífico Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama.

    Q.

    ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un frigorífico con y sin instalación?

    A.

    LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su frigorífico congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin fontanería. Un frigorífico con tuberías se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un frigorífico sin tuberías tiene un depósito de agua rellenable integrado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el depósito lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el grifo.

    Todas las especificaciones

    INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

    MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
    The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
    La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

    Qué opina la gente

