98 pulgadas Smart TV LG UHD AI UT91 4K 2024
Grado de energía : ES
98 pulgadas Smart TV LG UHD AI UT91 4K 2024

98UT91006LA

98 pulgadas Smart TV LG UHD AI UT91 4K 2024

(6)
Front view of LG UHD TV, 98UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulta la galería de imágenes para obtener una representación exacta.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS elegido el mejor sistema operativo para televisores inteligentes

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award

iF Design Award ‘Ganador’

Un túnel de forma cuadrada de colores vibrantes que se estrecha gradualmente hacia la parte posterior, que se muestra en un televisor LG.

Colores intensos y nítidos gracias a Ultra HD.

Disfruta de colores intensos y el máximo detalle con la tecnología LED en 4K de LG.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Tus contenidos a lo grande

Un niño está de pie delante de un gran televisor que muestra una imagen de dos elefantes, uno adulto y otro bebé, caminando por un campo cubierto de hierba.

Sumérgete en tus contenidos con la gran pulgada de los TVs LG

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Procesador de alta potencia 4K α8 con IA

Rendimiento óptimo con el procesador de alta potencia de UHD

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Disfruta de una experiencia inmersiva gracias la calidad de imagen y sonido maximizadas por el procesador de alta Potencia 4K α8.

*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.

AI Customization

Se adapta a lo que estás viendo

Televisor LG montado en una pared en una sala de estar con un guitarrista que se muestra en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.
AI Acoustic Tuning

Sonido adaptado a tu estancia

El sistema de sonido analiza la distribución de la habitación y detecta dónde estás colocado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, ofreciendo una experiencia inmersiva con el audio perfectamente adaptado a la acústica única de la estancia.
Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen de la pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

Televisor LG y barra de sonido LG en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen de la pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Adaptado a la iluminación de la estancia

Sea de día o de noche, AI Brightness Control detecta la luz del espacio y equilibra el brillo de la imagen para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Picture Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo gracias al análisis inteligente que realiza el procesador en cada zona

AI Super Upscaling para gran pulgada

La IA mantiene la nitidez en la gran pantalla

Adaptación inteligente del contenido para que se ajuste perfectamente a la pantalla de gran pulgada y se vea increíblemente nítido.

*AI Picture Pro no funcionará con ningún contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios OTT.

*La calidad de imagen del contenido reescalado variará en función de la resolución de la fuente de origen.

AI Sound Pro

Siente todos los matices del sonido

*Imágenes simuladas.

(1)Debe activarse a través del menú de modo de sonido. El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

HDR10 Pro

Imágenes llenas de matices sea cual sea su iluminación, gracias al control automático del brillo.

Entra en un mundo en el que todos los colores resaltan y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación sombría teñida de púrpura. A la izquierda, se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

(1)HDR10 Pro no es un formato. Es resultado de aplicar LG Dynamic Tone Mapping fotograma a fotograma para el formato HDR10.

Como una pantalla de cine

Pantalla de gran pulgada con marco fino

Experimenta la inmersión como en una sala de cine gracias al diseño de este TV

Dos ballenas nadan en una galaxia azulada entre planetas. El vídeo se aleja lentamente para mostrar un televisor LG UHD en un acogedor salón.

*Imagenes de pantalla simuladas.

webOS 24

Personaliza tu experiencia en pantalla grande

Disfruta de una televisión diseñada especialmente para ti con funciones de personalización como Mi perfil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Card.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee «webOS Re:New Program».

webOS Re:New Program

Estrena Smart TV webOS cada año(1)

Disfruta de la renovación gratuita del sistema operativo Smart TV durante los próximos 5 años, que garantiza la disponibilidad de las APPs y sus actualizaciones. 

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde «webOS 24» hasta «webOS 28». Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de «Actualización 1» a «Actualización 4».

Con la renovación del sistema webOS puedes disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de hasta cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de hasta cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual.

