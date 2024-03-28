Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG GSXV90BSAE

LG GSXV90BSAE | Réfrigérateurs InstaView Door in Door | 635L | Uvnano | Compresseur Linéaire Inverter

Model LG GSXV90BSAE
Une vidéo montre une femme qui s’approche de son réfrigérateur InstaView et frappe deux fois. L’intérieur du réfrigérateur s’allume et elle peut voir son contenu sans ouvrir la porte. La vue effectue un zoom avant pour présenter les boissons posées sur la porte, puis un zoom arrière pour voir la femme de derrière alors qu’elle ouvre la porte et prend une boisson.
InstaViewThinQ™

Toquez deux fois, voyez l’intérieur

Toquez deux fois et voyez 23% de plus de ce qu’il y a à l’intérieur grâce à la dernière génération d’InstaView Door-in-Door™.

*Comparé à l’InstaViewThinQ™ conventionnel du réfrigérateur Side by Side de LG (GSX971NEAE).

Une vidéo en gros plan de l’eau s’égouttant d’une laitue verte croquante jouxte une vidéo en gros plan de l’eau tombant sur des tomates rouges fraîches, ainsi qu’une vidéo de bleuets humides et brillants en mouvement.
LINEARCooling™

Préserve plus longtemps les produits frais

LINEARCooling™ réduit les fluctuations de température et préserve les goûts et la fraîcheur jusqu’à 7 jours.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests TÜV Rheinland utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG pour mesurer le temps qu’il a fallu pour atteindre un taux de perte de poids de 5% pour le pak choi sur l’étagère du compartiment des produits frais du modèle LGE LINEARCooling GSXV91NSAE. Le résultat peut varier pendant l’utilisation réelle.

Vue de face d’un réfrigérateur InstaView noir avec lumière à l’intérieur. Le contenu du réfrigérateur est visible à travers la porte InstaView. Des rayons de lumière bleue éclairent le contenu de la fonction DoorCooling.
DoorCooling⁺™

Offre une fraîcheur plus uniforme plus rapidement

Les boissons sont plus froides et les aliments restent plus frais grâce aux performances uniformes et plus rapides du DoorCooling⁺™.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests effectués par TÜV Rheinland utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température du réservoir d’eau placé dans le panier supérieur baisse entre les modèles DoorCooling⁺™ et Non-DoorCooling⁺™. Modèles applicables uniquement.
*Les images du produit ne sont fournies qu’à des fins d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.
*DoorCooling⁺™ est censé s’arrêter lorsque la porte est ouverte.

Une vidéo commence par un zoom sur le distributeur d’eau. L’extérieur du réfrigérateur devient clair et l’intérieur de la porte ainsi que les pièces mécaniques de la buse du distributeur peuvent alors être vus. La vidéo zoome davantage pour montrer les gouttelettes d’eau lorsqu’elles tombent à travers la partie UVnano de la buse, ce qui élimine les bactéries. La vue effectue un zoom arrière pour voir à nouveau l’extérieur du réfrigérateur pendant que l’eau est distribuée dans un verre.
UVnano™

Rafraîchissez votre distributeur d'eau tous les jours

Éliminez automatiquement *99,99% des bactéries de la buse d'eau avec la lumière UV.

*L’UVnano (nom de la fonction : Self Care) a été évalué par des tests de laboratoire effectués par TÜV Rheinland en utilisant des méthodes de test internes de mesure de la réduction d'E. coli, S. aureus et P. aeruginosa dans des échantillons d’eau distillée après exposition à la LED UV du produit pendant 10 minutes chaque heure, après un total de 24 heures en usage domestique normal. Les résultats réels peuvent varier en fonction des conditions environnementales et de l’utilisation. Le produit ne traite ni ne guérit les problèmes de santé et ne garantit pas que l’eau filtrée par le produit sera exempte de contaminants tels que des particules microbiologiques affectant la santé des utilisateurs.
*UVnano est un composé des mots UV (ultraviolet) et nanomètre (unité de longueur).

Les tiroirs du bas du réfrigérateurs sont remplis de produits frais pleins de couleurs. Une image plus petite affiche un zoom sur le levier de commande permettant de choisir le niveau d’humidité optimal pour préserver la fraîcheur des produits.
FRESHBalancer™

Améliorez la fraîcheur avec une humidité optimale

Maintenez une humidité optimale pour garder les fruits et légumes frais plus longtemps.
Une vue latérale d’une cuisine avec un réfrigérateur InstaView noir installé.

Sublimez votre décor avec une porte UltraSleek

La porte UltraSleek sublime instantanément le décor de n’importe quelle cuisine.

Une vidéo commence par présenter la vue de face du réfrigérateur avec les deux portes grandes ouvertes. Les espaces intérieurs sont délimités par des lignes au néon et des flèches commencent à pousser les lignes pour montrer que la surface intérieure est désormais plus grande. Le carré en néon autour des espaces intérieurs clignote pour montrer la différence entre le nouvel espace et l’ancien espace plus petit qui est maintenant délimité par une ligne blanche en pointillé.

Grande capacité

Rangez plus grâce à un espace intérieur plus important

Profitez de beaucoup d’espace pour ranger tous vos aliments et boissons sans encombrer votre cuisine.

*635 l : basé sur la norme européenne, la capacité du modèle LGE GSXV91NSAE est de 635 l. *27 pieds cubes : basé sur la norme nord-américaine, la capacité du modèle LGE LRS*2706 est de 27 pieds cubes.

