LG XBOOM BUDS | 2025 | Blanc | Écouteurs Bluetooth | ANC

LG BUDS
  • Carte USP : Un son élaboré par des experts
  • Carte USP : Un son pur grâce au graphène
  • Carte USP : Une annulation du bruit exceptionnelle
  • Carte USP : Autonomie de lecture prolongée
  • vue arrière du boîtier avec les écouteurs séparés
  • vue arrière du boîtier avec les écouteurs à l’intérieur
  • vue avant
  • vue avant des écouteurs
  • vue arrière des écouteurs
  • vue arrière sous différents angles
  • vue arrière et avant
  • vue arrière
  • vue avant du boîtier
Fonctionnalités principales

  • Jusqu’à 30h d’autonomie
  • Réduction Active de Bruit Adaptative (ANC)
  • 3 micros par écouteur
  • Résistance à l’eau (IPX4)
  • Multi Pairing
Tendances numériques - Logo Top Tech CES 2025 Award

xboom Buds

Tendances numériques - Top Tech CES 2025

Les meilleurs produits audio du CES 2025

Logo Kopfhoere Award avec un score de 1,8

xboom Buds

Kopfhoere

Presque tout ce que vous pouvez attendre actuellement de véritables écouteurs sans fil.

Logo Xataka Award

xboom Buds

Xataka

Ils dépassent toutes les attentes.

Ils sont confortables, compacts et offrent un son équilibré

Logo AVPasión Award

xboom Buds

AVPasión

Le son est équilibré et précis, avec d’excellentes performances

xboom Buds

xboom Buds

20 minutos

Ils offrent une qualité sonore optimale

will.i.am en tenue blanche et lunettes de soleil est tourné vers la droite et pointe l'écouteur dans son oreille avec son index gauche.

LG xboom Buds, réinventés par will.i.am

Présentation des nouveaux xboom Buds, créés en collaboration avec will.i.am. Découvrez un son de niveau supérieur, incarné dans un style unique. 

Le boîtier des écouteurs xboom buds est entièrement ouvert avec deux écouteurs flottant au-dessus.

will.i.am, architecte expérientiel de LG pour les xboom Buds

LG a nommé will.i.am pour redéfinir xboom comme une marque qui élève l'expérience d'écoute avec un son et un style unique. Récompensé neuf fois aux Grammy, will.i.am est sans aucun doute une véritable icône de la culture pop. Il est également un pionnier de l’IA, avec une expérience comme directeur de l’innovation créative chez Intel et fondateur de la plateforme radio alimentée par l’IA RAiDiO.FYI. Tous les modèles « xboom by will.i.am » sont affinés professionnellement par will.i.am pour offrir un son plus équilibré et une tonalité plus chaude. Grâce à son expertise en matière de musique et de technologie, will.i.am a peaufiné les écouteurs xboom Buds pour offrir un son et une qualité d'appel exceptionnels.

Sur l’image supérieure, will.i.am travaille dans un studio d’enregistrement portant un gilet rouge et regardant un écran devant lui. Sur l’image du bas, will.i.am travaille aussi dans un studio en regardant l’écran avec des fenêtres vertes dessus.

Nouveaux xboom Buds, présentés dans un nouveau style

En haut à gauche, will.i.am regarde encore sur son côté gauche, portant des lunettes de soleil et pointant avec l’index des écouteurs dans son oreille. En haut à droite, des images de deux écouteurs blancs. Au milieu à gauche, l’image de will.i.am de face, avec des écouteurs, une casquette et des lunettes de soleil. Au milieu à droite, une autre image de will.i.am porte également des écouteurs, des écouteurs et des lunettes de soleil. En-dessous, le boîtier des xboom Buds, avec des écouteurs à l’intérieur, dans la main de will.i.am.

Un son riche et clair grâce à un matériau révolutionnaire

Ultra fin mais solide comme l’acier. Un conducteur fabriqué à partir du dernier matériau graphène de pointe offrant un son pur, comparable aux haut-parleurs haut de gamme.

