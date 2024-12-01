We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Proyector HU80KSW - LG CineBeam con SmartTV webOS 3.5 (hasta 150", fuente láser, 2.500 lúmenes, 3840 x 2160, Blanco) 150.000:1
Todas las especificaciones
IMAGEN Y SONIDO
-
Lámpara LASER RGB
Sí
-
Lámpara de hasta 15 años de duración
Sí
-
Lúmenes ANSI
2,500
-
Resolución
UHD 3840 x 2160
-
HDR 10
Sí
-
HDMI HDCP 2.2
Sí
-
Contraste
150.000:1
-
Tamaños de pantalla
40” a 150”Pantalla de 100” 3m de distancia
-
Foco Manual
Sí
-
Zoom Fijo
Sí
-
Altavoces
7W+7W Estéreo
-
Woofer Pasivo + tweeter
Sí
-
Dolby Surround Audio
Sí
PRESTACIONES
-
Ajuste Trapezoidal Automático (Vertical)
Sí
-
Detección automática de entrada
Sí
-
Instalación Frontal/Techo
Sí
-
Ajuste de temperatura de Color
Sí
-
Control de nivel de Negro
Sí
-
Reductor de Ruido
Sí
-
Rosca para Soporte de Mesa/Techo
Sí
ENTRADAS
-
Salida Audio Óptica
Sí
-
HDMI
2/ (1xARC)
-
USB (Archivos, Video, música, Fotos)
2
-
LAN RJ45
Sí
-
MIRACAST
Sí
-
LG SoundSync
Sí
-
Bluetooth Sound
Sí
SMART TV
-
Smart TV WebOS 3.5
Sí
-
Magic Remote Incluido
Sí
-
Compatible con App LG TV
Sí
CONSUMO
-
Adaptador
100V-240V @ 50-60Hz
-
Consumo normal
280W
-
Consumo en Stand-By
<0,5W
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas y peso
165 x 165 x 470mm (6,5Kg)
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
