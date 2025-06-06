Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Caractéristiques clés Qu’est-ce que webOS ? Écran d’accueil et applications LG Channels Gaming et Mode de vie Promotions

Pour une expérience TV unique

Bénéficiez d'une expérience TV personnalisée avec Mon profil, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote et les Quick Cards.***

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays et à la sortie du produit.

**Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

***AI Picture Wizard = Assistant d'images personnalisées par IA/AI Concierge = AI Concierge = Assistant de recherches personnalisées/ AI Chatbot = Assistant virtuel/ AI Magic Remote = Télécommande magique avec IA/ Quck Cards = Menus rapides

****AI Concierge, AI Chatbot et la reconnaissance vocale par IA sont uniquement fournis dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP (traitement automatique du langage naturel) dans leur langue maternelle.

*****Ecrans simulés.

Le logo webOS survole au centre sur un fond noir et l’espace en-dessous est illuminé avec les couleurs du logo rouge, orange et jaune. Les mots « webOS Re:New Program » sont sous le logo.

Programme webOS Re:New*

Votre expérience TV se renouvelle chaque année pendant 5 ans**

Comme un nouveau départ, nous vous donnons accès à de nouvelles fonctionnalités.

Cinq rectangles de différentes couleurs sont répartis au-dessus, chacun mentionnant une année, de « webOS 24 » à « webOS 28 ». Des flèches pointant vers le haut se trouvent entre les rectangles, étiquetées de « Mise à jour 1 » à « Mise à jour 4 ».

Avec le webOS Re:New Program, profitez de jusqu'à quatre mises à jour sur cinq ans, vous assurant un total de cinq versions webOS, dont le version actuelle au moment de l’achat.*

*Re:New Program = Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr). La première mise à jour a lieu au plus tard 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

***Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

****Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

Mon profil

Une interface qui vous ressemble

Avec Mon profil***, vous pouvez facilement créer un profil à chaque membre du foyer. Ainsi chacun aura son propre écran d'accueil, avec des recommendations de contenus personnalisées.

*Ecrans simulés.

**Le contenu affiché peut être réduit ou limité selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

***10 profils peuvent être créés et affichés sur l’écran d’accueil.

Quick Cards*

Un raccourci vers vos favoris

Parce que les Smart TV LG vous offrent des usages bien au-delà de la télévision traditionnelle,les Quick Cards vous emmènent en un clic là où vous le souhaitez, que ce soit sur votre plateforme de jeux, vos playlists favorites ou votre bureau de travail à domicile.

*Quick Cards = Menus rapides.

**Ecrans simulés.

***Les menus, fonctionnalités et applications pris en charge ci-dessus peuvent varier selon le pays et à la sortie du produit.

Le portail sport

Un espace pour les amateurs de sport

Sports Alert*

Ne ratez plus jamais un but

Configurez une Sports Alert pour vos équipes préférées et recevez des rappels concernant les matchs à venir, des alertes pour les buts marqués et accédez aux scores en direct.**

Mode sport

Regardez les buts et passes avec précision et netteté

Passez au Mode sport pour une image adaptée avec la luminosité, le contrast et l'acoustique juste ainsi qu'une action fluide.

*Sports alert = Alerte sport.

**Ecrans simulés.

***Le service et la ligue pris en charge peuvent varier en fonction de la région et du pays.

****Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*****La fonction Sports Alert est uniquement disponible pour les équipes et joueurs enregistrés via Mon équipe. 

Multi-écran

Multipliez les écrans, multipliez les divertissements

Lorsqu'un seul écran ne suffit pas, divisez-le en 2 à 4 écrans***. Utilisez votre téléviseur comme double écran pour votre PC, ou ajoutez un écran supplémentaire pour effectuer des recherches sur le web et regarder un  contenu en même temps.

*Ecrans simulés.

**Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes.

***La prise en charge du mode 2 écrans/4 écrans varie selon le modèle et le pays. (mode 3&4 écrans disponible uniquement avec les séries M4 et G4).

****Picture in Piture = Image dans l'image.

AI Picture Wizard

Une image adaptée à vos goûts

Sélectionnez vos images favorites, et AI Picture Wizard* crée une image ajustée  selon vos goûts, jusqu'à 85 millions de possibilités, puis la sauvegarde sur votre profil.

*AI Picture Wizard = Assistant d'imag IA.

**AI Picture Wizard est disponible sur les modèles OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 et 86NANO80.

Toujours prêt

Votre assistant est toujours prêt vous à aider

Même quand votre télévision est éteinte, demandez des informations comme l’heure, la météo, les alertes sport ou les mises à jour du Google Agenda. Votre assistant est toujours prêt à vous aider.

*Ecrans simulés. 

**La fonctionnalité Toujours prêt est disponible avec LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 et 86NANO80.