*Le conducteur en graphène utilise le diaphragme recouvert de graphène.

Le cœur d’un son suprême

Découvrez le conducteur en graphène, le matériau sonore ultime.

Avec les Buds allumés, le reste du bruit disparaît

Les xboom Buds sont dotés d’un système d'annulation du bruit, particulièrement efficace contre le bruit de la route et des voitures. Bénéficiez d'un son clair et sans parasites.

Une unité d’écouteurs blancs est placée au centre et des ondes sonores passent à travers l’écouteur de gauche à droite, montrant le bruit ambiant par rapport à la réduction de bruit active (ANC)

Performances ANC supérieures des xboom Buds pour le bruit de basse fréquence

Comparaison des performances de suppression du bruit de basse fréquence entre les xboom Buds et d’autres marques.

Un graphique montrant dans quelle mesure le bruit de basse fréquence diminue avec 3 marques différentes : LG xboom Buds, Marque A et Marque B.

*Le graphique est basé sur le résultat des tests internes par LG

**La valeur moyenne de l’atténuation ANC varie de 100 Hz à 900 Hz

***Les écouteurs xboom Buds sont efficaces dans l’atténuation des bruits de basse fréquence en dessous de 1 kHz, comme ceux du moteur de voiture et des crissements de pneus

3 microphones pour des appels d’une grande clarté

Les micros filtrent le bruit de fond lorsque vous êtes au téléphone. Deux micros à formation de faisceau détectent et se focalisent sur votre voix pour vous assurer qu’elle est entendue avec une clarté totale.

Une paire de xboom Buds blancs pour illustrer les 3 microphones qu’il possède.

Application xboom Buds

Optimisée pour s’adapter à vous

Ajustez le réglage de vos écouteurs sur l’application exclusive conçue pour les xboom Buds. Optimisé pour répondre à vos besoins grâce à des fonctionnalités telles que les paramètres EQ. L’application prend en charge iOS, Android et Windows de LG gram. 

Sur un téléphone portable, on voit l’application xboom Buds sur l’écran principal. À gauche, on voit l’image de l’interface utilisateur avec la fonctionnalité de réglage des effets sonores de l’application et à droite des images de l’interface utilisateur des fonctions Tactile et Trouver mes écouteurs.

Auracast

Les Buds compatibles avec Auracast sont les pionniers de l’expérience audio publique

Découvrez la technologie Bluetooth de nouvelle génération, Auracast, grâce aux xboom Buds. Accédez à l'audio de votre choix parmi d'innombrables flux. Écoutez votre guide lors d'une visite dans un musée ou choisissez votre flux audio préféré dans des espaces bondés comme les aéroports.

Sur l’image ci-dessus, un guide fait une visite à 3 personnes et toutes portent des xboom Buds. Sur l’image ci-dessous, à l’aéroport, on voit un écran avec des informations de vol et un homme qui écoute les informations avec des xboom Buds.

Assistant Auracast

Auracast disponible sur tous les appareils

Les xboom Buds fournissent l’assistant Auracast. Grâce à l’application exclusive Buds, vous pouvez faire l’expérience d’Auracast même sur des appareils non compatibles nativement. Cela fonctionne sur n’importe quel téléphone portable, quelle que soit la marque.

Au centre se trouve un téléphone portable montrant les différents menus de l’application xboom Buds et à côté du téléphone portable des dessins d’une tablette, d’un ordinateur portable et d’autres appareils.

Connectivité

Buds et Gram, l'association idéale

Les xboom Buds fonctionnent avec le gram dans une parfaite synergie. Après une connexion instantanée, vous pouvez contrôler vos écouteurs directement sur l’ordinateur gram.

Un ordinateur portable LG gram blanc est allumé au centre et montre l’écran connecté de l’application xboom Buds en bas à droite. À côté de l’ordinateur portable, un boîtier blanc de xboom Buds avec une paire d’écouteurs est placé et un signe « connecté » est dessiné entre eux.

