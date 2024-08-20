Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG XBOOM Go | Enceinte Bluetooth Ultra-puissante et étanche

LG XG8T

LG XG8T

LG XBOOM Go | Enceinte Bluetooth Ultra-puissante et étanche

Vue avant à 30 degrés

La LG XBOOM Go XG8T est posée sur une table métallique éclairée en orange. Derrière la table, des personnes écoutent de la musique.



Ecoutez, éclairez et boostez.

Mettez l'ambiance et profitez d'un son puissant avec la LG XBOOM Go XG8T.

Un son puissant avec la LG XBOOM Go

Découvrez le son remarquable de la LG XBOOM Go, qui offre des basses profondes et un son puissant.



Un son puissant pour mieux s'amuser

Vos morceaux préférés sont embellis. Le haut-parleur de graves et le haut-parleur d'aigus à cône restituent les notes graves et aiguës de manière riche et vibrante.


Une puissance de 60 W pour animer la fête.

Lorsque votre fête bat son plein, le son se doit d'être au niveau. Les 60 W de puissance sonore seront là pour fournir la puissance nécessaire. 


Ressentez les basses, même à faible volume

L'algorithme d'amélioration des basses vous permet d'entendre et de ressentir chaque note de basse, même lorsque vous baissez le volume de la musique.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de la source sonore.

Sound boost*

Augmentez le plaisir grâce à un son plus puissant

D'une simple pression sur le bouton Sound Boost, vous pouvez élargir le champ sonore et profiter plus intensément de votre liste de lecture.

La LG XBOOM Go XG8T est posé sur la table. Le bouton Sound Boost est agrandi et les effets d'ondes sonores se trouvent sous le haut-parleur.

*Boost sonore.

**L'image est simulée à des fins d'illustration.

Donnez de la couleur à votre musique

Avec une sélection étendue de 16 millions de couleurs, vous pouvez jouer toutes les chansons avec toutes les couleurs du spectre pour une expérience musicale enrichie.

Image de groupe de LG XBOOM Go XG8T. Les enceintes sont illuminées avec différentes couleurs.

*Image simulée à des fins d'illustration.

Une femme prend la pose sous un éclairage vif.

Synchronisez votre humeur avec la lumière.

Chaque moment a sa couleur et son ambiance sonore. Associez l'éclairage lumineux avec le contenu audio qui correspond à votre humeur du jour sur l'application LG XBOOM*.

La LG XBOOM Go XG8T avec un éclairage violet est placée sur le sol. Au-dessus du haut-parleur, trois modes lumineux sont affichés : ambiance, nature et festif.

 

 

Personnalisez votre éclairage

Utilisez "Mes Choix" sur l'application XBOOM* pour personnaliser votre propre éclairage.

À gauche, l'interface utilisateur "Mon choix" est présentée. À droite, la LG XBOOM Go XG8T avec un éclairage jaune est placée sur le sol.

*l'Application LG XBOOM est disponible sur le Google Play Store et l'Apple App Store.

Collage. De gauche à droite, une vue rapprochée de la LG XBOOM Go XG8T. Ensuite, une image de personnes appréciant la musique. À droite, de haut en bas : gros plan sur le haut-parleur avec l'éclairage rose et le logo XBOOM.

Profitez de la musique à tout moment et en tout lieu

À gauche, un homme utilise la sangle en bandoulière pour transporter la XG8T dans le parc. À droite, la XG8T est placée sur un rocher. Derrière l'enceinte, un couple s'amuse au camping.

Sangle hybride

Attachez la sangle et soyez prêt pour la fête

Que vous la portiez à l'épaule ou à la main, transporter votre enceinte est désormais un jeu d'enfant. La sangle hybride est fabriquée en tissu doux pour un transport confortable et s'enlève facilement.

IP67

Faite pour les aventures en plein air

La LG XBOOM Go est prête à affronter l'extérieur. Grâce à sa certification IP67*, elle peut résister à l'eau et à la poussière.

