LG S20A
  • vue avant
  • vue avant de dessus
  • vue de dessus
  • vue arrière
  • vue avant de la gauche
  • vue avant de la gauche avec grille séparée
  • gros plan côté droit
  • gros plan des boutons
  • gros plan de la grille
  • gros plan des ports de câble
  • Carte USP : son équilibré avec les caissons de basses intégrés
  • Carte USP : l’IA d’AI Sound Pro optimise le son pour chaque genre
  • Carte USP : WOW Interface, contrôle intégré de votre Soundbar sur la LG TV
vue avant
vue avant de dessus
vue de dessus
vue arrière
vue avant de la gauche
vue avant de la gauche avec grille séparée
gros plan côté droit
gros plan des boutons
gros plan de la grille
gros plan des ports de câble
Carte USP : son équilibré avec les caissons de basses intégrés
Carte USP : l’IA d’AI Sound Pro optimise le son pour chaque genre
Carte USP : WOW Interface, contrôle intégré de votre Soundbar sur la LG TV

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Barre de son compacte
  • Dolby Digital et DTS Digital Surround
  • 4 Haut-parleurs avec une puissance de 50W
  • Connectivité Bluetooth
Plus

La barre de son LG S20A est placée sur une console de TV en bois, sous un TV et entre les pieds du TV. Sur le TV, on voit une voiture rouge avec de la fumée.

Barre de son LG S20A

Un son équilibré dans un format compact

Découvrez un son inattendu venant d’une barre de son compacte et autonome. Un son remarquablement clair et équilibré remplit votre espace et sublime chaque instant.

*Affiché sur un TV de 48 pouces à des fins de démonstration.

**L'apparence des produits peut varier en fonction de l'utilisation réelle, des réglages et d'autres facteurs.

Sur l’image de gauche, 2 barres de son S20A sont placées, l’une montrant ses parties intérieures telles que les haut-parleurs de basse et les tweeters et l’autre montrant le côté arrière. Sur la droite, le logo dts™ et le logo audio Dolby digital™ sont affichés. Dans l’image centrale, 3 écrans de TV sont montrés : une scène et un micro dans la main, une journaliste parle avec un micro et une tablette dans les mains puis un cheval. Sous le TV, la barre de son SH5A est placée avec des graphiques EQ dessus. Dans la partie inférieure, 3 icônes sont présentées : MUSIQUE, VOIX et CINÉMA. Sur l’image de droite, un TV à fixation murale montre l’écran d’accueil LG webOS et la SH5A est placée sous le TV, sur la table du TV. Sur la gauche, une télécommande LG TV est partiellement affichée et sur la droite, 4 icônes montrent les fonctionnalités de WOW Interface.

Caisson de basse intégré dans un design compact

Équipée de haut-parleurs de graves, elle offre un son puissant et immersif dans un design compact. L'ensemble acoustique amélioré, comprenant deux haut-parleurs d'aigus et deux radiateurs passifs, crée un son clair et équilibré. 

2 barres de son S20A sont placées, l’une montrant ses parties intérieures telles que les haut-parleurs de basse et les tweeters et l’autre montrant le côté arrière. Sur la droite, le logo dts™ et le logo audio Dolby digital™ sont affichés.

AI Sound Pro

L’IA optimise le son pour chaque genre

L'IA analyse le genre sonore du contenu et propose trois modes optimisés. Le mode le plus optimal est automatiquement sélectionné en fonction de l'analyse.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration.

WOW Interface

Contrôle intégré de votre barre de son sur votre TV LG

Une synergie inégalée lorsqu'elle est associée à un TV LG. Contrôlez les modes, le volume, la connexion et les autres paramètres de la barre de son grâce à LG WOW Interface. Vérifiez et réglez simplement votre barre de son sur l'écran du téléviseur.

Un TV à fixation murale montre l’écran d’accueil webOS de LG et la SH5A est placée sous le TV, sur le meuble TV. Sur la gauche, une télécommande LG TV est partiellement affichée et sur la droite, 4 icônes montrent les fonctionnalités de WOW Interface.

*Affiché à l’aide d’une télécommande LG TV à des fins de démonstration.

Un design à la fois compact et élégant

Un design élégant et compact qui s’adapte parfaitement aux TVs de petite et moyenne taille. Placez votre barre de son sous le TV pour un résultat propre et épuré.

La barre de son LG S20A est placée sur une console de TV en bois. Au-dessus, une TV est partiellement montrée avec une scène de concert d’un groupe.

*Affiché sur un TV de 55 pouces à des fins de démonstration.

LG ThinQ™

Contrôlez votre barre de son via l’application LG ThinQ™ sur le smartphone

Contrôlez votre barre de son à l’aide de votre téléphone. Connectez-vous à l’appareil, ajustez le volume et modifiez le mode du son sur l’application LG  ThinQ™ pour un confort optimal. 

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Nombre de Canaux

    2.0

  • Puissance de Sortie

    50 W

  • Principal

    650 x 63 x 99 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    2.0

  • Puissance de Sortie

    50 W

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    4 EA

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Codec Bluetooth

    SBC / AAC

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

  • Version HDMI

    1.4

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

    Oui

  • WOW Interface

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    650 x 63 x 99 mm

  • Dimensions du carton

    898 x 145 x 123 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    2,2 kg

  • Poids Brut

    2,8 kg

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    15 W

ACCESSOIRE

  • Télécommande

    Oui

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806096346815

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

