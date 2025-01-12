We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A Technological Journey Through Affectionate Intelligence at CES 2025
Amid the buzz of CES 2025 in Las Vegas, LG’s sweeping semi-circular façade provided one of the most unmissable spectacles of the entire tradeshow as it brought the company’s vision to life with vibrant animated characters. Going beyond its eye-grabbing entrance, the booth embodied this year’s theme of “Life’s Good 24/7 with Affectionate Intelligence,” showcasing how LG’s AI-powered innovations understand and enhance every moment of daily life.’
The journey through LG’s AI-enhanced day began in the Rise & Shine (LG AI Home) zone. Here, the LG AI Home demonstrated how “Affectionate Intelligence” transforms daily routines for the better. At its core was an advanced on-device AI hub that learns and analyzes lifestyle patterns to deliver personalized solutions without the need for external server connections, enhancing performance and privacy. Visitors explored these AI innovations via an engaging double-sided diorama featuring transparent OLED Signage solutions with detailed miniatures, showcasing how LG’s on-device AI makes mornings more comfortable and efficient by proactively understanding and responding to user needs.
Visitors could witness this technology in real-life scenarios. For instance, when the system detected someone starting their workday, it automatically created the optimal environment by tailoring the lighting, temperature and humidity of the room to their preferences. With the acquisition of Athom, an industry-leading smart home platform company, LG’s AI seamlessly integrates with over 200 brands and 50,000 devices for limitless scalability and interoperability.
In the Connect & Cruise (Car-Commercial) zone, LG demonstrated how its AI extends into mobility spaces through the Vision AI Mobility Concept. Visitors experienced LG’s advanced In-Cabin Sensing technology, which recognizes drivers as soon as they enter the vehicle and monitors their comfort, safety and convenience throughout their journey. The system intelligently tracks the driver’s gaze to assess their attention and intentions while simultaneously monitoring their health in real time, illustrating how LG’s AI enables a more personalized and safer mobility experience. In addition, LG’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) platform, installed on the wall to simulate a commercial space, leveraged its AI sensing capabilities enhance visitor interactions.
The Work & Create (Intelligent Office) zone underscored LG AI’s ability to turn a traditional office into an intelligent workspace. Visitors could see 2025 gram lineup, featuring LG’s first AI-powered laptops – such as the LG gram Pro, LG gram Pro 2-in-1, LG gram and LG gram Book – that smartly adapt to users’ work styles and requirements. Meanwhile, the LG CreateBoard used its advanced AI capabilities to offer efficient document analysis and summary generation, all designed to enhance productivity.
In the Gear up & Game (Gaming Playground) zone, LG challenged visitors to try out its optimized, AI-powered gaming environment with its webOS smart gaming monitors including the LG UltraGear™ OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor. The versatile LG ThinQ ON system connects seamlessly with IoT sensors and devices to offer personalized gaming station configurations at the touch of a button. At the center of it all was the new, highly immersive webOS smart gaming monitor with α (Alpha) 9 AI processor, which delivers enhanced 4K visuals and three-dimensional audio through AI Picture Quality Pro and AI Sound Pro.
The journey continued with a visit to the dynamic Inspire & Innovate (LG Labs Studio) zone, where innovation met practical lifestyle solutions. This unique area showcased LG’s experimental products that cleverly combine various functions to create seamless multi-moment experiences, including the multifunctional LG Projector that’s a projector, light and speaker all in one.
The zone featured several more ingenious lifestyle solutions like the Indoor Gardening Appliance, the PureDuet coffee purifier and pet-friendly LG AeroCat, as well as the ultra-compact CineBeam S projector and stylish high-up wine cellar.
Furthermore, the forward-thinking LSM (Lifestyle Solution for Mobility) and PBV (Purpose-Based Vehicle) mobility solution demonstrated the company’s commitment to enhancing daily life through innovative technology.
LG’s aesthetic reached its peak at the center of the booth, where luxury and intelligent technology achieved perfect harmony in an elegant setting. The centerpiece was the LG SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV, which transformed traditional viewing experiences into the boldest artistic statements.
The atmosphere was further elevated by a stunning kinetic media façade made of 28 transparent slim OLED screens, synchronized with chandelier lighting to create mesmerizing visuals – from starry galaxies to stained glass patterns. This sublime show of art and technology in harmony demonstrated the true potential of LG’s advanced technology in turning everyday moments into extraordinary experiences.
Just around the corner, the Curate & Elevate (Upscale Home Living) zone elegantly presented exceptional evening entertainment with the seamless integration of innovative LG TVs into the living space. In a stunning collaboration with iconic design house Kartell, the LG SIGNATURE OLED T could be witnessed in all its glory. This revolutionary display effortlessly transitions from the transparent mode that offers an innovative and beautiful gallery experience to the opaque mode that provides perfect blacks, vibrant colors, and all the advantages that comes with an OLED TV.
Within the Night area of the zone, LG seamlessly integrated its premium appliances with sophisticated designs. The centerpiece was a second-generation LG SIGNATURE 4-Door French-Door refrigerator with a transparent OLED door panel, standing proudly beside the LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaView™ Over-the-Range Microwave and Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range, created in collaboration with the premium Italian furniture brand Molteni&C. Also featured were intelligent home solutions, including the LG SIGNATURE Washer & Dryer with AI DD technology and a striking 29-inch matte black washing machine and dryer pair that complemented the Molteni&C dressing room – each element showcasing LG SIGNATURE’s “Live Beyond” philosophy and premium innovations.
The Escape & Immerse zone invited visitors into a cutting-edge showcase of personalized entertainment powered by the company’s Alpha 11 AI processor and webOS platform. This unique “man cave” featured an expansive 97-inch OLED TV, projection mapping and a “secret door” leading to an immersive LG TV AI world. Guided by a virtual host, tech enthusiasts explored the exciting possibilities of the Alpha 11 and webOS integration, experiencing innovations like the AI-powered Magic Remote, Voice ID technology, cinematic sound and picture quality, and advanced deep learning and soundbar technologies.
Last but not least, the distinctive Dive & Vibe zone curated a multisensory exploration of AI-powered audio products created in collaboration with multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am. The “xboom by will.i.am” line showcased the fusion of technology, AI and musical creativity with its AI capabilities, including AI Sound, AI Lighting and AI Calibration functions, as well as will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI platform, which features an AI radio host that customizes infotainment content for each listener. Visitors could experience the LG xboom’s signature sound, professionally tuned with will.i.am, through the new family of Bluetooth speakers – the xboom Stage 301, xboom Bounce and xboom Grab – and the new earbuds, xboom Buds.
This year’s LG CES booth masterfully illustrated how “Affectionate Intelligence” transforms technology from a mere tool into an intuitive companion, seamlessly integrating AI across every dimension of the human experience – from the home and office to the entertainment and mobility sectors. Stay tuned as LG continues to redefine innovation and enrich daily life, proving once again that Life’s Good.
