Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones LG Channels Juego y Estilo de vida Promociones

Te espera una lista interminable de entretenimiento

Los contenidos en directo y aplicaciones más emocionantes unidas en tu televisor LG.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país o la región.

La pantalla de inicio de contenidos en directo muestra las aplicaciones, las categorías y los contenidos recomendados.

Pantalla de inicio

La casa de tu entretenimiento

Cuando enciendas el televisor ve a My Profile y explora tus aplicaciones personalizadas, navega entre tus series favoritas y obtén recomendaciones de sobre qué ver luego.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país o la región.

Global Streaming Services

Mundos de contenido infinito para explorar

Nunca has visto unas series tan fantásticas que enganchen tanto. No te pierdas las bibliotecas de contenidos en Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video y Apple TV+.

*La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

**Se requiere de una suscripción aparte para los servicios de Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime y Apple TV+ y sus servicios relacionados.

***Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

****Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales Amazon.com, Inc. o de sus filiales.

Los logotipos de Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi y Now están en fila. Debajo, hay poster de series de televisión y películas exclusivas.

Más servicios de streaming

Series en streaming

Descubre series, películas, documentales y mucho más en la gran biblioteca de contenido en directo.

*La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

***Es posible que se requiera de una suscripción a parte.

Dos mujeres ven un partido de fútbol en un acogedor salón. Una mujer sujeta un balón de fútbol y ambas animan a su equipo con megáfonos amarillos y rojos. Debajo se muestran los siguientes logos. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, ESPN y DAZN.

Portal de Deportes

Mantente al día de todos los eventos deportivos

Para los fanáticos del deporte. Configura una página con tus equipos y ligas favoritas para monitorizar tablas, puntuaciones y partidos desde un solo lugar.

*Imágenes simuladas.

**La disponibilidad de las aplicaciones y sus contenidos puede variar según el país, el producto o la región.

Descubre más aplicaciones

*Puede que algunas aplicaciones no estén disponibles al mismo tiempo en webOS y su disponibilidad puede variar según la región.

