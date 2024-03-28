Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Réfrigérateurs 2 portes | I 506 L | Compresseur Smart Inverter™ | Door Cooling™ I E I WIFI
EL GTD7876DS1_MEZ69140954.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Réfrigérateurs 2 portes | I 506 L | Compresseur Smart Inverter™ | Door Cooling™ I E I WIFI

EL GTD7876DS1_MEZ69140954.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
LG GTD7876DS1

Réfrigérateurs 2 portes | I 506 L | Compresseur Smart Inverter™ | Door Cooling™ I E I WIFI

Front view
Total No Frost

Total No Frost

LED

LED

Door Cooling

Door Cooling

Fabrique à glace qui peut être déplacée

Fabrique à glace

Rangement facile

Vous pouvez facilement déplacer cette fabrique à glace afin de mieux gérer votre espace de rangement.

Une fraîcheur plus rapide et uniforme

Une fraîcheur rapide et uniforme

Avec Door Cooling™ le réfrigérateur est refroidi rapidement et uniformément grâce à l’action du rideau d’air froid pour une meilleure conservation des aliments se trouvant dans la porte.*

*Basé sur les résultats des tests effectués par UL utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température du réservoir d’eau placé dans le panier supérieur baisse entre les modèles DoorCooling+™ et Non-DoorCooling+™. Modèles applicables uniquement. Les images du produit ne sont fournies qu’à des fins d’illustration et peuvent différer du produit réel.
DoorCooling+™ est censé s’arrêter lorsque la porte est ouverte.

Zone dédiée aux aliments frais

Fresh Zone

La Fresh Zone est un espace indépendant réservé pour la viande ou le poisson frais, qui leur assure une meilleure conservation.
Eclairage LED

Éclairage LED

Grâce au système Soft LED, bénéficiez d’un éclairage lumineux dans l'ensemble du réfrigérateur sans éblouissement.

Différence de température avec Total No Frost

FROID VENTILE TOTAL (Total No Frost)

Le froid ventilé limite la formation de givre, diffuse un froid unifrome dans l'ensemble du réfrigérateur et vous libère des contraintes de rangement.

*Les détails des produits à l'image peuvent varier selon les régions, les pays ou les modèles.

Le logo de garantie de 10 ans pour le logo du compresseur Smart Inverter se trouve à côté du logo Smart Inverter.

Une performance durable

Silencieux et performant, le compresseur Smart Inverter™ vous offre une tranquillité d'esprit .

Consigne tri

Consignes de Tri

Pour plus de renseignements, voir sur le site

Consignes de Tri http://www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

SOMMAIRE

DIMENSIONS

GTD7876DS1

Caractéristiques clés

  • Volume total (L)

    506

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    780 x 1 800 x 730

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    280

  • Classe d’énergie

    E

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    Non

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Finition (porte)

    Acier

Toutes les caractéristiques

PERFORMANCE

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    D

  • Classe climatique

    T

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    280

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    43

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code barre

    8806084157133

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Classe d’énergie

    E

  • Type de produit

    Réfrigérateur 2 Portes

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    130

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    376

  • Volume total (L)

    506

COMMANDE ET ÉCRAN

  • Congélation express

    Oui

  • Écran LED externe

    Oui (LED externe)

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    599

  • Profondeur avec poignée (mm)

    730

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    88

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    1 735

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    1 800

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    780 x 1 800 x 730

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    79

FONCTIONS

  • Door Cooling+

    Oui

  • Door-in-Door

    Non

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Oui

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    2

  • Éclairage du congélateur

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    1

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Fabrique à glaçe automatique

    Non

  • Fabrique à glaçons_Manuel

    1 Levier 2 Tiroirs

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    PCM

  • Finition (porte)

    Acier

  • Type de poignée

    Barre

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    DoorCooling+™ + 4 balconnets de contre-porte

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Oui

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Oui

  • Pure N Fresh

    Non

  • Lumière

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    2

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (1)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