(1)WebOs admite las 4 versiones siguientes de actualización en 5 años desde el año de lanzamiento del modelo adquirido. Actualización disponible para UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED modelos 2024. La primera actualización estará disponible a los 2 años del lanzamiento del producto. Características, actualizaciones, aplicaciones y servicios variarán según modelo.

Experiencia personalizada

Una pantalla de TV LG muestra la visualización de Mi Perfil. En el tercio superior, un banner de Tangible Wonders. Debajo del banner, se muestran los siguientes botones: Home Hub, Deportes, Juego, Accesibilidad, Home Office. Debajo de los botones, se muestran los siguientes logotipos: Canales LG, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now y Udemy. Debajo de los logotipos, se muestran 5 miniaturas de películas bajo el texto «Top picks for you». Haz clic con el cursor en la «S» inicial de la esquina superior izquierda. Se abre un menú desplegable LG Account y se muestran cinco nombres. El cursor hace clic en el segundo nombre y las miniaturas y los contenidos recomendados en pantalla cambian.

Perfiles de usuario

Diseña tu perfil según tus preferencias

Consigue recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, un avance de los siguentes partidos de tu equipo favorito y tus notificaciones, todo esto desde tu propio perfil

Al hacer clic en Deportes, la pantalla se desvanece en una página de inicio de Deportes con el texto «Registra tu equipo/jugador favorito para obtener más información sobre la clasificación de la liga, los horarios de los partidos o cualquier otra actualización» y «Lista de ligas populares». Hay cinco miniaturas etiquetadas como Fútbol, Baloncesto, Béisbol, Cricket y Hockey sobre hielo. La pantalla retrocede, el cursor hace clic en Juego, y la pantalla se desvanece en una página de inicio de Juego con el texto «Sumérgete en un juego en la pantalla grande. Puedes jugar y ver los últimos vídeos de juego». La imagen muestra botones etiquetados como Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid y Recently played. Aparecen los siguientes logotipos: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube y Twitch.

Quick Card

Accesos directos a tus contenidos favoritos

Configura todos los ajustes a tu gusto con un solo click. Podrás editar la pantalla de ajustes según tu preferencia  y cambiar fácilmente el menú de los ajustes que utilizas con más frecuencia.

Un televisor LG muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un vasto campo. En la parte inferior de la pantalla aparece el texto «Recomienda nuevas palabras clave cada vez que pulses el botón mic del mando a distancia» junto a un gráfico circular rosa-morado. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, Perro, Otoño, Relajación, Amistad. Delante del televisor LG, el mando a distancia LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el televisor con círculos concéntricos de color morado neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Junto al mando, aparece un gráfico de un dedo pulsando un botón y el texto «Pulsación corta».

AI Concierge

Tus favoritos a tu alcance

Consigue recomendaciones sobre nuevos contenidos que visualizar, en base a tu historial de búsqueda por voz

*Las imágenes de la pantalla han sido simuladas

**Las aplicaciones y los menus pueden variar según el país, y las recomendaciones están sujetas a su disponibilidad.

***Los menus pueden variar hasta el día de lanzamiento

****Las recomendaciones pueden variar según la aplicación y el momento del día

Se muestra una galería con 6 imágenes de globos aerostáticos en el cielo. Se seleccionan dos imágenes. A continuación, aparece una galería con 6 imágenes de personas soplando burbujas. Se seleccionan 2 más. Aparece una pantalla negra con un icono de carga rosa y morado. Aparece un paisaje místico, y los refinamientos aparecen gradualmente de izquierda a derecha.

Configura la imagen a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes preferidas y AI Picture Wizard analizará 85M documentos de 27 categorías para definir tu contraste, nitidez y croma ideal.

Un mando a distancia LG Magic Remote con el botón circular central, mientras una luz púrpura de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlos. Un suave resplandor púrpura rodea el mando sobre un fondo negro.

