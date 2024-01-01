We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
7.3 cu.ft.
capacity
With 7.3 cubic feet of capacity, you can cook more in less time with LG SIGNATURE Oven. The capacity of the top part is 3.0 cu.ft. and the bottom part is 4.3 cu.ft. Save your time and energy with mega capacity.