L'élégance moderne dans les moindres détails

Les finitions aluminium et la paroi métallique confèrent au design une sensation de qualité supérieure de l’intérieur vers l’extérieur.

La vue de face du panneau métallique Metal Fresh avec le logo « Metal Fresh ».

Metal Fresh™

Vue en diagonale de l’étagère avec des panneaux métalliques à l’intérieur du réfrigérateur.

Décoration métallique

Vue en diagonale vers le haut du réfrigérateur montrant l’éclairage LED doux.

Éclairage Soft LED

*Metal Fresh™ est une expression composée dérivée des expressions « design en métal laminé » appliquée sur l’évent d’air froid et « NatureFresh » par LINEARCooling™ et DoorCooling⁺™.
*L’utilisation de composants métalliques ne permet pas en soi de conserver la fraîcheur des aliments dans le réfrigérateur.

LG ThinQ™

Contrôle intelligent, vie intelligente

Commande vocale

Alerte intelligente

Suivi

Contrôle simple avec l’assistant vocal

Dites à votre réfrigérateur exactement ce dont vous avez besoin, quand vous en avez besoin. Dites « Active Express Freeze » et le haut-parleur AI écoute et s’assure que vos courses sont prises en charge.

Connectez-vous pour un contrôle simple

Vous avez oublié de fermer la porte du réfrigérateur ? Ne vous inquiétez pas. L’application LG ThinQ™ enverra une notification directement sur votre téléphone pour vous alerter.

Maintenance efficace du produit

L’application LG ThinQ™ surveille en permanence votre réfrigérateur. Qu’il s’agisse d’entretien quotidien ou d’autre chose, l’application vous permet de surveiller facilement la consommation d’énergie.

*Google et Google Home sont des marques déposées de Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo et tous les logos et marques de mouvement associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc ou de ses filiales.
*LG Smart ThinQ est désormais renommé en LG ThinQ.
*Les fonctionnalités Smart et l’assistant vocal peuvent varier selon le pays et le modèle. Vérifiez la disponibilité du service auprès de votre revendeur local ou LG.
*Le dispositif de haut-parleur intelligent à commande vocale n’est pas inclus.

Contrôle à distance

Alerte intelligente

Suivi

Connectez-vous pour le contrôler

L’application LG ThinQ™ vous permet de vous connecter facilement à votre réfrigérateur comme jamais auparavant. Activez « Express Freeze » en appuyant simplement sur un bouton.

Connectez-vous pour un contrôle simple

Vous avez oublié de fermer la porte du réfrigérateur ? Ne vous inquiétez pas. L’application LG ThinQ™ enverra une notification directement sur votre téléphone pour vous alerter.

Maintenance efficace du produit

L’application LG ThinQ™ surveille en permanence votre réfrigérateur. Qu’il s’agisse d’entretien quotidien ou d’autre chose, l’application vous permet de surveiller facilement la consommation d’énergie.

*Google et Google Home sont des marques déposées de Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo et tous les logos et marques de mouvement associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc ou de ses filiales.
*LG Smart ThinQ est désormais renommé en LG ThinQ.
*Les fonctionnalités Smart et l’assistant vocal peuvent varier selon le pays et le modèle. Vérifiez la disponibilité du service auprès de votre revendeur local ou LG.
*Le dispositif de haut-parleur intelligent à commande vocale n’est pas inclus.

La garantie de 10 ans pour le logo du compresseur linéaire à onduleur se trouve à côté du logo Inverter Linear.

Plus de fraîcheur, un refroidissement plus rapide et davantage d’économies

Le LG Inverter Linear Compressor™ préserve un niveau optimal de fraîcheur pour vos aliments sans consommer plus d’énergie.
SOMMAIRE

DIMENSIONS

Capacité
635 L
Dimensions (LxHxP)
91.3 x 179 x 73.5 cm
Technologie principale
InstaView Door in Door™
Bénéfice additionnel
Compresseur Linéaire Inverter

Caractéristiques clés

  • Volume total (L)

    635 L

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    913×1790×735

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    348 kWh

  • Classe d’énergie

    Grade E

  • Type de compresseur

    Linear Inverter

  • InstaView

    OUI

  • Door-in-Door

    OUI

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    OUI

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Classe d’énergie

    Grade E

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    635 L

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    219 L

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    416 L

COMMANDE ET ÉCRAN

  • Congélation express

    OUI

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    913×1790×735

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    137 kg

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    620

  • Profondeur avec poignée (mm)

    735

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    1891

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    1790

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    148 kg

FONCTIONS

  • Door Cooling+

    OUI

  • Door-in-Door

    OUI

  • InstaView

    OUI

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Eau / Glaçons / Glace pilée

  • Fabrique à glaçe automatique

    OUI

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Fond métallique(Metal Fresh)

    OUI

  • Type de poignée

    Poignée Intégrée

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    Linear Inverter

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    348 kWh

  • Classe climatique

    T

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    36

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    C

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Lumière

    LED Uniforme

  • Balconnet de porte_Tiroir à Fromage

    OUI

  • Bac à légumes

    2

  • Clayette porte bouteilles

    1

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    OUI

  • Multi-Air Flow

    OUI

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    OUI

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    OUI

CODE BARRE

  • Code barre

    8806091482013

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Éclairage du congélateur

    LED Uniforme

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    4

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    2

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