Mando Magic Remote

Disfruta de la comodidad

Utiliza el puntero inalámbrico del mando o el control por voz para controlar tu TV LG de forma cómoda y rápida.

*Las funciones y características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma.

Un control remoto LG Magic con el botón circular central, con una luz violeta neón alrededor del botón para resaltarlo. Un suave resplandor violeta rodea el control remoto sobre un fondo negro.

Multi-View

Varias pantallas al mismo tiempo

Divide tu pantalla en 2 ventanas y utiliza tu TV como un monitor junto con tu PC o disfruta de varios contenidos a la vez.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los ajustes de imagen y sonido de ambas pantallas son los mismos.

Disfruta de la convectividad de tu TV LG

Un televisor LG montado en la pared de un salón muestra un león y su cachorro. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un smartphone en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón aparece justo encima del smartphone apuntando hacia el televisor.

Conecta tu Smartphone

Visualiza el contenido de tu móvil en tu TV

Conecta tu teléfono móvil iPhone o Android cómodamente con Apple AirPlay y Chromecast integrado.

Mostrando un hogar moderno, el televisor LG OLED y la barra de sonido se combinan con el soporte Synergy.

Ecosistema abierto e inteligente

Controla tus dispositivos inteligentes desde tu TV

Controla tu móvil, la barra de sonido y dispositivos IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, desde tu TV.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

***Soporta AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG admite dispositivos Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la app móvil ThinQ.

Una gran variedad de contenidos a tua alcance

Un televisor LG en primer plano que muestra una selección de miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión. En la imagen aparecen los textos «Action Collection», «Bloomberg TV+» y «Visto recientemente». El espacio delante del televisor está ligeramente iluminado, como si fuera la luz del televisor. Detrás del televisor, en la oscuridad, hay más miniaturas de películas y programas de TV.

LG Channels

Disfruta de contenidos gratuitos

Sintoniza LG Channels 3.0 para ver las últimas noticias, tus deportes favoritos, películas y series de televisión, incluso contenidos exclusivos sólo en LG TV.

Aparecen seis miniaturas de películas y programas de televisión y, debajo, los logotipos de LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ y Apple TV+.

Plataformas de contenido

Descubre tus contenidos en streaming en tus plataformas de contenido favoritas

Sumérgete directamente en una nueva serie de forma fácil, con el acceso directo integrado a tus servicios de streaming y aplicaciones favoritos.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

***Se requiere una suscripción independiente y sus entidades relacionadas para Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en EE.UU. y otros países.

La pareja perfecta para tu TV LG

Completa la experiencia con una barra de sonido LG

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un salón. El menú WOW Interface aparece superpuesto y el usuario navega hasta los ajustes de la barra de sonido.

WOW Interface1

Controla tu barra de sonido desde tu TV

Con un solo clic en el mando a distacia de tu TV LG, puedes ver el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido LG1  en la pantalla del TV, controlar el volumen, comprobar el estado de la conexión y seleccionar un modo de sonido, gracias a WOW Interface.

TV LG OLED y barra de sonido montados en la pared de un salón y gráficos de formas brillantes por toda la habitación

WOW Orchestra

Perfecta combinación de sonido

Los altavoces de tu TV LG OLED y los de la barra de sonido LG funcionan simultáneamente para ofrecer un sonido lleno de matices, con WOW Orchestra2.

(1)La barra de sonido se adquiere por separado y el control de modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo. El uso del mando a distancia de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones.  Tenga en cuenta que el servicio puede no estar disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

(2)WOW Orchestra disponible en las barras de sonido LG S95TR, SG10TY, S80TR, S70TR y S70TY.

Escalado de imagen de películas y juegos

Modo FILMMAKER

Auténtica experiencia cinematográfica.

Con el Modo FILMMAKER se transmite con precisión la visión del director, para que disfrutes de la película de forma más auténtica.

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo del modo FILMMAKER.

*Imágenes simuladas.