Les LG XBOOM Go XG8T sont placées dans un espace infini. L'une montre qu'elle est étanche et l'autre qu'elle est résistante à la poussière.

*L'indice IP67 est la combinaison des indices IP6X et IPX7. IP6X signifie étanche à la poussière, c'est-à-dire qu'il n'y a pas de pénétration de poussière et qu'il y a une protection totale contre les contacts. 

IPX7 est une protection contre les effets de l'immersion dans l'eau, basée sur des conditions de test pour une immersion jusqu'à 1 mètre d'eau pendant 30 minutes. Déconseillé pour une utilisation à la plage ou à la piscine. 

**L'image est simulée à des fins d'illustration

L'enceinte est placée sur une serviette de plage. Devant le haut-parleur, on voit un coucher de soleil sur la plage pour illustrer le fait que ce haut-parleur peut être utilisé plus longtemps.

Grande autonomie

La musique continue grâce à la grande autonomie de la batterie

La musique continue grâce à une autonomie de 15 heures*. Cela signifie que vous pouvez organiser une fête sans avoir à vous arrêter pour recharger. 

*L'autonomie de 15 heures est basée sur un volume de 50 % et sans éclairage.

*Basée sur notre propre évaluation de la source sonore. L'autonomie de la batterie peut varier en fonction de l'environnement d'utilisation.

La LG XBOOM Go XG8T est placée au bord de la piscine. Trois personnes parlent à travers le haut-parleur dans la piscine.

Combiné main libre pour téléphoner

Répondre aux appels en main libre

Avec le microphone intégré, la LG XBOOM Go s'assure que vous puissiez répondre aux appels entrant. Si vous écoutez de la musique et que vous recevez un appel, elle se mettra en pause et basculera sur le mode main libre afin que vous puissiez utiliser l'enceinte en tant que combiné.

La LG XBOOM Go XG8T est placée au bord de la piscine. Trois personnes parlent à travers le haut-parleur dans la piscine. Sous l'image, sept icônes sont affichées pour prouver que le haut-parleur XG8T a passé les tests militaires.

Normes militaires

Partez à l'aventure sans crainte

La LG XBOOM Go XG8T a passée avec succès des tests de grade militaires américains. Emportez votre enceinte partout sans crainte et organisez une fête n'importe où.

Texte uniquement

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG8T test et certification MIL-STD-810 par KOLAS Labs. A passé avec succès 7 tests différents MIL-STD 810H pour la durabilité, menés par un laboratoire indépendant conforme aux normes militaires américaines.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    1ch (2Way)

  • Puissance de Sortie

    60W + 60W

ÉGALISEUR

  • Sound Boost (Amplificateur Sonore)

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Égaliseur Personnalisable (Appli)

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • SBC

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.1

ALIMENTATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • Adaptateur AC Jack

    Oui

BATTERIE

  • Temps de Charge de la Batterie (en Heures)

    3

  • Autonomie de la Batterie

    15

CONSOMMATION D'ÉNERGIE

  • Mode Marche

    50 W

  • Mode Veille

    0.5 W

PRATICITÉ

  • Multipoint

    Oui

  • Connexion "Party Link" sans fil - Mode Duo Stéréo

    Oui

  • Connexion "Party Link" sans fil - Mode Multi

    Oui

  • Gestion des mises à jour (FOTA)

    Oui

  • Appli Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Oui

  • Commande Vocale (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Oui

  • Éclairage

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IP67

  • Indicateur de Niveau de Batterie

    Oui

  • Kit Mains Libres

    Oui

  • Verrou de Sécurité

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Haut-Parleur

    370 x 151 x 147 mm

  • Boîte en Carton

    442 x 262 x 212 mm

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Haut-Parleur de Graves

    120 x 84 mm

  • Taille du Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    1.57" x 1

  • Type de Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    Cone

POIDS

  • Poids Net

    3,0 kg

  • Poids Brut

    4,9 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Adaptateur AC

    Oui

  • Sangle

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806084782038

