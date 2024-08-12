Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG XBOOM Go | Enceinte Bluetooth Ultra-portable et étanche

LG XG2TBK

LG XBOOM Go | Enceinte Bluetooth Ultra-portable et étanche

front view

Un homme assis par terre écoutant de la musique avec la LG XBOOM Go XG2T accrochée à son sac à dos.

Boostez vos
aventures quotidiennes

Emportez la et partez. Plongez dans un son puissant grâce à notre enceinte compacte

Short design film of the XG2T. Play the video.

Sound Boost*

Petit mais costaud

Profitez de votre musique avec un coup de pouce supplémentaire grâce au mode Sound Boost*. Personnalisez l'égalisateur du son pour une expérience audio personnalisée. 

Des graphiques sonores puissants sortent de la LG XBOOM Go XG2T pour montrer le Sound Boost.

Algorithme d'amélioration des basses 

Des basses puissantes même à des volumes très faibles

Vous ne manquerez pas les détails de vos chansons préférées. Nous avons amélioré notre algorithme de basses pour offrir des basses riches et constantes, même à faible volume. 

Des vagues montrent l'algorithme d'amélioration des basses du LG XBOOM Go XG2T.

Accrochez votre musique.
Ajoutez du rythme à votre vie

  • Images montrant comment fixer la LG XBOOM Go XG2T
  • Images montrant comment fixer la LG XBOOM Go XG2T
  • Images montrant comment fixer la LG XBOOM Go XG2T
  • Images montrant comment fixer la LG XBOOM Go XG2T
  • Images montrant comment fixer la LG XBOOM Go XG2T
  • Images montrant comment fixer la LG XBOOM Go XG2T

Dragonne

Prêt pour le voyage

Emportez votre musique n'importe où, n'importe quand. 

Images de LG XBOOM Go XG2T en utilisation

Normes militaires 

Une résistance certifiée de niveau militaire, robuste partout

Améliorez vos aventures en plein air avec la XG2T. Testée et certifiée selon les normes militaires américaines, la XG2T offre une durabilité éprouvée et des performances maximales.

LG XBOOM Go XG2T debout sur un rocher pour montrer les normes militaires.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG2T : test et certification MIL-STD-810 par KOLAS Labs. A passé avec succès 7 tests différents MIL-STD 810H pour la durabilité, menés par un laboratoire indépendant conforme aux normes militaires américaines.

IP67

Résistant à l'eau et la poussière

L'étanchéité IP67* permet à votre haut-parleur de résister aux éléments tels que la poussière et l'eau. Profitez de la musique sans crainte.

*L'indice IP67 est la combinaison des indices IP6X et IPX7. IP6X signifie étanche à la poussière, c'est-à-dire qu'il n'y a pas de pénétration de poussière et qu'il y a une protection totale contre les contacts. IPX7 est une protection contre les effets de l'immersion dans l'eau, basée sur des conditions de test pour une immersion jusqu'à 1 mètre d'eau pendant 30 minutes. Il n'est pas conseillé de l'utiliser à la plage ou à la piscine. 

Jusqu'à 10 heures d'autonomie

Jouez dans le temps

Avec jusqu'à 10 heures d'autonomie*, vous pouvez profiter de votre musique selon vos envies.

*L'autonomie réelle de la batterie varie en fonction de l'utilisation et de l'environnement.

*D'après les tests de qualité internes de LGE, la batterie de l'enceinte dure jusqu'à 10 heures à un volume de 50 % et lorsque l'égaliseur et le voyant LED sont éteints.

Téléphone sur haut-parleur

Répondez aux appels à la volée

Grâce au microphoine intégré, utilisez l'enceinte comme un combiné et répondez aux appels en mains libres dès qu'ils arrivent sur le téléphone auquel elle est connectée. La XG2T vous assure de ne manquer aucun appel au plus fort de l'action. 
Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    1ch (1Way)

  • Puissance de Sortie

    5W

ÉGALISEUR

  • Sound Boost (Amplificateur Sonore)

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Égaliseur Personnalisable (Appli)

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • SBC

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

ALIMENTATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • USB type C

    Oui

BATTERIE

  • Temps de Charge de la Batterie (en Heures)

    4

  • Autonomie de la Batterie

    10

CONSOMMATION D'ÉNERGIE

  • Mode Marche

    5W

  • Mode Veille

    0.5W

PRATICITÉ

  • Multipoint

    Oui

  • Connexion "Party Link" sans fil - Mode Duo Stéréo

    Oui

  • Connexion "Party Link" sans fil - Mode Multi

    Oui

  • Gestion des mises à jour (FOTA)

    Oui

  • Appli Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Oui

  • Commande Vocale (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IP67

  • Indicateur de Niveau de Batterie

    Oui

  • Kit Mains Libres

    Oui

  • Verrou de Sécurité

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Haut-Parleur

    94 x 98 x 46

  • Boîte en Carton

    123,5 x 129,5x 65

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Haut-Parleur de Graves

    1.5" x 1

POIDS

  • Poids Net

    0,28 kg

  • Poids Brut

    0,4 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Câble USB type C

    Oui

  • Sangle

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806084417817

