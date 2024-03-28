We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Mini Chaîne CD 2000W RMS | Bluetooth | LG Bluetooth Remote App | Tuner FM | USB | Entrée Auxiliaire | Auto DJ
Toutes les caractéristiques
SON
-
Puissance (W)
2000W
-
Caisson de basses
Oui Built-in
-
Canaux
2
MÉDIA SUPPORTÉS
-
CD audio
Oui
-
DVD
Non
FORMAT AUDIO COMPATIBLE
-
CD-R / CD-RW
Oui
-
MP3
Oui
-
WMA
Oui
MODES AUDIO COMPATIBLES
-
User EQ
Oui
-
Cluster1 EQ
Oui
-
Standard
Oui
-
Pop
Oui
-
Classic
Oui
-
Rock
Oui
-
Jazz
Oui
-
Natural EQ
Oui
-
Auto EQ
Oui
-
Bass Blast
Oui
-
Football
Oui
-
Flat
Oui
-
Boost
Oui
-
Treble/Bass
Oui
RADIO
-
Radio FM
Oui
-
RDS (PS,PTY,RT, CT)
Oui
-
Nombre de présélections
50
CONFORT
-
Application Smartphone (Bluetooth)
Oui
-
USB Direct Recording
Oui
-
Dual USB
Oui
-
Recharge USB
Oui
-
Compatible HDD externe
Non
-
LED Lighting
Non
-
Fonction repeat
Oui
-
ID Tag MP3
Oui
-
Fonction Auto DJ
Oui
-
Effets DJ
Oui
-
Horloge
Oui
CONNECTIQUE
-
Jack
Port. In - Oui
-
USB
2
-
Auxiliaire (RCA)
Oui
-
Bluetooth
Oui
-
Compatible NFC
Oui
-
Prise casque
Non
ACCESSOIRE
-
Antenne FM
Oui
-
Télécommande
(avec piles) MA2
INFORMATION LOGISTIQUE
-
Consommation
250W
-
Consommation en veille
0.5W↓
-
Code EAN
TBD
-
Garantie
1 an
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
