Barre de son | système 4.1 | 220W | Caisson de basses sans fil | Enceintes Arrière

LG SQC4R

Vue à hauteur de regard
La LG Sound Bar SQC4R et le téléviseur LG sont placés ensemble dans le salon. Le téléviseur est allumé, affichant une image graphique.

Compact et sans fil
avec un son puissant

La barre de son s’intègre parfaitement à votre installation et la complète
avec simplicité et élégance. Elle est spécialement conçue pour s’adapter
et améliorer la qualité de son de votre TV.
Dans le salon, le téléviseur LG est installé sur le mur. La LG Sound Bar SQC4R est placée sous le téléviseur. Un caisson de basses sans fil est placé sur la droite. Des ondes sonores sortent en dessous du caisson de basses pour en illustrer la puissance.

Caisson de basses sans fil, des graves superbes, sans câbles

Installez le caisson de basses là où il présente et résonne le mieux, sans vous soucier des câbles.

Enceintes arrière pour une scène ultra large

Offrez-vous une immersion intense grâce aux enceintes arrière. Avec son excellente portée de réception, installez vos enceintes arrière où vous souhaitez pour étendre la scène sonore et profiter d'un véritable son surround.
*Des câbles relient les enceintes arrières au récepteur mais ne sont pas visibles sur l'image. Le boitier est relié sans fil à la barre de son.
Le téléviseur LG est accroché au mur ; l’écran montre 2 couples allongés sur l’herbe. Devant eux se trouve une lampe. La barre de son LG se trouve sous le téléviseur LG. Un graphique représentant du son sort de l’avant de la barre de son. Le logo Bluetooth est visible dans le coin inférieur gauche de l’image.

Bluetooth, votre musique en streaming

Diffusez la musique en flux continu sans fil à partir de votre smartphone ou d’autres appareils compatibles et bénéficiez d’une experience audio ramarquable.
La barre de son LG se trouve sur l’étagère blanche. Graphique représentant du son sortant du haut-parleur. Il met en avant les icônes USB et optiques.

Restez au plus près de votre divertissement

Niveau connectivité, vous êtes servis : USB, lecteurs optiques, jack 3,5mm et Bluetooth, connectez vos appareils à volonté.
On peut voir une télécommande LG dans la main d’une personne, commandant le téléviseur et la barre de son simultanément. On peut voir des icônes de téléviseur LG et de barre de son LG.

Contrôle avec la télécommande TV

La barre de son LG est livrée avec une télécommande, mais vous pouvez également utiliser la télécommande de votre téléviseur*.

*Télécommandes compatibles des marques LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba et Samsung.
*Vous pouvez commander le volume de la barre de son avec les boutons VOL+- et Muet de la télécommande du téléviseur.

Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Système

    4.1

  • Puissance totale

    220W

  • Nb de Haut-parleurs

    5

  • Caisson de basses

    Oui (sans fil)

  • Enceintes arrière

    Oui (ref SPQ4-S) – Base sans fil et enceintes filaires

  • Taille d'écrans conseillés

    40’’ et ↑ (101,6 cm et ↑ )

  • Audio Haute Résolution

    Non

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • IMAX Enhanced

    Non

CONNECTIQUE

  • Entrée optique

    Oui (1)

  • Entrée Jack 3,5mm

    Oui (1)

  • Port USB (lecture)

    Oui (1)

CONNECTIVITE

  • Bluetooth version

    4.0

  • Contrôle avec la télécommande TV

    Oui

CONSOMMATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • Alimentation barre de son

    Adaptateur (23V/0.87A)

  • Consommation barre de son

    18W

  • Consommation en veille barre de son

    0,5W ↓

  • Alimentation caisson de basse

    SMPS

  • Consommation caisson de basse

    24W

  • Consommation en veille caisson

    0,5W ↓

  • Alimentation Kit enceintes arrière

    Adaptateur (23V/0.87A)

DIMENSIONS

  • Poids barre de son

    1.31 kg

  • Poids caisson de basse

    2.98 kg

  • Poids boitier sans fil enceintes Ar

    0,48 kg

  • Poids enceintes arrière (2 unités)

    0,73 kg

  • Poids carton

    7.91 kg

  • Dimensions barre de son (LxHxP)

    660 x 56 x 99 mm

  • Dimensions caisson de basse (LxHxP)

    205 x 303 x 185,5 mm

  • Dimensions boitier sans fil enceintes Ar

    175 x 61 x 175 mm

  • Dimensions enceinte arrière

    88 x 80 x 122 mm

  • Dimensions carton (LxHxP)

    726 x 223 x 372 mm

FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES

  • Dolby Atmos

    Non

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • LPCM

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • Télécommande infrarouge (avec piles – AAAx2)

    Oui

  • Cable optique

    Non

  • Manuel d’utilisation simple

    Oui

  • Guide et Fixation murale

    Oui

  • Câbles enceintes arrière

    Oui (x2)

INFORMATIONS PRODUIT

  • Origine

    Chine

  • Couleur

    Noir

  • Référence produit

    SQC4R.DEUSLLK

  • Code EAN

    8806084694126

  • Garantie

    2 ans

  • Code Douanier

    8518220090

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