Connexion synergique

Affiche le statut de la connexion avec une fenêtre contextuelle et un affichage d’informations après l’appairage initial lors des connexions suivantes. Une connexion rapide et facile qui augmente la productivité.

Accès instantané au réglage du son

Ajustez instantanément vos xboom Buds sur le gram, grâce à l’application développée pour le gram. Vous pouvez contrôler les paramètres ANC et EQ, entre autres, directement à l’écran sans interrompre votre contenu préféré. 

Design assorti

Complétez votre style avec un design cohérent, présentant des couleurs noires et blanches assorties.

Écouteurs avec crochet d’oreille

Un crochet pour un ajustement idéal

Notre nouveau design de crochet offre un ajustement sûr et confortable des écouteurs. Profitez d’une promenade avec vos écouteurs bien en place.

L’oreille gauche d’une personne avec une unité de xboom Buds blancs. Au-dessus de l’écouteur, on voit une flèche bidirectionnelle.

Autonomie de la batterie

Jusqu’à 30 heures d’autonomie

L’autonomie prolongée de la batterie des xboom Buds vous surprendra. Profitez de jusqu’à 10 heures d’écoute continue, et jusqu’à 30 heures grâce aux recharges intermédiaires dans le boîtier. 

Résistant à l’eau

L’humidité ne vous gênera pas

Profitez d’un son ininterrompu pendant vos entraînements, même les jours de pluie. Les écouteurs xboom Buds restent protégés de la sueur et de l’humidité grâce à un indice de résistance à l’eau IPX4*.

* Les écouteurs sont certifiés IPX4. Le boîtier de chargement n’est pas résistant à l’eau. Les écouteurs doivent être soigneusement séchés avant d’être placés dans le boîtier de chargement – ils risquent autrement d’être endommagés. Les mains doivent également être séchées avant de manipuler le boîtier de chargement.

Caractéristiques clés

  • ANC (Réduction Active de Bruit)

    Oui

  • Diamètre du Haut-parleur

    10Φ

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IPX4

Toutes les caractéristiques

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Diamètre du Haut-parleur

    10Φ

  • Type de Haut-parleur

    Dynamique

  • Etc

    Graphene-coated Diaphragm

SOLUTION SONORE

  • ANC (Réduction Active de Bruit)

    Oui

  • Mode Ambient

    Oui

  • # de Micro

    6

ÉGALISEUR

  • Égaliseur Personnalisé

    Oui

  • Égaliseur LG

    Oui

CODEC AUDIO

  • AAC

    Oui

  • SBC

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • BLE (Bluetooth Basse Consommation)

    Oui

  • Service Google Fast Pair (Appairage rapide)

    Oui

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Auracast

    Oui

  • Microsoft appairage rapide

    Oui

AUTONOMIE DE LA BATTERIE

  • Écouteurs (Sans Réduction Active de Bruit)

    10

  • Total (Écouteurs + Boîtier de Charge)

    30

TEMPS DE CHARGE (EN HEURES)

  • Boîtier de Chargement

    2.5

  • Écouteurs

    1

PRATICITÉ

  • Charge Rapide

    Oui

  • Appairage Multi

    Oui

  • Commande Vocale (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IPX4

  • Application compagnon

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

  • Multi-Point

    Oui

  • Port de charge type USB-C

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Boîtier de Chargement

    63,0 x 32,8 x 31,2 mm

  • Écouteur

    25,3 x 20,8 x 23,9 mm

POIDS

  • Poids Net du Boîtier de Chargement

    36,0 g

  • Poids Net du Produit

    5,3 g

ACCESSOIRE

  • Crochet pour l'Oreille

    Oui

  • Embouts Silicone Standards

    Oui

  • Guide d'installation rapide

    Oui

  • Informations de sécurité & Carte de garantie

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806096327333

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

