LG SIGNATURE OLED TV 4K, 196cm/77" con Inteligencia Artificial, Procesador Inteligente α9, 100% HDR, Dolby Atmos/Vision, G
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
Categoría
OLED UHD
Pulgadas
77
cm
195
Resolución
UHD
Resolución Píxeles
3840*2160
Panel
OLED UHD
Descripción de Pantalla
TV 77'', (195cm), OLED UHD, 3840*2160
SMART TV
SmartTV
webOS Smart TV 4.5
Sistema de AI
Sistema de inteligencia Artificial ThinQ. Reconocimiento y Control Natural por Voz
Procesador
Procesador α9 Gen. 2 de 14 Bit
Google Assistant
Compatibilidad Google Assistant/Home
Apple Home Kit
HomeKit
Magic Remote
Magic Remote Incluido
Apple Screen Share
AirPlay2
Navegador Web
Navegador Web
WiFi
Sí (802.11ac)
Miracast
Miracast
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.0
IMAGEN
Color
Perfect Color
-
Deep Learning
Deep Learning, AI Brightness
-
Ultraluminancia
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Formatos HDR
HDR Dolby Vision, HDR Technicolor, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, HFR (100fps)
-
Mapeado de color
LUT 33x33x33
-
4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding
Eliminación Ruido y Banding 4X
-
Escalador
4K Upscaler
SONIDO
Potencia/Woofer
60W (WF:20W, 10W Por Canal)
-
Canales
4.2ch
-
Sonido Especial
DOLBY ATMOS
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
Altavoces WiSA
Compatibilidad Altavoces WiSA
CONECTIVIDAD
Antena
Doble DVB-T2/C/S2
-
HDMI
4
-
version HDMI
HDMI 2.1
-
USB
3
-
Salida Óptica
Fibra Óptica
-
Auriculares
Salida de cascos
-
USB Grabador
USB Grabador
DISEÑO
Color Frontal
Negro Metal
-
VESA
Soporte Incluido
-
Peana
Barra de Sonido
-
Dimensiones sin peana
1721x989x5,96mm. 30.4Kg Soporte Pared 5.0Kg
-
Dimensiones con peana
(Barra) 1460x84x208mm. 43,5Kg
EAN
EAN
8806098385881
OTROS
Tecnología
OLED
-
Smart/Resolución
SmartTV 4K
-
Categoría/precio
Signature
Novedades
-
EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA
-
Etiqueta energética
G
Clase de eficiencia energética (A - G)
G
Rango de eficiencia energética
A a G
Rango de eficiencia energética (A - G)
A a G
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
