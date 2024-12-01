Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG SIGNATURE OLED TV 4K, 196cm/77" con Inteligencia Artificial, Procesador Inteligente α9, 100% HDR, Dolby Atmos/Vision, G
OLED77W9PLA

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV 4K, 196cm/77" con Inteligencia Artificial, Procesador Inteligente α9, 100% HDR, Dolby Atmos/Vision, G

PANTALLA

  • Categoría

    OLED UHD

  • Pulgadas

    77

  • cm

    195

  • Resolución

    UHD

  • Resolución Píxeles

    3840*2160

  • Panel

    OLED UHD

  • Descripción de Pantalla

    TV 77'', (195cm), OLED UHD, 3840*2160

SMART TV

  • SmartTV

    webOS Smart TV 4.5

  • Sistema de AI

    Sistema de inteligencia Artificial ThinQ. Reconocimiento y Control Natural por Voz

  • Procesador

    Procesador α9 Gen. 2 de 14 Bit

  • Google Assistant

    Compatibilidad Google Assistant/Home

  • Apple Home Kit

    HomeKit

  • Magic Remote

    Magic Remote Incluido

  • Apple Screen Share

    AirPlay2

  • Navegador Web

    Navegador Web

  • WiFi

    Sí (802.11ac)

  • Miracast

    Miracast

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

IMAGEN

  • Color

    Perfect Color

  • Deep Learning

    Deep Learning, AI Brightness

  • Ultraluminancia

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Formatos HDR

    HDR Dolby Vision, HDR Technicolor, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, HFR (100fps)

  • Mapeado de color

    LUT 33x33x33

  • 4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding

    Eliminación Ruido y Banding 4X

  • Escalador

    4K Upscaler

SONIDO

  • Potencia/Woofer

    60W (WF:20W, 10W Por Canal)

  • Canales

    4.2ch

  • Sonido Especial

    DOLBY ATMOS

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound

  • Altavoces WiSA

    Compatibilidad Altavoces WiSA

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Antena

    Doble DVB-T2/C/S2

  • HDMI

    4

  • version HDMI

    HDMI 2.1

  • USB

    3

  • Salida Óptica

    Fibra Óptica

  • Auriculares

    Salida de cascos

  • USB Grabador

    USB Grabador

DISEÑO

  • Color Frontal

    Negro Metal

  • VESA

    Soporte Incluido

  • Peana

    Barra de Sonido

  • Dimensiones sin peana

    1721x989x5,96mm. 30.4Kg Soporte Pared 5.0Kg

  • Dimensiones con peana

    (Barra) 1460x84x208mm. 43,5Kg

EAN

  • EAN

    8806098385881

OTROS

  • Tecnología

    OLED

  • Smart/Resolución

    SmartTV 4K

  • Categoría/precio

    Signature

  • Novedades

    -

EFICIENCIA ENERGÉTICA

  • Etiqueta energética

    G

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (A - G)

    G

  • Rango de eficiencia energética

    A a G

  • Rango de eficiencia energética (A - G)

    A a G

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

