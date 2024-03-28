Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG Mini Chaîne CD 2000W RMS | Bluetooth | LG Bluetooth Remote App | Tuner FM | USB | Entrée Auxiliaire | Auto DJ

LG Mini Chaîne CD 2000W RMS | Bluetooth | LG Bluetooth Remote App | Tuner FM | USB | Entrée Auxiliaire | Auto DJ

LG CM8350

LG Mini Chaîne CD 2000W RMS | Bluetooth | LG Bluetooth Remote App | Tuner FM | USB | Entrée Auxiliaire | Auto DJ

LG Mini Chaîne CD CM8350
Toutes les caractéristiques

SON

  • Puissance (W)

    2000W

  • Caisson de basses

    Oui Built-in

  • Canaux

    2

MÉDIA SUPPORTÉS

  • CD audio

    Oui

  • DVD

    Non

FORMAT AUDIO COMPATIBLE

  • CD-R / CD-RW

    Oui

  • MP3

    Oui

  • WMA

    Oui

MODES AUDIO COMPATIBLES

  • User EQ

    Oui

  • Cluster1 EQ

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Pop

    Oui

  • Classic

    Oui

  • Rock

    Oui

  • Jazz

    Oui

  • Natural EQ

    Oui

  • Auto EQ

    Oui

  • Bass Blast

    Oui

  • Football

    Oui

  • Flat

    Oui

  • Boost

    Oui

  • Treble/Bass

    Oui

RADIO

  • Radio FM

    Oui

  • RDS (PS,PTY,RT, CT)

    Oui

  • Nombre de présélections

    50

CONFORT

  • Application Smartphone (Bluetooth)

    Oui

  • USB Direct Recording

    Oui

  • Dual USB

    Oui

  • Recharge USB

    Oui

  • Compatible HDD externe

    Non

  • LED Lighting

    Non

  • Fonction repeat

    Oui

  • ID Tag MP3

    Oui

  • Fonction Auto DJ

    Oui

  • Effets DJ

    Oui

  • Horloge

    Oui

CONNECTIQUE

  • Jack

    Port. In - Oui

  • USB

    2

  • Auxiliaire (RCA)

    Oui

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

  • Compatible NFC

    Oui

  • Prise casque

    Non

ACCESSOIRE

  • Antenne FM

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    (avec piles) MA2

INFORMATION LOGISTIQUE

  • Consommation

    250W

  • Consommation en veille

    0.5W↓

  • Code EAN

    TBD

  • Garantie

    1 an

