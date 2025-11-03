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Instalación en Torre de lavado y secado (con bandeja) LG

Instalación en Torre de lavado y secado (con bandeja) LG

SERVICIO-INST-TORRE-BDJ
Vista frontal de Instalación en Torre de lavado y secado (con bandeja) LG SERVICIO-INST-TORRE-BDJ
Vista frontal de Instalación en Torre de lavado y secado (con bandeja) LG SERVICIO-INST-TORRE-BDJ

Características principales

  • Recibes un servicio cómodo y sin complicaciones: el técnico de LG se desplaza directamente a tu domicilio.
  • Incluye la bandeja de unión.
  • Tu torre queda instalada de forma segura y estable: gracias al montaje profesional.
  • Ambos electrodomésticos funcionan mejor y vibran menos porque se nivelan correctamente para asegurar un rendimiento óptimo.
  • La secadora se adapta a tu espacio real con el cambio de sentido de apertura de puerta si lo necesitas en el momento.
  • Sabrás como utilizar tu lavadora y secadora desde el primer día gracias a la explicación del producto y la configuración inicial.
Más

Para más información sobre las coberturas y exclusiones de este servicio, consulta las Condiciones Generales de Venta.

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