(1)FILMMAKER MODE es una marca comercial de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Experiencia de cine en casa

Trae el cine a tu salón con gran calidad de imagen 4K

Una familia sentada en el suelo de una sala de estar con poca luz junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de una sala de estar con poca luz junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.uhd-98ut90-20-home-cinema-experience-d.jpg

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Funciones gaming

Partidas fluidas

Sumérgete en la aventura gracias a la compatibilidad con HGiG(1), ALLM y eARC, para una calidad de imagen y sonido óptimas.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el letrero que dice '¡GANA!', mientras el jugador se aferra al joystick del juego. El logotipo de ALLM, eARC y HGiG se colocan en la esquina inferior izquierda.

(1)HGIG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) es un estándar para configurar los colores de la pantalla y la atmósfera según lo previsto por los desarrolladores de juegos a fin de mejorar la experiencias de juego HDR entre los consumidores. 

Control fácil de los ajustes de juego

Menú exclusivo gaming y Optimizador de Juego, para que puedas personalizar tus partidas sin necesidad de pausar el juego(1).

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

(1)El Menú exclusivo gaming sólo se activa cuando el oprtimizador de videojuegos está activado. 

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Acceso a tus videojuegos favoritos con Cloud Gaming

Descubre los miles de universos de juego que están al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de videojuegos en la nube y juega directamente sin necesidad de descargarlos.

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra «Trine 4: El precio de la pesadilla». Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las plataformas habilitadas de Cloud Gaming pueden variar según el país.

**Es necesaria la suscripción a las plataformas de Cloud Gaming.

Sostenibilidad

Elige tecnología eficiente que cuide de ti y del planeta(1)

Con embalajes ligeros y ecológicos, y credenciales de sostenibilidad global(2).

Embalaje de LG UHD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

(1)Todos los modelos UHD están certificados por el sello SGS relativo a la sostenibilidad durante el proceso de fabricación del producto.

(2)La parte trasera de los UHD UT91 75/65/55/50" están fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz Nativo

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador 4K con IA α8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    40W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.2 Canales

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    2182 x 1258 x 110,4

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    61,2

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz Nativo

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador 4K con IA α8

  • Escalado por IA

    Super Escalado 4K con IA α8

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • Selección de Género IA

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modos de Imagen

    10 modos (Picture Wizard Personalizado, Vívido, Standard, Básico, Cine, Deportes, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Sala Luminosa), (ISF)Expert(Sala Oscura))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Si

  • Game Optimizer

    Si (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Alto Contraste

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Invertir colores

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    2182 x 1258 x 110,4

  • Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    2182 x 1358 x 464,6

  • Medidas Embalaje

    2395 x 1633 x 285

  • Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

    1826 x 464,6

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    61,2

  • Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

    65,1

  • Peso Embalaje (kg)

    103,0

  • Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

    800 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

    8806096167991

AUDIO

  • Sonido IA

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Diálogos Claros

    Si (Regulación Auto Volumen)

  • WiSA Ready

    Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Si

  • Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • Salida Simultánea de Audio

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

  • Salida de Audio

    40W

  • Calibración Acústica IA

    Si

  • Codecs de Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoces

    Salida hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.2 Canales

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ud

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

    1ud

  • Ranura CI

    1ud

  • Salida HDMI

    4ud (Soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (Puerto 4)

  • Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)

    2ud

  • Entrada USB

    2ud (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Ajustes de Familia

    Si

  • ThinQ

    Si

  • Compatible con Cámara USB

    Si

  • Siempre Lista

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Si (Integrado)

  • Navegador web Libre

    Si

  • Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz

    Sí (los idiomas admitidos varían según el país: alemán, danés, español, francés, griego, italiano, noruego, polaco, ruso, sueco)

  • LG Channels

    Si

  • Magic Remote Control

    Incluido

  • MultiPantalla

    Si

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTACION

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Mando a a Distancia

    Magic Remote MRM24

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    Si (Desenchufable)

  • Pilas del Mando a Distancia

    Si (AA x 2ud)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