Une LG Magic Remote avec le bouton circulaire au milieu, tandis qu’une lumière rose vif émane autour du bouton pour le mettre en valeur. Un signal rose émane de la télécommande avec une bulle de dialogue rose au-dessus de la LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

La magie est entre vos mains

Libérez-vous des contraintes des boutons à l’ancienne. La LG Magic Remote* vous permet d'accéder aux fonctionnalités intelligentes de la LG TV en un clic, un scroll ou via reconnaissance vocale par IA. Parlez dans le micro et elle changera de chaîne ou vous recommandera du contenu.

*Scroll = défilement / Magic Remote = Télécommande magique.

**Le support t les fonctionnalités de la Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

***Une connexion à Internet est requise.

****La reconnaissance vocale par IA est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Une LG TV montre l’image d’une femme et d’un chien dans un champ. En bas de l’écran, le texte : « Recommande de nouveaux mots clés chaque fois que vous appuyez sur le bouton de micro sur la Télécommande » est affiché à côté du graphique de cercle rose-violet. Les barres roses affichent les mots clés suivants : Films avec des chiens, concours canin, documentaire, relaxation, animations avec animaux. Face à la LG TV, la Télécommande Magic LG est pointée vers le téléviseur avec des cercles concentriques violet fluo autour du bouton du micro. À côté de la télécommande, un graphique d’un doigt appuyant sur un bouton et le texte « Appuyer brièvement » est affiché.

AI Concierge

Vos favoris à votre service

Concierge IA apprend à vous connaître grâce à votre historique de recherche et vous conseille du contenu et des mots clés préétablis comme « Pour vous », « Recommandé », « Tendances » et « Conseils. »

*AI Concierge = Concierge IA.

**Le « mot-clé Pour vous » dans IA Concierge n’est accessible que dans les pays qui prennent en charge la technologie NLP (Natural Language Processing) dans leur langue maternelle.

***Les recommandations de mots clés se basent sur l’historique de recherche et varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Images avant et après d’une LG TV affichées côte à côte L’écran Avant présente une image sombre avec une fenêtre contextuelle pour le Bureau d’aide IA. L’utilisateur écrit dans le chat : « l’écran est sombre ». La réponse est : « Bonjour, il semble qu’il y a un problème avec l’écran. Je vais résoudre cela rapidement. En optimisant les paramètres d’écran, vous pouvez profiter d’un écran plus net et lumineux. » L’utilisateur clique sur le bouton Optimiser. L’écran Après a une image plus nette et lumineuse. Le chat de la fenêtre contextuelle du Bureau d’aide IA dit : « Optimisation des paramètres d’écran. Mode Image = éclatant. Économies d’énergie = max. Réduire la lumière bleue = activé. Optimisation des paramètres terminée. »

Accessibilité

Le AI Chatbot rend votre téléviseur plus accessible

Les téléviseurs LG conviennent à tous, l'assistance connectée de l'l’AI Chatbot *** intégré et les menus d’accès rapide qui permettent de contrôler tous vos paramètres d’accessibilité au téléviseur facilement.

*Ecrans simulés.

**Le service et la ligue pris en charge peuvent varier en fonction de la région et du pays.

***Une connexion à Internet est requise.

****AI Chatbot est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP (Traitement automatique du langage naturel) dans leur langue maternelle.

Tableau de bord maison

Centralisez le contrôle de votre maison connectée

Le tableau de bord maison* permet un contrôle de votre écosystème connecté depuis votre téléviseur, notamment votre téléphone portable, votre barre de son, vos périphériques IoT tels que l’éclairage intelligent, le chauffage, la ventilation, la climatisation, etc.

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

**L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

Un téléviseur LG sur un mur dans un salon, affichant un lion et un lionceau. Un homme est assis à l’arrière-plan avec un smartphone dans la main qui affiche la même image de lions. Un graphique de trois barres incurvées rouge fluo est affiché juste au-dessus du smartphone pointant vers le téléviseur.

Connectivité mobile

Castez vos applications directement sur votre TV

Visionnez du contenu sur votre TV LG depuis votre Iphone ou appareil Android sans effort grâce à Apple AirPlay**  et au Chromecast intégrés.

*Ecrans simulés.

**Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

***L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast intégré peuvent varier selon la région et la langue. 

****Voir conditions d'utlisation de l'AirPlay 2 et du Chromecast, respectivement auprès d'Apple et Google. 

****LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ. 

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 et B4 aligné sur un fond noir avec des nuages subtils de couleurs. L’emblème « Marque de TV OLED numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 11 ans » figure dans l’image. LG OLED TV est la marque de téléviseurs OLED la plus vendue (volume de vente monde aux distributeurs, période 2013-2023) depuis 11 années consécutives selon Omdia

NOUVEAU LG OLED

11 ans plus tard,toujours au sommet.*

11 ans plus tard,toujours au sommet.* En savoir plus