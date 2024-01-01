Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
smart home kv

Home, Smart Home

Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence affectionately cares for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human.

Home, Smart Home


LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

What makes a home more human?
How the look expresses your style?
How the environment helps you relax?
How the memories fill the space?

LG smart devices, with LG Affectionate Intelligence, are optimized to learn and analyze your physical and emotional life patterns, ensuring you enjoy your time at home like it should be—home sweet home.

LG OLED

Entertainment fit to your environment

A truly immersive TV experience is matched to your activity and your space. LG AI thoughtfully optimizes your viewing experience for room lighting, onscreen resolution and rich sound. Your only job is to enjoy the show.

LG OLED

AI Voice ID with My Profile syncs to you

LG AI Voice ID knows each user’s unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you turn it on and speak.

LG OLED

Find answers instantly with AI Search

Voice-activated intelligence powered by built-in AI understands your inquiries. Ask questions and get tailored recommendations that meet your needs. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

LG OLED

AI-powered navigation that seamlessly cleans throughout your living spaces.

It maps the optimal route using a LiDAR sensor and smartly cleans by detecting and avoiding obstacles with RGB camera and 3D sensor.

LG OLED

AI-powered navigation that seamlessly cleans throughout your living spaces.

It maps the optimal route using a LiDAR sensor and smartly cleans by detecting and avoiding obstacles with RGB camera and 3D sensor.

LG WashTower

Lighten your load

LG AI gives new meaning to "set it and forget it" with AI DD™ technology. It detects load size and fabric type to optimize each wash at the push of a button, allowing you to forget about the laundry.

LG WashTower

AI Wash

AI Wash optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. It can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.

LG WashTower

LG AI Washing machine

For 26 years, LG’s washing machines have pushed the boundaries of innovation. Experience the future of laundry, where AI reaches the very core of home appliances. AI to the Core, Easy Laundry.

LG xboom

Home's secret helper

Good vibes only

Surround your space with perfect sound and ambient light, optimized by LG AI. Sound and style collide to deliver an all day, all night powerful audio punch.

LG xboom

AI Calibration

AI calibrates audio based on the size and shape of the space you’re in. Delivers full, undistorted sound whether in a spacious area or a small room.

LG CordZero™

Home's secret helper

LG CordZero™ All-in-one Robot Vacuum—your ultimate cleaning solution. It takes care of cleaning every corner of your space, and even self-cleans the mop, so you can enjoy true freedom of daily chores.

LG CordZero™

AI-powered navigation that seamlessly cleans throughout your living spaces.

It maps the optimal route using a LiDAR sensor and smartly cleans by detecting and avoiding obstacles with RGB camera and 3D sensor.

LG StanbyME

Viewing variety

Beautiful, functional, and flexible—LG StanbyME, the wireless smart touch screen lets you enjoy content your way, in any space, for work or relaxation.

LG StanbyME

Rotate, swivel, tilt, adjust.

Multiple adjustment options, including up to 180° rotation, 130° swivel, 50° tilt, and 20 cm height adjustments, let you watch in comfort wherever you are with StanbyME.

LG StanbyME

Living, playing, and business. Whatever.

A variety of features, a wireless design, and expanded connectivity allow you to use StanbyME in more places. From your home to business, design your life with StanbyME.

LG StanbyME

Full control wherever you are.

An intuitive touch screen lets you operate StanbyME with ease. Just tap to open apps, pause videos, change settings, and more! And when the screen is out of reach, a handy remote lets you stay in control from the comfort of your seat.

LG StanbyME

Tap into a world of entertainment.

StanbyME features NFC allowing you to wirelessly mirror content from your phone, tablet, or laptop. Just tap your device against the NFC logo on the back of the screen to easily connect and enjoy more immersive mobile content with a bigger screen.

Other stories

In a spacious office within a building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, people are seated at office desks, and LG system air conditioners and air purifiers are visible.

Work, behind the scenes

Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you.

Smart Home
A man sitting in a car, looking at a family photo with a sorrowful expression.

Drive into the future

Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions.

Business
Home with Life's Good.

Less artificial, more human

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Mobility

LG OLED

AI Voice ID

  • *Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
  • *Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
  • *Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.

AI Search

  • *AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
  • *The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

AI Chatbot

  • *Internet connection required.
  • *AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
  • *It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.

AI magic remote

  • *AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
  • *An internet connection is required for use.
  • *AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

LG WashTower

*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors. AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

LG StanbyME

  • *Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.
  • *Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.
  • *Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.
  • *Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
  • *StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
  • *StanbyME supports the webOS platform (it does not support Google Play Store or Apple Store).
  • *Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.
  • *Apps that cannot be operated by touch can be controlled using the provided remote control.
  • *The remote control provided only works with StanbyME products.
  • *NFC functionality works after ThinQ app is loaded onto a mobile device and the device is connected to StanbyME via Wi-Fi (support may vary depending on the mobile device).
  • *Mobile screen sharing (mirroring) is available only on Android devices (iOS and macOS are not supported).
  • *Connection conditions may differ depending on the user's network environment.
  • *Depending on the specifications and manufacturer of the mobile device, screen sharing (mirroring) methods and image quality may differ.

