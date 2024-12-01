Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED65BX6LA - Smart TV 4K UHD OLED 164 cm (65") con Inteligencia Artificial, Procesador Inteligente α7 Gen3, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby Vision/ATMOS, 4xHDMI, 3xUSB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi [Clase de eficiencia energética G]
OLED65BX6LB ERP_NEW.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Categoría

    4K OLED, Pixel Dimming, AI ThinQ

  • Pulgadas

    65

  • cm

    163.9

  • Resolución

    4K

  • Resolución Píxeles

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel

    OLED

  • HZ PMI

    TBD

SMARTTV

  • SmartTV

    Si

  • Sistema de AI

    SmartTV webOS 5.0

  • Procesador

    Procesador 4K α7 Gen3

  • Asistente de Google Integrado

    Si

  • Asistente ALEXA Integrado

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Home Kit

    Si

  • Magic Remote

    Magic Remote Incluido

  • Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)

    Air Play 2

  • Navegador Web

    Navegador Libre

  • WiFi

    WiFi (802.11ac)

  • Miracast

    Miracast

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth V5.0

IMAGEN

  • Color

    Billion Rich Colors

  • Deep Learning

    Deep Learning

  • Ultraluminancia

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Formatos HDR

    HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 Pro, HLG Pro, HDR Effect

  • Mapeado de color

    Precisión de Color 17 x 17 x 17

  • 4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding

    Reducción de Ruido 2X

  • Modo FILMAKER

    Modo Director (FILMMAKER)

  • Modo Autogénero

    Modo Imagen Autogénero (Sólo HDR Dolby)

  • Modo HFR

    4K/2K HFR 100fps (HDMI)

SONIDO

  • Potencia/Woofer

    40W (WF:20W, 10W Por Canal)

  • Canales

    2.2ch

  • Sonido Especial

    DOLBY ATMOS, OLED Surround

  • Sonido IA

    AI Sound

  • Altavoces WiSA

    Compatibilidad WiSA

GAMING

  • nVidia G-Sync

    nVIDIA G-Sync Compatible (2K/4K)

  • AMD Freesync

    AMD Free Sync

  • VRR

    VRR

  • ALLM

    ALLM

  • HDR GiG

    HDR GiG

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Antena

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • HDMI

    4

  • version HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (2x)/HDMI 2.0 (2x)

  • USB

    3 x USB 2.0

  • Entrada Óptica

    Entrada de Fibra Óptica

  • Auriculares

    Salida de Auriculares/Línea

  • USB Grabador

    Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)

DISEÑO

  • Color Frontal

    Negro Light

  • Color Trasera

    Negro Light

  • VESA

    300x200

  • Peana

    Rectangular Alpine

  • Dimensiones sin peana

    1449 x 830 x 46,9 mm. 24Kg

  • Dimensiones con peana

    1449 x 869 x 246 mm. 25Kg

OTROS

  • Eficiencia

    G (En una escala de A a G)

  • Consumo

    126W

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

