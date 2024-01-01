Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Drive into the future

Move with freedom. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence anywhere, beyond just home and office. While you're driving, LG AI syncs with your ready-to-connect devices elsewhere, detects your surroundings, and understands your behavior and emotions.

Drive into the future Watch the film

 

 

LG AI
Affectionate Intelligence

Experience a new way of driving with LG's Digital Cockpit. The thoughtful care and personalized

AI solutions you've enjoyed at home and in the office now extend seamlessly into your car. The

result? Safer and more enjoyable journeys.

smart home kv

 

 

A better feel for the road

Hyper-personalization

Automatically adjusts seat settings, suggests preferred content, and provides necessary services based on the vehicle users' emotional state through the Driver & Interior Monitoring System (DIMS).

Learn More

Safety guardian

Detects dangerous states or behaviors such as drowsiness, distractions, and seatbelt misuse, helping to ensure safe travel by responding quickly in emergencies.

Learn More

AI-powered HMI in-car experience

Completes a more accurate and convenient driving experience through multimodal AI, utilizing touch, voice, and gaze.

Learn More

 

 

LG vehicle solution's Digital Cockpit.

LG Vehicle Solution

Driving better future mobility

Driving better future mobility Learn More

 

 

Other stories

In a spacious office within a building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, people are seated at office desks, and LG system air conditioners and air purifiers are visible.

Home, smart home

Focus more on your life. LG AI Home solutions are designed to make your home even more comfortable. LG Affectionate Intelligence is there to thoughtfully care for everyone in your home, easing worries to live more genuine, more human.

Smart Home Learn More
In a spacious office within a building with floor-to-ceiling glass walls, people are seated at office desks, and LG system air conditioners and air purifiers are visible.

Work, behind the scenes

Work smarter but not harder. Experience LG Affectionate Intelligence at work. Productivity. Efficiency. Clarity. You can work even better at your work place where LG AI is ready to support you.

Business Learn More
People are sitting around the table, smiling, and the LG ThinQ is turned on above the table on the left.

Less artificial. More human.

LG Affectionate Intelligence

Mobility Learn More

 

 

 

 