A Technological Journey Through Affectionate Intelligence at CES 2025

Last but not least, the distinctive Dive & Vibe zone curated a multisensory exploration of AI-powered audio products created in collaboration with multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am. The “xboom by will.i.am” line showcased the fusion of technology, AI and musical creativity with its AI capabilities, including AI Sound, AI Lighting and AI Calibration functions, as well as will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI platform, which features an AI radio host that customizes infotainment content for each listener. Visitors could experience the LG xboom’s signature sound, professionally tuned with will.i.am, through the new family of Bluetooth speakers – the xboom Stage 301, xboom Bounce and xboom Grab – and the new earbuds, xboom Buds.

This year’s LG CES booth masterfully illustrated how “Affectionate Intelligence” transforms technology from a mere tool into an intuitive companion, seamlessly integrating AI across every dimension of the human experience – from the home and office to the entertainment and mobility sectors. Stay tuned as LG continues to redefine innovation and enrich daily life, proving once again that Life’s Good.

# # #