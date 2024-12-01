Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones LG Channels Juego y Estilo de vida Promociones

¡Qué empiece el juego!

Disfruta de los básicos de la vida diaria en tu televisor LG.. Aprendizaje, compras, juegos y ejercicio de un modo tan sencillo como cambiar de canal.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

Dos pantallas de televisor una junto a la otra. Uno muestra la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid y el otro muestra la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW.

Global Cloud Gaming

Pulsa Play y accede a juegos de todo el mundo.

Lo que los jugadores necesitan en un mismo lugar. Atajos a tus favoritos, servicios de Cloud Gaming como GeForce NOW y Boosteriod, control de dispositivos y mucho más desde tu pantalla de juego.

*La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

**Se requiere de una suscripción a parte para GeForce NOW y Boosteriod. 

***Puede que sea necesario conectar un gamepad.

Juegos exclusivos de “Sonic Colors”: “Ultimate” y “Play SpongeBob”: Se muestra el juego “Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated” de la plataforma de juego en la nube Luna, “HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED” y “BIOMUTANT de la plataforma de juego Blacknut, “Pizza Possum” y “Kao the Kangaroo” de la plataforma de juego Utomik.

Más Cloud Gaming

Desbloquea aún más mundos de juego

Encuentra una enorme selección de juegos y plataformas directamente en tu televisor.

*La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

**Es posible que se requiera de una suscripción a parte. 

***Puede que sea necesario conectar un gamepad.

Dos pantallas de televisor una junto a la otra. Uno muestra la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid y el otro muestra la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW.

Fitness

Tu entrenador personal

Tanto si prefieres el yoga como la meditación, encontrarás contenidos divertidos y efectivos en el apartado Fitness Space de LG TV.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

***Es posible que se requiera de una suscripción a parte. 

Learning

Todo el conocimiento al alcance de tu mano

Un niño mira Pinkfong en el televisor LG TV de un salón lleno de juguetes.

Pinkfong

Canta, juega y aprende con Baby Shark y su familia en la divertida plataforma educativa Pinkfong.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

***Se requiere de una suscripción a parte para Pinkfong y ABCmouse. 

Un niño está sentado en el suelo mientras mira contenidos educativos en ABCmouse.

ABCmouse

ABCmouse te ayuda a desarrollar el amor por el aprendizaje con sus más de 10 000 actividades de aprendizaje para niños de 2 a 8 años.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

***Se requiere de una suscripción a parte para Pinkfong y ABCmouse. 

Tus series favoritas te esperan

Los contenidos en directo y aplicaciones más emocionantes en tu televisor LG TV.

Más información

Una gran selección de canales totalmente gratis

LG Channels pone al alcance de tu mano una gran selección de canales.

Más información
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO