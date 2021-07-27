[Executive Corner] Putting Employee Well-Being Above All Else

The last year and a half have been the ultimate test of resilience for everyone and HR at LG has been at the forefront of managing these difficult times. Throughout the pandemic, the HR team navigated new ways for employees and management to work as the company has been forced to rethink and adapt to the new environment.

Here at LG, the health and safety of our employees are our highest priorities. In this regard, we have always led by example such as the time we made the difficult decision to be the first multinational company to withdraw from Mobile World Congress , the largest trade show in the industry, at the start of the pandemic as we felt it was the only way of ensuring the safety of our employees, customers and partners.