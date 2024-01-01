Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Savor & Indulge

Dual Fuel -
Double
Oven Range

Professional performance
to delight the senses

  • Actual image may differ from the image shown.
front view of lg signature oven range
black and white foreground view of buiding exterior of lg signature oven
Play
picture showing the size of lg signature oven and its capacity

7.3 cu.ft.
capacity

With 7.3 cubic feet of capacity, you can cook more in less time with LG SIGNATURE Oven. The capacity of the top part is 3.0 cu.ft. and the bottom part is 4.3 cu.ft. Save your time and energy with mega capacity.

dual fule range with both gas cooktop and electric oven of lg signature oven

Professional
dual fuel

Introducing LG's first Dual Fuel range. It gives you the benefit of a gas cooktop and an electric oven all in one. This range uses gas to fuel the cooktop for faster heating and boiling, and electricity to power the oven for professional-style baking results.

close side view of metal body with textured steel of lg signature oven

Sleek
professional

Dark metal body with Textured Steel™ Finish.
close shot of operation part with full stainless steel and scratch-resistant texture of lg signature oven

Scratch-resistant finish, irresistible design

Full stainless steel body with scratch-resistant textured finish makes for an impeccable exterior design, enhancing its minimalist style to the fullest.

heating element on the back wall of lg signature oven showing how heat moves
heating element on the back wall of lg signature oven showing how heat moves

ProBake Convection™

Inspired by pro-style ranges, we moved the heating element from the bottom of the oven to the back wall for optimal heat distribution. Deliver even baking results on every rack, every time.

  • Compared to LG's conventional ovens
infrared heating component from the ceiling part of lg signature oven
infrared heating component from the ceiling part of lg signature oven

Infrared
Heating™

LG's Infrared Heating™ cuts over 20% off of your cooking time*—with no preheating required.
  • Compared to LG's non-infrared heating ovens using chicken breasts, hamburgers and salmon.
3 steps of how to easily clean lg signature oven
3 steps of how to easily clean lg signature oven

EasyClean®

LG EasyClean® is our fastest oven-cleaning feature. In three easy steps and 10 quick minutes your oven can sparkle, all without strong chemical fumes or high heat.

  • As of June 2015. Heavy build-up may require additional manual effort or use of the full self-clean feature.
ultra boiling heat burner in range of lg signature oven

UltraHeat™
burner

LG's Fastest Boiling Burner, the LG UltraHeat™ 18,500 BTU burner, delivers every bit of the precision you love about gas with even more power. No more waiting around to bring water and other liquids to boil.

smart thinq application usage scene in front of lg signature oven
smart thinq application usage scene in front of lg signature oven

Wifi
Smart ThinQ™

With Smart ThinQ™ technology, you can find cooking easier and more fun with auto cook download & EasyClean® guide on your smart phone.
metal touch controller part of lg signature oven

Metal touch
controller

Metal touch controls not only look sleek but make operating your range with just a touch of your finger. Best of all they have been designed with practicality in mind.

ergonomically designed 3d edge handle bar of lg sitnarue oven

3D edge
handle

The handle is ergonomically designed with a three dimensional edge for easier gripping.

frong view of lg signature oven top part
close side view of metal body with textured steel of lg signature oven
close shot of lg signature oven gas cooktop operation part
close shot of operation part with full stainless steel and scratch-resistant texture of lg signature oven
close view of gas cooktop and infrared heating component from the ceiling part of lg signature oven
close view of gas cooktop and infrared heating component from the ceiling part of lg signature oven

