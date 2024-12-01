We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Cámara instantánea LG Pocket Photo Snap
Cámara instantánea LG Pocket Photo Snap
PC389S
Cámara instantánea LG Pocket Photo Snap
(0)
Todas las especificaciones
CÁMARA E IMPRESORA
-
Cámara integrada (2560 x 1920)
5M pixeles
-
Impresora
Sí (a color o B/N dye-sublimination)
-
Cartucho de impresión
Sí (con 12 cargas de papel no incluidos*)
-
Tamaño de la foto
2,5” x 3,7” (6,35 x 9,4 cm)
-
Papel pegatina
Sí
-
Tiempo de impresión
45 seg aproximadamente
-
Dimensiones
149.2 x 105.9 x 25.8 mm (350g)
-
Batería
Li-ion 950mA
-
Compatible con iOS y Android
Sí
Qué opina la gente
Recomendado para ti
Productos Similares