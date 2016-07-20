FIVE FACTS YOU PROBABLY DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT LG G5

Since the G5 battery charging cradle (purchased separately) comes equipped with a USB Type-A socket as well as USB Type-C socket, it can be used not only as a battery charging cradle for the G5 but also as an external battery pack for many devices with USB Type-C.

2. Go half a workday with just 10 minutes of battery charge.

Thanks to the Dual Charger ICs embedded in the G5, the phone takes just 25 minutes to charge from 0 percent to 50 percent – other smartphones usually take 34 minutes – and can even speed-charge for four hours’ worth of use after just a 10-minute charge.

3. LG Friends are friendly to everyone.